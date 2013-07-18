 Skip to content
(AccuWeather)   Southwest expects on Friday to resume it's normal level of suckitude
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Must be time for the executives to pay themselves on the back with big raises.
 
Alunan
1 hour ago  
Those police officers in Tennessee and the Southwest agents who called them all need to lose their jobs before I ever fly Southwest again.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm against a government bailout when they go under.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

Alunan: Those police officers in Tennessee and the Southwest agents who called them all need to lose their jobs before I ever fly Southwest again.


I'm amazed that none of those cops got beaten down by an angry mob looking for an outlet.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
I really feel for the rank and file employees at Southwest, particularly in IT.  While I don't know the specifics, I know there have been people telling those that control the capital that they needed to fix their shiat and being ignored.

I know because I've been there, one in a chorus of knowledgeable people telling those who control the budget it'll be cheaper to do what's needed while the existing infrastructure is working than it will be to recover from a disaster and still need to lay out the money to upgrade.

swankywanky
53 minutes ago  
Someone finally found the user guides

Watubi
52 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, you all will still choose the carrier with the lowest rates.  It was determined, long ago, that no one will actually pay more for better service.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
48 minutes ago  
I guess service gets easier to manage when you lose all your f*cking customers.
 
Scruffynerf
47 minutes ago  
Every single corporate executive for SW should be fired immediately.  They should also be forced to forfeit all bonuses as restitution.  They most certainly should not be given any sort of bailout.

But we all know that they might get a slap on the wrist, if that, and that nothing will fundamentally change.  They will get bailed out by taxpayers, and their passengers affected by this shaitshow will get nothing more than a refund and maybe SW gift certificates.

America's Trickle Up Capitalism is working as intended.  Fark the people, we have shareholders to think about!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
jtown
43 minutes ago  
dantanner
41 minutes ago  
ITS normal level....

For god's sake: it's means it is - how damn hard is that?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
39 minutes ago  

Scruffynerf: Every single corporate executive for SW should be fired immediately.  They should also be forced to forfeit all bonuses as restitution.  They most certainly should not be given any sort of bailout.

But we all know that they might get a slap on the wrist, if that, and that nothing will fundamentally change.  They will get bailed out by taxpayers, and their passengers affected by this shaitshow will get nothing more than a refund and maybe SW gift certificates.

America's Trickle Up Capitalism is working as intended.  Fark the people, we have shareholders to think about!


I heard the booking/flight arrangement software was the issue. I don't get this. Any airline with any significant number of flights should have AI arranging its logistics at this point. Airlines are one big logistics organization. Having a full team of IT guys programming top of the line software to keep everything running on time for the least cost should be the one of the most important units in the company.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
39 minutes ago  
There PR team is on it!

https://twitter.com/blaireerskine/status/1608574672911859712?s=46&t=rtNyT9emBKi5sOlYYln23w
 
tsjonesosu
38 minutes ago  

Scruffynerf: Every single corporate executive for SW should be fired immediately.  They should also be forced to forfeit all bonuses as restitution.  They most certainly should not be given any sort of bailout.

But we all know that they might get a slap on the wrist, if that, and that nothing will fundamentally change.  They will get bailed out by taxpayers, and their passengers affected by this shaitshow will get nothing more than a refund and maybe SW gift certificates.

America's Trickle Up Capitalism is working as intended.  Fark the people, we have shareholders to think about!


They will blame the IT director for not convincing them of the urgency of the upgrades they needed. None of the real decision makers will face any consequences, except whichever one they decide to sacrifice and that person will get a golden parachute and is probably at retirement age anyways.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
Southwest is Lucy holding a football.  The football are flights.  Charlie brown are  passengers

we ALL know how it ends.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
Every passenger should bring a bag of Doritos onboard.
 
MikeyFuccon
31 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember when Southwest was the darling of the US jet set. Anybody want to explain what happened?
 
Scruffynerf
27 minutes ago  
What we really need is legislation mandating modernization of all businesses software.

If you think SW is the only company with an outdated OS, you'd actually be horrified to see the software being used by your mortgage company.  It's all MS Dos based crap that's basically being held together with scotch tape.

Source: Have worked for mortgage servicers for last 15 years.
 
Tax Boy
17 minutes ago  
monkeypapa
17 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I'm old enough to remember when Southwest was the darling of the US jet set. Anybody want to explain what happened?


The current CEO, has an IT background
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
17 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I'm old enough to remember when Southwest was the darling of the US jet set. Anybody want to explain what happened?


They went from dominating small regional routes to attempting to cover the entire lower 48? And focused more on diverse snack selections than communications software?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: I'm old enough to remember when Southwest was the darling of the US jet set. Anybody want to explain what happened?


Same thing that always happens

Suits came in.

They take all the money for themselves/"investors", and leave the business functions to rot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: MikeyFuccon: I'm old enough to remember when Southwest was the darling of the US jet set. Anybody want to explain what happened?

Same thing that always happens

Suits came in.

They take all the money for themselves/"investors", and leave the business functions to rot.


How Ayn Rand killed Sears
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

dantanner: ITS normal level....

For god's sake: it's means it is - how damn hard is that?


If your going to have a fit about there grammer maybe you shouldn't take other peoples' english skills for granite. Irregardless of ur education level.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: Scruffynerf: Every single corporate executive for SW should be fired immediately.  They should also be forced to forfeit all bonuses as restitution.  They most certainly should not be given any sort of bailout.

But we all know that they might get a slap on the wrist, if that, and that nothing will fundamentally change.  They will get bailed out by taxpayers, and their passengers affected by this shaitshow will get nothing more than a refund and maybe SW gift certificates.

America's Trickle Up Capitalism is working as intended.  Fark the people, we have shareholders to think about!

I heard the booking/flight arrangement software was the issue. I don't get this. Any airline with any significant number of flights should have AI arranging its logistics at this point. Airlines are one big logistics organization. Having a full team of IT guys programming top of the line software to keep everything running on time for the least cost should be the one of the most important units in the company.


And how do you expect to pay for this fancy 'logistics' software that 'works'?

You think you cut into my bonus for THAT when our current half ass manual from the 90's process still runs just fine!

THAT is the thinking.  I have been on the 'Here is the Risk Assessment and grab your asses boys, cause it's gonna get bumpy' and 'Well.....it will be super long and complicated and it's still working just fine so...'

And the I scream internally knowing a 48 hour disaster recovery call will be in my 6 month future....
 
