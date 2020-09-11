 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82. Foda-se o câncer   (bbc.com) divider line
76
    More: Sad, Brazil national football team, Pel, FIFA World Cup, Brazilian football legend Pele, FC Barcelona, World Cup, So Paulo, club side Santos  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 29 Dec 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOAT is dead. Long live the GOAT!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazillians around the world will mourn..
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in zero.

RIP wax paper spokesman.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MSkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are multiple reports that Pele's last words were "Use Crestfield wax paper."
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
82 is still a pretty good run. I was too young to watch him play, but even growing-up in Minnesota EVERYONE knew Pele. He was synonymous with soccer even before the internet era.

/fark cancer
 
Yawp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My choice for the best the sport will ever see.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May God have mercy on his SSSSOOOOOOUUUUUULLLLLLLL!!!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gooooooooooooooooooone!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Brazillians around the world will mourn..


That's a lot of mourners.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its always morbid seeing these pre-packaged video obituaries immediately after someone important dies.

/watching BBC and Sky News
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neymar's red card killed him

RIP NY Cosmos legend
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My condolences to his family.

O melhor jogador da história do futebol . O Rei. O GOAT.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP soccer man
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I had one of these that looked like this one after a [couple of] years in elementary school.

I have no idea what happened to it.  I think I wore it out.

70s.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Mr. Shabooboo: Brazillians around the world will mourn..

That's a lot of mourners.


Mooooooouuuuuuuuurn!

/oh man this threaaaaaaaaaaad!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holding you, now in spirit.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Played the fark out of this back in the day.
now.estarland.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon we forget:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

RIP Futbol Legend and underrated actor.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farker: goal accomplished

Pele: 1279 goals accomplished
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he is why is it called "the beautiful game" - talent, character, humility.  the world lost a special one.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
toriamosdiscography.infoView Full Size


Mourning music for the occasion.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addendum: In that movie poster, who does that 3rd arm belong to?
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear he was Ruggero Deodato's last meal before he died.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Addendum: In that movie poster, who does that 3rd arm belong to?


Rocky, Pele, and My Cocaine.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yawp: My choice for the best the sport will ever see.


One of the things I always take into account when trying to talk about "the best ever" is if the player truly changed the way the sport was played because they were so different and revolutionary.

Babe Ruth did it with baseball because he ushered in the live ball era in a way no one else was even considering. Yes, Yankee Stadium's dimensions helped, but dude still did something no one else was doing before. (Barry Bonds was also doing this to a certain extent, but we need to decide whether or not we like PEDs in our sports before we can acknowledge that.)

When you watch videos of Michael Jordan absolutely schooling fools as a rookie, you know he was the greatest. Russell and Wilt were probably in the running before, but a lot of their skill derived from just being tall. Jordan was more than genes; it was leaping ability, creativity with the ball in the air, ability to hit from all parts of the court, slashing ability, agility, you name it.

I make the case for Barry Sanders in football, at least running the ball, given that no one before or since has been able to run like him. Football is moreso a sport where great teams can win titles, as the only thing Brady has truly distanced himself with is longevity. The Patriots had a certain appeal to a lot of quality role players that helped them piece together a great team moreso than Brady individually being a legend. Sanders never won a title and walked away while he still had a lot to give, but no one made guys miss like he did.

I get that many will make the Messi or Ronaldo argument in soccer. Messi is amazing in so many different ways and deserves to be in the discussion. Ronaldo is an amazing finisher and was physically imposing at the height of his talent. But Pele changed how people think of soccer. He's the epitome of Brazilian flair, as artful and creative as he was skilled. He took the game to another level. Ultimately, what we see today, from kids doing ball tricks in the street, to EA programming all manner of moves into FIFA, to just about every over-the-ball deke and deception at every level of the game, traces back to him.

I can't disagree with Pele. He's my choice.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Addendum: In that movie poster, who does that 3rd arm belong to?


America. That's the arm of unsolicited peace and ushering democracy
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kick ball will never be the same
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know much about soccer, but he was like the Wayne Gretzky of that sport. RIP.
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soccer ignorant here, but well aware of the legend. Can someone explain what made him so great? Was it beautiful and athletic scoring plays, a sense of anticipation / "soccer IQ" or a mastery of the little things like making teammates better and mental toughness? Something unique about how he performed at his position?

Would be helpful to have this in Jordan or Gretzky terms.

RIP.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: ZMugg: Addendum: In that movie poster, who does that 3rd arm belong to?

Rocky, Pele, and My Cocaine.


So, MC is more ripped than Stallone?

...and his shoulder starts at his 3rd rib?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfighting Polish: Yawp: My choice for the best the sport will ever see.

One of the things I always take into account when trying to talk about "the best ever" is if the player truly changed the way the sport was played because they were so different and revolutionary.

Babe Ruth did it with baseball because he ushered in the live ball era in a way no one else was even considering. Yes, Yankee Stadium's dimensions helped, but dude still did something no one else was doing before. (Barry Bonds was also doing this to a certain extent, but we need to decide whether or not we like PEDs in our sports before we can acknowledge that.)

When you watch videos of Michael Jordan absolutely schooling fools as a rookie, you know he was the greatest. Russell and Wilt were probably in the running before, but a lot of their skill derived from just being tall. Jordan was more than genes; it was leaping ability, creativity with the ball in the air, ability to hit from all parts of the court, slashing ability, agility, you name it.

I make the case for Barry Sanders in football, at least running the ball, given that no one before or since has been able to run like him. Football is moreso a sport where great teams can win titles, as the only thing Brady has truly distanced himself with is longevity. The Patriots had a certain appeal to a lot of quality role players that helped them piece together a great team moreso than Brady individually being a legend. Sanders never won a title and walked away while he still had a lot to give, but no one made guys miss like he did.

