 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Don't mess with Dark Greta   (news.com.au) divider line
124
    More: Amusing, Bucharest, Andrew Tate's home, Romanian outlet Libertatea, Romania, Romanian authorities, brother Tristan's home, Investigation of Organized Crime, Andrew Tate  
•       •       •

2982 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Dec 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



124 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suddenly that dude makes a whole lot more sense.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I ever come down with a case of amnesia, let me watch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul again, and don't remind me who this dude is.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x553]


Should be KO, not TKO. She knocked him the f*ck out.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just realized that Andrew Tate looks like the character in the SNL parody of those OMEGA BULLDOG MAX TESTOSTERONE pill commercials.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She murders more people than a John Wick movie.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are legion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy is a complete piece of shiat
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHA
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, I think I'm ODing on schadenfreude.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
animatedtimes.comView Full Size
 
GrumpyOldFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x553]

Should be KO, not TKO. She knocked him the f*ck out.


Isn't that Wikipedia? Go fix it
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit, this is freaking hilarious
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got arrested in Romania for trafficking? I mean....Romania does have a huge problem with human trafficking.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The authorities have reportedly focused attention on a number of luxury vehicles at the residence. Antenna 3 CNN reports that a police trailer is on-site, possibly to uplift one or multiple vehicles.

I'm not saying I'm in favor of civil asset forfeiture laws... but I won't complain too loudly about this one.

/Assuming Romania has civil asset forfeiture laws, and not just corrupt police.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ But then I farked around and I found out
I farked around and then found out ♫
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The investigation involves trafficking girls.

Let's see if it pans out.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Greta gets some sort of official award or bounty payment for this... because she should get paid.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image image 408x429]


That's the funniest thing I've read all week. 

Awesome.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHA!
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: They got arrested in Romania for trafficking? I mean....Romania does have a huge problem with human trafficking.


TFA states a former officer's home was raided too. Methinks he was getting help. Hard to know with what little info we have though.

Enjoy prison, taint!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another right wing superstar gets busted for being a pedo. I'd say I'm surprised, but that's pretty on brand.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
may he die in a shiatty romanian prison.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 408x429]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol dude got ratio'd so hard by Greta Thunberg that he got arrested.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 408x429]


I think I can make out the order; that's the "Tiny Dick Energy and Cheese" combo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: iheartscotch: They got arrested in Romania for trafficking? I mean....Romania does have a huge problem with human trafficking.

TFA states a former officer's home was raided too. Methinks he was getting help. Hard to know with what little info we have though.

Enjoy prison, taint!


Not to rain on everyone's parade....but....Romania also has issues with police corruption. If he really did have a couple of supercars...the police may have decided to help themselves and pulled the trafficking charge out of their ass.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know how he could afford those cars, I mean, that Bugatti alone must have been near $4M.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is currently just after midnight in Romania. Right on time for Schadenfriday!
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, initially, I'd thought Elon Musk allowing this man back onto the platform was a bad idea... But considering how his arrest was the result of him revealing his location after Greta Thunberg triggered him by calling his dick small... This is the one time giving a bad actor a platform paid off, lol
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah....I needed this.
 
divgradcurl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x392]


"dark greta"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/shamelessly stolen from yesterday's 600 post train wreck of a thread
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

divgradcurl: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x392]

"dark greta"

[Fark user image image 498x373]

/shamelessly stolen from yesterday's 600 post train wreck of a thread


That stink eye she gave Trump is a photo for the ages.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the fark is this girl suddenly all over the news? What did she do to piss off the Right? This is like the 5th Greta story on here in 24 hours, and I haven't heard a peep about her in like 3 years. Something has really triggered these people, and somehow I missed whatever it was. Fark let me down. Probably ran some dumb as ThreadReader based story instead.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well well well, if it isn't the consequence of my own actions!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: You know, initially, I'd thought Elon Musk allowing this man back onto the platform was a bad idea... But considering how his arrest was the result of him revealing his location after Greta Thunberg triggered him by calling his dick small... This is the one time giving a bad actor a platform paid off, lol


Letting them back on does have the potential of allowing them to act like their God and admit to crimes in a public forum.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Why in the fark is this girl suddenly all over the news? What did she do to piss off the Right? This is like the 5th Greta story on here in 24 hours, and I haven't heard a peep about her in like 3 years. Something has really triggered these people, and somehow I missed whatever it was. Fark let me down. Probably ran some dumb as ThreadReader based story instead.


Some dickless idiot said something stupid to her on the Twits. She pointed out that he indeed has no dick, and he raged so hard that made a video crying about it and inadvertently gave location information to the local authorities who were looking to arrest him for trafficking.

So, Twitter happened. Also known as "the usual".
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Why in the fark is this girl suddenly all over the news? What did she do to piss off the Right? This is like the 5th Greta story on here in 24 hours, and I haven't heard a peep about her in like 3 years. Something has really triggered these people, and somehow I missed whatever it was. Fark let me down. Probably ran some dumb as ThreadReader based story instead.


Nothing. Greta Thumberg is literally a child activist, and some people on the right were having absolutely none of that.

She's basically fallen more or less out of the mainstream attention for the last three years, until this raging asshole decided to mess with her again. And the only reason THAT'S even news is because Andrew Tate is one of the most high profile cases of "hey, Elon...? You really shouldn't let that guy back onto Twitter. He was banned for a reason."
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Why in the fark is this girl suddenly all over the news? What did she do to piss off the Right? This is like the 5th Greta story on here in 24 hours, and I haven't heard a peep about her in like 3 years. Something has really triggered these people, and somehow I missed whatever it was. Fark let me down. Probably ran some dumb as ThreadReader based story instead.


there was literally a 600+ post thread yesterday because andrew tate tried to "trigger" her, got roasted in response, revealed his location in a further followup video, and was subsequently arrested after authorities had confirmed his location because he got triggered on twitter.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Why in the fark is this girl suddenly all over the news? What did she do to piss off the Right? This is like the 5th Greta story on here in 24 hours, and I haven't heard a peep about her in like 3 years. Something has really triggered these people, and somehow I missed whatever it was. Fark let me down. Probably ran some dumb as ThreadReader based story instead.


She's a fine upstanding citizen of the world, is that what bothers you?  Did she steal a newspaper off of your front stoop or something?
 
Displayed 50 of 124 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.