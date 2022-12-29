 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Are you sure it's the inflation, and not that you bought 459 mangos?   (twitter.com) divider line
63
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

63 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has GOT to be a Mitch Hedberg joke in there somewhere.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark do you do with that many mangoes?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my wife bought 459 perishable mangoes all at once, it would cause friction in my family as well.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the rules, once your pet monkey crams any merchandise up its ass you have to pay for it.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a Chad thing to do.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size

/How is this not already here?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For heaven's sake, it's a mango.  What could it cost, $546.21?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's that 459th one that get's ya every time.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.


Looking at the rest of his feed, I'm pretty sure it's a joke.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.


You need to get this on HuffPo as well, and then link that to fark.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 850x791]


Chad leaving us hanging... AGAIN
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lmao when shiatpost copies of shiatposts go viral

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

You need to get this on HuffPo as well, and then link that to fark.


No no no, that's not how this works.  The Fark link leads to uncredited radio or TV coverage.   That coverage gets picked up by the Daily Mail, which claims it as their own.  HuffPo then does a digest of Daily Mail.  Someone submits the HuffPo article, where it gets re-greened on the main page in four days as an unacknowledged repeat.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If I  went to every grocery store within a 10 mile radius of my house (about 15 stores) and bought every mango they had, I doubt I could get even half that amount of mangoes.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The first four mangoes are enjoyable, but you're sick of them by the time you get to mango number five.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There is a way this could work - the person responsible for the shopping loves mangoes, and buys them and consumes them every week, mostly in smoothie form. But mango prices have been inflated lately due to, well, inflation. So this family member is doing the weekly shopping, and sees that the store is running a short term sale on mangoes for close to half-price. So, seizing upon the opportunity, this person buys all the mangoes in the store, intending to freeze them and use them slowly over time, ultimately saving money. But they neglected to consider where they would store those mangoes, and upon bringing them back home they encounter their partner who calls them on their error and starts a fight which strains the relationship.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do you know it's not just one 459.0 lb Mango? or Two 229.5 lb Mangoes? There are no units listed!

#UnitsMatter
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.


Lead story on Fox News.  MS13 woke millennials are weaponizing mangoes!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looking at that receipt, I was thinking, Hey they eat pretty healthy...

Then I got to the Lil' Smokies.

/mmm, nitrates
//unghhh
////drool
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now imagine if that receipt was from a brothel in Nevada.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How do you know it's not just one 459.0 lb Mango? or Two 229.5 lb Mangoes? There are no units listed!

#UnitsMatter


Hey what's 459 * 1.19?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How do you know it's not just one 459.0 lb Mango? or Two 229.5 lb Mangoes? There are no units listed!

#UnitsMatter


Heh heh... you said "unit"
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: What the fark do you do with that many mangoes?


fark mangoes
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't ask you what you do in the pri acy of your bedroom
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: If my wife bought 459 perishable mangoes all at once, it would cause friction in my family as well.


You should just marry a nice Indian girl and enjoy the mango lassis.
 
dracos31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: What the fark do you do with that many mangoes?


Make a shiatload of mango chutney?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm curious what this secret deodorant is.
Is it a secret prototype? Or is it a backdoor deal?  Some kind of deodorant that makes women melt before you?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.


I think the better question is who blindly pays for that with their card AND THEN catches the mistake?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: Now imagine if that receipt was from a brothel in Nevada.


Mango Ranch.

/sounds like a salad dressing
//or a floor wax
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.


I set this Farky as a joke the other day, but it's paying off!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

I think the better question is who blindly pays for that with their card AND THEN catches the mistake?


People who live in states that still have scanner laws that require you to complete the transaction.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the Mole of Production: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

I set this Farky as a joke the other day, but it's paying off!

[Fark user image 317x136]


Your Farky also remains accurate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There has GOT to be a Mitch Hedberg joke in there somewhere.


Do you want a bag?
No thanks I juggle! But I can only juggle 459 mangoes. If you see me buying 460 mangoes farkin bag em up!

/snap, crackle, pop, and Mitch!
 
pdieten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

I think the better question is who blindly pays for that with their card AND THEN catches the mistake?


The story on Reddit is that he'd just inserted his card while the checker was still scanning, as one does, and then since the payment method had been provided the cashier hit the total button without sanity checking the amount.

Obviously the shopper had that much money in his account, and one could reasonably assume the manager at service counter fixed the glitch.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I feel like I got a B12 shot! It's like a taste explosion!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I belly LOLed. Almost worthy of @3YearLetterman.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pdieten: Mrtraveler01: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

I think the better question is who blindly pays for that with their card AND THEN catches the mistake?

The story on Reddit is that he'd just inserted his card while the checker was still scanning, as one does, and then since the payment method had been provided the cashier hit the total button without sanity checking the amount.

Obviously the shopper had that much money in his account, and one could reasonably assume the manager at service counter fixed the glitch.


That makes more sense. Checker screwed up twice then.

/Former checker at a supermarket
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

Looking at the rest of his feed, I'm pretty sure it's a joke.


This is just the drill tweet about candles.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: There is a way this could work - the person responsible for the shopping loves mangoes, and buys them and consumes them every week, mostly in smoothie form. But mango prices have been inflated lately due to, well, inflation. So this family member is doing the weekly shopping, and sees that the store is running a short term sale on mangoes for close to half-price. So, seizing upon the opportunity, this person buys all the mangoes in the store, intending to freeze them and use them slowly over time, ultimately saving money. But they neglected to consider where they would store those mangoes, and upon bringing them back home they encounter their partner who calls them on their error and starts a fight which strains the relationship.


I had a roommate who bought 70lbs of overripe bananas because they were a bargain, and he planned to use them over time. He had space in the freezer, so why not?

/We ate banana bread for a couple of weeks.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: Now imagine if that receipt was from a brothel in Nevada.


His backyard caviar would be the cleanest in this hemisphere!
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: the Mole of Production: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

I set this Farky as a joke the other day, but it's paying off!

[Fark user image 317x136]

Your Farky also remains accurate.

[Fark user image 850x369]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Warthog: the Mole of Production: Warthog: The picture of that receipt was previously posted, by someone else, on Reddit -- as a cashier's mistake.  This jackwagon reposted it as his own either as a joke or to make a political point.   This link absolutely needs to be greenlit, so that tomorrow radio station DJs can read about it and claim the story as their own.  Then the circle of media will be complete.

I set this Farky as a joke the other day, but it's paying off!

[Fark user image 317x136]

Your Farky also remains accurate.

[Fark user image 850x369]

[Fark user image image 850x664]


Somehow, also relevant to this thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

indy_kid: DoughyGuy: There is a way this could work - the person responsible for the shopping loves mangoes, and buys them and consumes them every week, mostly in smoothie form. But mango prices have been inflated lately due to, well, inflation. So this family member is doing the weekly shopping, and sees that the store is running a short term sale on mangoes for close to half-price. So, seizing upon the opportunity, this person buys all the mangoes in the store, intending to freeze them and use them slowly over time, ultimately saving money. But they neglected to consider where they would store those mangoes, and upon bringing them back home they encounter their partner who calls them on their error and starts a fight which strains the relationship.

I had a roommate who bought 70lbs of overripe bananas because they were a bargain, and he planned to use them over time. He had space in the freezer, so why not?

/We ate banana bread for a couple of weeks.


And then threw out 65 lbs. of bananas?
 