I get that many will make the Messi or Ronaldo argument in soccer. Messi is amazing in so many different ways and deserves to be in the discussion. Ronaldo is an amazing finisher and was physically imposing at the height of his talent. But Pele changed how people think of soccer. He's the epitome of Brazilian flair, as artful and creative as he was skilled. He took the game to another level. Ultimately, what we see today, from kids doing ...


Jim Brown > Barry Sanders.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: How soon we forget:
[i.pinimg.com image 686x960]
RIP Futbol Legend and underrated actor.


Was thinking about watching this in his honor later.  It's been awhile, but remember it being pretty good.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: asciibaron: ZMugg: Addendum: In that movie poster, who does that 3rd arm belong to?

Rocky, Pele, and My Cocaine.

So, MC is more ripped than Stallone?

...and his shoulder starts at his 3rd rib?


My cocaine is a helluva drug.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Pfighting Polish: Yawp: My choice for the best the sport will ever see.

One of the things I always take into account when trying to talk about "the best ever" is if the player truly changed the way the sport was played because they were so different and revolutionary.

Babe Ruth did it with baseball because he ushered in the live ball era in a way no one else was even considering. Yes, Yankee Stadium's dimensions helped, but dude still did something no one else was doing before. (Barry Bonds was also doing this to a certain extent, but we need to decide whether or not we like PEDs in our sports before we can acknowledge that.)

When you watch videos of Michael Jordan absolutely schooling fools as a rookie, you know he was the greatest. Russell and Wilt were probably in the running before, but a lot of their skill derived from just being tall. Jordan was more than genes; it was leaping ability, creativity with the ball in the air, ability to hit from all parts of the court, slashing ability, agility, you name it.

I make the case for Barry Sanders in football, at least running the ball, given that no one before or since has been able to run like him. Football is moreso a sport where great teams can win titles, as the only thing Brady has truly distanced himself with is longevity. The Patriots had a certain appeal to a lot of quality role players that helped them piece together a great team moreso than Brady individually being a legend. Sanders never won a title and walked away while he still had a lot to give, but no one made guys miss like he did.

I get that many will make the Messi or Ronaldo argument in soccer. Messi is amazing in so many different ways and deserves to be in the discussion. Ronaldo is an amazing finisher and was physically imposing at the height of his talent. But Pele changed how people think of soccer. He's the epitome of Brazilian flair, as artful and creative as he was skilled. He took the game to another level. Ultimately, what we see today, from kids doing ...

Jim Brown > Barry Sanders.


44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


I don't see Sanders whoopin' Martian ass.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: Soccer ignorant here, but well aware of the legend. Can someone explain what made him so great? Was it beautiful and athletic scoring plays, a sense of anticipation / "soccer IQ" or a mastery of the little things like making teammates better and mental toughness? Something unique about how he performed at his position?

Would be helpful to have this in Jordan or Gretzky terms.

RIP.


You answered your own question. All those highlighted things is what set him apart in a world of massive egos.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Addendum: In that movie poster, who does that 3rd arm belong to?


Frank Stalone
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: Soccer ignorant here, but well aware of the legend. Can someone explain what made him so great? Was it beautiful and athletic scoring plays, a sense of anticipation / "soccer IQ" or a mastery of the little things like making teammates better and mental toughness? Something unique about how he performed at his position?

Would be helpful to have this in Jordan or Gretzky terms.

RIP.


It was mostly aesthetics, I'm too young to really recall Pele as a player, but when you look at footage of him playing, he looks so much faster than his contemporaries and he made every move look effortless.

Pele's skills are why it's known as "The Beautiful Game."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like when were talking about Eddie Van Halen or Jimi Hendrix. Before, nobody sounded like them. After, everybody sounded like them. Before Pele, nobody played like that. Afterwards, everybody tried to play that way (attacking).

That said, that second World Cup, he got hacked out early, Brazil had to win w/o him b/c the other teams just beat the shiat out of Pele until he couldn't play anymore.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

RIP Mrs. Peel
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Jim Brown > Barry Sanders.


I've heard this before. I will wholly admit to some recency bias in this regard. I was born in 1982 and am a Packers fan. I saw Sanders play regularly. I never saw Brown live.

What I have seen of Brown, with the knowledge it's just highlights, seems more like he was a power & speed runner. I think of a guy like Adrian Peterson in his prime. Maybe I just haven't seen the right highlights, though.

Sanders had an elusiveness that still seems incomparable. Most agile human I've ever seen. No one has ever switched directions like Sanders.

And while no, I've never seen him kick Martian ass, he's the first human I'd trust to stay low and out run them.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
Well he was no ARIAGA or  ARIAGA 2.
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Eddie Hazel's E string: Soccer ignorant here, but well aware of the legend. Can someone explain what made him so great? Was it beautiful and athletic scoring plays, a sense of anticipation / "soccer IQ" or a mastery of the little things like making teammates better and mental toughness? Something unique about how he performed at his position?

Would be helpful to have this in Jordan or Gretzky terms.

RIP.

You answered your own question. All those highlighted things is what set him apart in a world of massive egos.


Ah, wow. I was just using traits with which other greats are described. Didn't realize he combined it all. Reading some other comments here, seems like he was the first to be really flashy and fluid.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [frinkiac.com image 480x360]Well he was no ARIAGA or  ARIAGA 2.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten bucks says they find the original Jules Rimet at his estate sale.

/not an actual wager
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh please, I barely touched him.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.