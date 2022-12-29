 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sorry, the park's flooded
Original
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker
48 minutes ago  
Good thing the water is clear so you can see the anacondas, piranha, and crocodiles coming right at you.
 
Badmoodman
30 minutes ago  
This kind of torrential rain is usually described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" event. Life spans sure have shrunk a lot.

steklo
16 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath
14 minutes ago  
Piranha out front shoulda told ya.
 
Intrepid00
14 minutes ago  

Walker: Good thing the water is clear so you can see the anacondas, piranha, and crocodiles coming right at you.


What about the fish that will swim up your pee hole?
 
New Rising Sun
11 minutes ago  
It's a four year old natgeo clip (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqMOwrqJlzI) so not exactly a current event
 
snowblur
11 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This kind of torrential rain is usually described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" event. Life spans sure have shrunk a lot.
Well, duh.

That's because of the constant flooding!
 
Walker
10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Walker: Good thing the water is clear so you can see the anacondas, piranha, and crocodiles coming right at you.

What about the fish that will swim up your pee hole?


I was gonna mention those but forgot what they were called.
 
Pfighting Polish
10 minutes ago  
Moose out front tried to tell 'ya, but he floated away.
 
Mikey1969
10 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This kind of torrential rain is usually described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" event. Life spans sure have shrunk a lot.

Because they AREN'T "once in a lifetime" events. It's not like flooding is new, or that it only happens in specific places. It has happened through all of geologic history. THis stupid categorization is silly.
 
Salmon
9 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Walker: Good thing the water is clear so you can see the anacondas, piranha, and crocodiles coming right at you.

What about the fish that will swim up your pee hole?


I hate those ones.
 
educated
8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's a four year old natgeo clip (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqMOwrqJlzI) so not exactly a current event


Why do you hate joy?
 
wildcardjack
7 minutes ago  
I sea we got the obvious memes out of the whey
 
Uchiha_Cycliste
6 minutes ago  

Walker: Intrepid00: Walker: Good thing the water is clear so you can see the anacondas, piranha, and crocodiles coming right at you.

What about the fish that will swim up your pee hole?

I was gonna mention those but forgot what they were called.


Video was kinda creepy.
 
The Exit Stencilist
4 minutes ago  

snowblur: Badmoodman: This kind of torrential rain is usually described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" event. Life spans sure have shrunk a lot.
Well, duh.

That's because of the constant flooding!


And it's very cold water! That really exacerbates the skrinkage.

Avert thine eyes!
 
gameshowhost
3 minutes ago  
why did i scroll down, why
 
