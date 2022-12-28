 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)
55
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they popular? I guess, but not loved by anyone. They're more efficient than incandescent and the newer ones looked fine, but by the time they came of age LED was already better.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Were they popular? I guess, but not loved by anyone. They're more efficient than incandescent and the newer ones looked fine, but by the time they came of age LED was already better.


I'll get the lights.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: EvilEgg: Were they popular? I guess, but not loved by anyone. They're more efficient than incandescent and the newer ones looked fine, but by the time they came of age LED was already better.

I'll get the lights.


Which lights?  Be specific.....and you better not say the ones containing mercury.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: mistahtom: EvilEgg: Were they popular? I guess, but not loved by anyone. They're more efficient than incandescent and the newer ones looked fine, but by the time they came of age LED was already better.

I'll get the lights.

Which lights?  Be specific.....and you better not say the ones containing mercury.


The spotlights?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A single hour of operation of a coal plant contributes more mercury to the environment than every CFL ever sold in Vermont.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the risk of Strawman arguing, I'm willing to bet you can find conservative outrage for this.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, shiat, banning CFLs? Awesome, that's actually good news! They were always shiatty. The cheap ones are laggy, the quality of light is similar to what you get in a third-world women's prison. And the mercury thing means the only way to "correctly" clean up a broken bulb involves the EPA.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CFLs had a trace of mercury. LED are all solid, so whatever breaks won't get out.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CFLs were never popular. They were just kind of forced onto us.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know they still made CFLs.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got these for Christmas.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: CFLs were never popular. They were just kind of forced onto us.


True for Canada.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The ban won't end with CFLs; starting Jan. 1, 2024, a ban on the sale of general-purpose four-foot-long linear fluorescent tubes will take effect.
What will they replace those with? Since the connections are not the basic screw. I've not seen LED based versions of these at my local Home Despot.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: CFLs had a trace of mercury. LED are all solid, so whatever breaks won't get out.


A cfl might be only 4-5 mg of mercury but if it was still hot it meant vaporized mercury to breath in and how much did you just drop too? I've broken a whole box of them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, enough with the Trump threads.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: CFLs were never popular. They were just kind of forced onto us.


Is that true, or just what you were LED to believe?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Killer Joe strikes again. Liberals want you to use alien LED technology that turn your pets gay.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always tried to avoid them and kind of hoarded incandescents.

LED's are far superior.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of life's simple joys. I worked as a school janitor and periodically we would replace the 6-foot fluorescent tubes in the gym. We'd take turns throwing them like javelins into the dumpster. No wonder kids are obsessed with ticktok, we've taken everything else from them
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: FTFA: The ban won't end with CFLs; starting Jan. 1, 2024, a ban on the sale of general-purpose four-foot-long linear fluorescent tubes will take effect.
What will they replace those with? Since the connections are not the basic screw. I've not seen LED based versions of these at my local Home Despot.


You can get them. You can even get LED tubes that work with a fluorescent light fixture without having to take out the ballast.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: A single hour of operation of a coal plant contributes more mercury to the environment than every CFL ever sold in Vermont.


Practically speaking, it's a lot easier and more desirable to control the behavior of the great unwashed masses than to control the behavior of the rich people who make money from the power plants or the coal or [anything else you care to name].

"One hundred million people need to work their asses off to change their lifestyles and reduce their carbon footprints by a fraction apiece so industry can keep churning out the vast majority of CO2 and other pollutants." It's a common enough form of misdirection that you'd think even the lazy media would call it out every once in a while for variety.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: FTFA: The ban won't end with CFLs; starting Jan. 1, 2024, a ban on the sale of general-purpose four-foot-long linear fluorescent tubes will take effect.
What will they replace those with? Since the connections are not the basic screw. I've not seen LED based versions of these at my local Home Despot.


They exist. The tubes are narrower, though.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: FTFA: The ban won't end with CFLs; starting Jan. 1, 2024, a ban on the sale of general-purpose four-foot-long linear fluorescent tubes will take effect.
What will they replace those with? Since the connections are not the basic screw. I've not seen LED based versions of these at my local Home Despot.


They indeed have T8/T12 LED plug-and-play replacements at HD.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foul things. Hard to work with. Produce horrible harsh sometimes inconsistent light. And dangerous to boot. Use more electricity than LED bulbs.  Good riddance.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: wildcardjack: CFLs had a trace of mercury. LED are all solid, so whatever breaks won't get out.

A cfl might be only 4-5 mg of mercury but if it was still hot it meant vaporized mercury to breath in and how much did you just drop too? I've broken a whole box of them.


Mercury is one of the "zero exposure recommended" elements. Next to beryllium, which was in older coating formulas.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*tfa offers no evidence that they're popular*
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LED replacements for fluorescent tubes.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the oughts I bought a bunch of those CFLs to replace many incandescents, based on lower energy use and their billed "longer life." Yeah, about that. Within a few months about 1/3 of them were dead and I had to take them to a recycling center. I always wondered how many people just tossed them in the trash.

At the time we knew LED bulbs were on the horizon, but they were very expensive. Didn't take long for economy of scale to fix that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP lava lamps.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: In the oughts I bought a bunch of those CFLs to replace many incandescents, based on lower energy use and their billed "longer life." Yeah, about that. Within a few months about 1/3 of them were dead and I had to take them to a recycling center. I always wondered how many people just tossed them in the trash.

At the time we knew LED bulbs were on the horizon, but they were very expensive. Didn't take long for economy of scale to fix that.


