(KTVU Bay Area News)   Vegan & vegetarian activists not suspected in stealing head from meat magnate statue. Nope, not at all suspected. Not one bit   (ktvu.com)
26
posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)



mistahtom [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Dr. Anthony Chaffee - 'Plants are trying to kill you!'
Youtube j1cqNDDG4aA


/not likely
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
1 hour ago  
What if they are meat head enthusiasts?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Two stories on this incident. Sacramento, where statues fear. At least it wasn't a giant bull who got his balls painted fire red.

/ I've said too much.
 
misanthropic1
1 hour ago  
"Police are investigating whether the vandal - or vandals - had a beef with the Swanstons or if it was a random act."

Couldn't help themselves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Maybe. It's not meat. Maybe they'll eat it.
 
maudibjr
1 hour ago  
Real vegans would of been 5alking your ear off about it
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: [Fark user image image 850x478]


I came here for that, and I leave satisfied.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: "Police are investigating whether the vandal - or vandals - had a beef with the Swanstons or if it was a random act."

Couldn't help themselves.


Meh, never sausage outrage over a statue. They must've really had a beef with the guy, and decided they needed to make some cold cuts to that turkey.  But, the pigs will get their bacon and make sure their rump roasts.

Either way, I'm laughing until my flanks hurt, and I hope they drive a steak through 'em before too long so we don't see a rash of lambs saying ain't mutton gonna happen.

/got nothin.
 
Petey4335
1 hour ago  

goodncold: What if they are meat head enthusiasts?


Fark user imageView Full Size
?

It just doesn't matter?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Real vegans would of been 5alking your ear off about it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
1 hour ago  
I figure it's either some idiot teenagers, because that's exactly the kind of stupid things teenagers do.  Or it's vegans.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I figure it's either some idiot teenagers, because that's exactly the kind of stupid things teenagers do.  Or it's vegans.


idiot teenage vegans?
 
OgreMagi
56 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: OgreMagi: I figure it's either some idiot teenagers, because that's exactly the kind of stupid things teenagers do.  Or it's vegans.

idiot teenage vegans?


I don't believe that level of stupid could maintain enough working brain cells to function.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Kit Fister: OgreMagi: I figure it's either some idiot teenagers, because that's exactly the kind of stupid things teenagers do.  Or it's vegans.

idiot teenage vegans?

I don't believe that level of stupid could maintain enough working brain cells to function.


And yet, Donald Trump is still alive and barely more functional than mold, so...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image image 404x404]


One of the best meals I've had was venison Wellington....and friend made it for my family.  He also shot that deer...a deer that had grown up fat and happy eating apples on his dad's ranch....not gamey at all.
 
Aardvark Inc.
49 minutes ago  
Meat packer, y'say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
44 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: OgreMagi: Kit Fister: OgreMagi: I figure it's either some idiot teenagers, because that's exactly the kind of stupid things teenagers do.  Or it's vegans.

idiot teenage vegans?

I don't believe that level of stupid could maintain enough working brain cells to function.

And yet, Donald Trump is still alive and barely more functional than mold, so...


I would argue that he isn't, in fact, alive.  He's a zombie.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image image 404x404]


Deer eating bird
Youtube dvOyvtX2CO0
 
docilej
43 minutes ago  
How do tell if somebody is a vegan?
--- They tell you!
 
phishrace
42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: OgreMagi: I figure it's either some idiot teenagers, because that's exactly the kind of stupid things teenagers do.  Or it's vegans.

idiot teenage vegans?


I just finished the first season of Idiot Teenage Vegans on Netflix. Pretty meh, but Fred Armisen is great as the juggler/ pilot dad.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  
You'lll be wanting some dips with those Vegans .I don't recommend French dips, which will trigger them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Meat packer, y'say?

[Fark user image 544x834]


Dr. Thaddeus Venture, I assume?
 
TenJed_77
19 minutes ago  

docilej: How do tell if somebody is a vegan?
--- They tell you!


I like the stuff from the Body Farm of the deer eating human ribs.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
1 minute ago  
Send those folks down south. I can give them a list of statues to decapitate.
 
