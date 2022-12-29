 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Sweet deal   (zillow.com) divider line
11
    More: Silly, North Pole, Original Gingerbread drywall, Earth, South Pole, North Magnetic Pole, Candy cane, Arctic Ocean, M&M architecture  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 7:55 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you made a spectacular gingerbread house, you could use it as a gimmick to get people interested. But that? No.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: If you made a spectacular gingerbread house, you could use it as a gimmick to get people interested. But that? No.


Agreed.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the walls are thick enough to carry the load from all those roof cookies.  The peppermint bark in the back is already cracking.  Oh, and the price per square foot is insane for that area. Hard pass.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a licker upper.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So can anyone just post any pic on Zillow for an ad?

That could be fun...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It'll have a HOA, so count me out....
 
FishCake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd bite.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Previous owner
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is that home up to Miami-Dade codes?  If so, I'd like to have it shipped here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was looking for a gingerbread house in a more mid-century design.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dang, just busted a tooth during the walk though.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.