The worst thing about CFLs was they have to warm up to be bright so it was low dingy light when it was short term use and as they aged the bright stage got more dingy and dingy.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a couple flourescent long tubes in the basement but I figure that it's just a different interface, right? By the time they need to replaced there should be some LED variations available.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I don't care how popular it was. That lightbulb was a dick. You know the one.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Good. I don't care how popular it was. That lightbulb was a dick. You know the one.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: LED replacements for fluorescent tubes.


I should have refreshed before posting. Who knew that everyone was going to be thinking about those long bulbs in their basements?
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size

Hai guyz- what's going on in this thread?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Got these for Christmas.
[Fark user image 425x318]
Looks like this.
[Fark user image 425x318]


Please tell me you can strobe them and they change colors.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ the cats whenever you're gone...
// you have cats, right?
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most recent led bulbs seem to have gotten the color and intensity right and eliminated the flicker, but they don't seem to last all that long. It seems the little power supplies within them crap out, probably due to heat. Of course if they made them last forever it would be disastrous, as soon as everyone has one the companies stop making them, but they're not magic and sometimes do break. So now we'll have non poisonous plastic and electronics piled in the trash piles to replace the CFLs. But we will eventually have no light to see the problem by. Solved.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: RIP lava lamps.


What is cloudflare going to use for security now?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Spectrum: Got these for Christmas.
[Fark user image 425x318]
Looks like this.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Please tell me you can strobe them and they change colors.

[Fark user image image 220x147]

/ the cats whenever you're gone...
// you have cats, right?


Yes to all of the questions.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the headline, I was expecting this:
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Either this kid has a lightbulb up his but or his colon has a great idea.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: farker99: FTFA: The ban won't end with CFLs; starting Jan. 1, 2024, a ban on the sale of general-purpose four-foot-long linear fluorescent tubes will take effect.
What will they replace those with? Since the connections are not the basic screw. I've not seen LED based versions of these at my local Home Despot.

You can get them. You can even get LED tubes that work with a fluorescent light fixture without having to take out the ballast.


Been replacing standard ballasts with electronic ballasts for a while... helped a friend install LED  T-8 tubes... had to remove all ballasts and direct wire 120v to the sockets to make them dimmable...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Given the headline, I was expecting this:
[i.imgur.com image 740x686]
Either this kid has a lightbulb up his but or his colon has a great idea.


Such a great episode
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

trasnform: The most recent led bulbs seem to have gotten the color and intensity right and eliminated the flicker, but they don't seem to last all that long. It seems the little power supplies within them crap out, probably due to heat. Of course if they made them last forever it would be disastrous, as soon as everyone has one the companies stop making them, but they're not magic and sometimes do break. So now we'll have non poisonous plastic and electronics piled in the trash piles to replace the CFLs. But we will eventually have no light to see the problem by. Solved.


They want them to fail. They can't have them actually lasting the 20,000 hours or whatever that's advertised on the packaging.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: At the risk of Strawman arguing, I'm willing to bet you can find conservative outrage for this.


Call me a horrible person, but I would actually take delight in watching a MAGA cap wearing cretin smash several dozen of these bulbs and inhaling the delicious mercury vapor to show his non-compliance and testicular fortitude
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Oh, shiat, banning CFLs? Awesome, that's actually good news! They were always shiatty. The cheap ones are laggy, the quality of light is similar to what you get in a third-world women's prison.

Go on
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: EBN-OZN: In the oughts I bought a bunch of those CFLs to replace many incandescents, based on lower energy use and their billed "longer life." Yeah, about that. Within a few months about 1/3 of them were dead and I had to take them to a recycling center. I always wondered how many people just tossed them in the trash.

At the time we knew LED bulbs were on the horizon, but they were very expensive. Didn't take long for economy of scale to fix that.

The worst thing about CFLs was they have to warm up to be bright so it was low dingy light when it was short term use and as they aged the bright stage got more dingy and dingy.


All fluorescent lights are temperature sensitive... have to warm up to be bright... did a friend,s building with CFLs..  bulbs still bright 8 years later..  Flourescent lighting in refrigerated boxes have to be in enclosed fixtures to work properly...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: At the risk of Strawman arguing, I'm willing to bet you can find conservative outrage for this.


Well, sure. The same people who protested replacing their incandescent bulbs with CFLs will now froth at the mouth about replacing their CFL bulbs.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The only reason I ever had CFLs to begin with was a government mandate that they couldn't sell incandescent any more. I remember that bringing up the hazardous waste aspect of CFL use was glossed over by the envirogits who are now changing their tune only because an alternative became available.
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

farker99: FTFA: The ban won't end with CFLs; starting Jan. 1, 2024, a ban on the sale of general-purpose four-foot-long linear fluorescent tubes will take effect.
What will they replace those with? Since the connections are not the basic screw. I've not seen LED based versions of these at my local Home Despot.


Really?  I got 6 of them over 5 years ago at my local Lowes.  I got unballasted versions, so a friend and I spent about an hour removing the ballasts from my old kitchen floro fixtures and wiring it directly.  Twisted them in place and they've been working great.  Just now after 5 years my wife is complaining they've lost brightness, so it's probably time to update them. 

https://www.amazon.com/Flourescent-Replacement-Daylight-Equivalent-Dual-End/dp/B07HN58STV

They've been around for quite some time.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm close enough to the border with VT that I can setup a black market, buy them in West. Lebanon and sell them across the border.


Gotta respect the hustle.
 
