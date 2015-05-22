 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Josh Duggar believes he should not have been convicted until the government ruled out every other person in America   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accurate headline, subby.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ease at which pedophiles, grifters, and conspiracy theorists have subsumed the Republican Party and pushed out the vast majority of polluting millionaires that used to run it is kinda impressive.

James Rhodes would be called a RINO for not shooting enough kids at Kent State.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should use the Pete Townshend excuse that he was using it for "research purposes".
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not every other person, subby, just this one guy--who didn't have access to the computer at the relevant time, isn't known for molesting his younger sisters, and couldn't have set up the linux wall.

Oh, yeah, I guess you're right.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My dude you're going to the most PMITA of all PMITA Prisons
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: My dude you're going to the most PMITA of all PMITA Prisons

Months later, U.S. District Judge Timothy Brookssentenced Duggar to more than 12 years behind bars, a term he is currently serving at a low-security prison in Seagoville, Texas.


Or not.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why has he not been fried?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Why has he not been fried?


White. Male. Wealthy family. Loudly Christian. Famous.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Worked for OJ.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It was the cat!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This POS actually had the video titled "Daisy's Destruction" on his computer (DO NOT Google that if you want to keep your soul!).

For that alone, he should be tossed into a woodchipper and shot out into a live volcano.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mike Huckabee should be behind bars for aiding and abetting.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This POS actually had the video titled "Daisy's Destruction" on his computer (DO NOT Google that if you want to keep your soul!).

For that alone, he should be tossed into a woodchipper and shot out into a live volcano.


I remember articles about it. The oubliette is an appropriate non-death-penalty punishment for having a copy of that.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just because you had a wank buddy with you doesn't excuse the porn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "It was the cat!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Not every other person, subby, just this one guy--who didn't have access to the computer at the relevant time, isn't known for molesting his younger sisters, and couldn't have set up the linux wall.

Oh, yeah, I guess you're right.


Christ. There's been so much vile behavior committed by this guy that I forgot he molested his sisters. What a classy guy.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I forget, how did he get caught?  Did a family member find the stuff on his computer and turn him in?  Or was he not hiding behind enough proxies when he was downloading?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never forget!

https://www.cnn.com/2015/05/22/politics/josh-duggar-molestation-2016-conservatives/index.html

"Josh's actions when he was an underage teen are as he described them himself, 'inexcusable,' but that doesn't mean 'unforgivable,'" Huckabee wrote in a Facebook post. "He and his family dealt with it and were honest and open about it with the victims and the authorities. No purpose whatsoever is served by those who are now trying to discredit Josh or his family by sensationalizing the story."
 
ringo2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I said it before, and I'll say it again:

If you teach adolescent males that a lightning bolt will come from heaven and strike them blind, if they so much as touch themselves ... they will learn that threats of punishment are empty threats, and they will learn that sex and transgression are intimately intertwined.

At some point he crossed the line between "Jesus will strike you down" and "The law will put you in jail," but I would bet that he didn't know that at the time.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Why has he not been fried?


Because the courts don't want to incentivize the killing of victims instead of keeping the victims harmed but alive, they were very clear in their ruling on this.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
make him a deal...
if you are found guilty a second time you get to go to a regular prison, and in with the general population.
that should take care of it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: I forget, how did he get caught?  Did a family member find the stuff on his computer and turn him in?  Or was he not hiding behind enough proxies when he was downloading?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This POS actually had the video titled "Daisy's Destruction" on his computer (DO NOT Google that if you want to keep your soul!).

For that alone, he should be tossed into a woodchipper and shot out into a live volcano.


I just read about Peter Scully, because I had never heard of that or him and I wish I hadn't. 

Justice isn't good enough for people like him.
 
T.rex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: bluorangefyre: Why has he not been fried?

White. Male. Wealthy family. Loudly Christian. Famous.


Thank you for expressing out loud people who you hate, but the simple fact is that capital punishment is not applied to these types of crimes....   Maybe it should be... but currently, its not.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't have adequate vocabulary to express my disgust for the Duggars, Quiverfull culture, and TLC for giving those monsters a platform.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Not every other person, subby, just this one guy--who didn't have access to the computer at the relevant time, isn't known for molesting his younger sisters, and couldn't have set up the linux wall.

Oh, yeah, I guess you're right.


Right, the stuff was installed to a hidden partition that you had to specifically boot into.  Who the fark takes that much effort to hide stuff on someone else's computer?  Sure, Jan.

Also, this bit from tfa:

The government estimated that they found more than 600 illicit images on Duggar's computer. His attorneys dispute that number.

They're disputing the number of images found?  Like it would be better if he really only had 150?  Also seems odd to try and dispute the number of images found when you're trying to argue that they were downloaded by someone else in the first place.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Clarence Brown: Not every other person, subby, just this one guy--who didn't have access to the computer at the relevant time, isn't known for molesting his younger sisters, and couldn't have set up the linux wall.

Oh, yeah, I guess you're right.

Right, the stuff was installed to a hidden partition that you had to specifically boot into.  Who the fark takes that much effort to hide stuff on someone else's computer?  Sure, Jan.

Also, this bit from tfa:

The government estimated that they found more than 600 illicit images on Duggar's computer. His attorneys dispute that number.

They're disputing the number of images found?  Like it would be better if he really only had 150?  Also seems odd to try and dispute the number of images found when you're trying to argue that they were downloaded by someone else in the first place.


I believe each number is a count.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: I don't have adequate vocabulary to express my disgust for the Duggars, Quiverfull culture, and TLC for giving those monsters a platform.


The Littlepeople Channel?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What multiple levels of encryption did he use? TFA only mentions TOR. Linux virtualization is not a form of encryption. Or well, he used Linux, he might also just have created a separate partition with Linux.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: I forget, how did he get caught?  Did a family member find the stuff on his computer and turn him in?  Or was he not hiding behind enough proxies when he was downloading?


"Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned."
https://www.npr.org/2022/05/26/1101432829/josh-duggar-child-pornography-sentence-19-kids-and-counting#:~:text=Duggar%20was%20arrested%20in%20April,a%20car%20dealership%20Duggar%20owned.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phimuskapsi: AAAAGGGGHHHH: This POS actually had the video titled "Daisy's Destruction" on his computer (DO NOT Google that if you want to keep your soul!).

For that alone, he should be tossed into a woodchipper and shot out into a live volcano.

I just read about Peter Scully, because I had never heard of that or him and I wish I hadn't. 

Justice isn't good enough for people like him.


Spongeboob's Law if someone says don't Google that DON'T GOOGLE
 
