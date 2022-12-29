 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   "He reaches out his paw to the vet tech that has been caring for him overnight, showing her just how happy he is that he is being helped. He still has a long way to go, but we won't give up." Welcome to Caturday   (people.com) divider line
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, sherpa!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't know what he's planning, but my son Facebook messaged me on Wednesday asking that I send him my favorite photos of Salem.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So glad that Elliot will be okay!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Don't know what he's planning, but my son Facebook messaged me on Wednesday asking that I send him my favorite photos of Salem.


Awww...that's sweet.  ♥
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a post-polar precipitating pub crawl Purrsday!
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: Don't know what he's planning, but my son Facebook messaged me on Wednesday asking that I send him my favorite photos of Salem.

Awww...that's sweet.  ♥


moar will be revealed, I hope!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someone discovered CATNIP this week

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Someone discovered CATNIP this week

[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 278x495] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just now?  You been holding out??  :)
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi guys! Happy almost-Friday and happy slightly-late birthday to sherpa🎂🥰

Question for all y'all: who's seen John Wick 2? Hubby has tomorrow off and we were thinking about watching it tonight. Already checked Does The Dog Die? but I don't trust them completely and I had to leave the room during the first movie when the bad guys got the puppy. Also, don't want to upset Brin. She does *not* like to hear the sound of puppers or doggos crying.

So, is it safe enough to watch?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Otera: Someone discovered CATNIP this week

[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 278x495] [View Full Size image _x_]

Just now?  You been holding out??  :)


He only responded to silvervine until now. I offered the catnip whenever the older cats were given any, and he always snubbed it. Tuesday, after last week's thread closed, he came in right after Tabitha finished enjoying some nip, and for the first time, he noticed it!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: lilyspad: Otera: Someone discovered CATNIP this week

[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 278x495] [View Full Size image _x_]

Just now?  You been holding out??  :)

He only responded to silvervine until now. I offered the catnip whenever the older cats were given any, and he always snubbed it. Tuesday, after last week's thread closed, he came in right after Tabitha finished enjoying some nip, and for the first time, he noticed it!


Oh, I see.  Must be typical teen behavior; older generation likes something, that means their offspring must think it's uncool.

Now the cat misses the nostalgia of the old days.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 160x199]


New brew pub just opened up west end of town, trying it out tonight.  Beer is tasty, but it's so popular the place is packed!

Also, has that new bar pricing; $4 for 10 oz glass, $6 for a pint of anything.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 160x199]

New brew pub just opened up west end of town, trying it out tonight.  Beer is tasty, but it's so popular the place is packed!

Also, has that new bar pricing; $4 for 10 oz glass, $6 for a pint of anything.


ouch!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 160x199]

New brew pub just opened up west end of town, trying it out tonight.  Beer is tasty, but it's so popular the place is packed!

Also, has that new bar pricing; $4 for 10 oz glass, $6 for a pint of anything.

ouch!


Actually, those are pretty good deals for Upstate Nowhere.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Someone discovered CATNIP this week

[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 278x495] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.com
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Don't know what he's planning, but my son Facebook messaged me on Wednesday asking that I send him my favorite photos of Salem.


Aww, your son is a keeper!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Paint Coco like a French kitty.

She lays like this often.

And Dyson has an ucky tummy.  He ate a couple of treats but no dinner. Sometimes he and/or Tootsie just have an off night.  He'll be fine in the morning.  But I'm sure there will be a potty run to the backyard later and , sigh  overnight
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! And happy birthday to Sherpa.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Paint Coco like a French kitty.

She lays like this often.

And Dyson has an ucky tummy.  He ate a couple of treats but no dinner. Sometimes he and/or Tootsie just have an off night.  He'll be fine in the morning.  But I'm sure there will be a potty run to the backyard later and , sigh  overnight


♥♥
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I now have visions of us all lined up outside, desperately waiting to get into the club, meanwhile Diocletian's Last Cabbage is doing pantomime to us from the second story window -- wild eyed & gesticulating -- letting us know that "no! No! It's really not that cool here! Save yourselves!"
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
It's a post-polar precipitating pub crawl Purrsday!


Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: I now have visions of us all lined up outside, desperately waiting to get into the club, meanwhile Diocletian's Last Cabbage is doing pantomime to us from the second story window -- wild eyed & gesticulating -- letting us know that "no! No! It's really not that cool here! Save yourselves!"


No, my waving, gesticulating hand signs are saying, "HELP, HER HUSBAND IS DOWNSTAIRS AND MY PANTS ARE MISSING!".
😬
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Someone discovered CATNIP this week

[Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 278x495] [View Full Size image _x_]


First time ever?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Boyz say "Happie Be-lated birfdai sherpa18!"
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Boys actually said "mrrrrm mrr meep"
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/with a proper shout to the mighty Tintar and his furry chonkusseses
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Someone discovered CATNIP this week

[Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 278x495]


Oh snapnip!
 
