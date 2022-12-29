 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   That'll be 12 years in prison for buying guns for felons and helping cartels smuggle drugs, Mr. Border Patrol agent   (tucson.com) divider line
    Monreal-Rodriguez, Drug addiction, Smuggling, false statements, acquisition of firearms, convicted felon, Illegal drug trade  
522 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 8:25 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mexicans await
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good now do the other 50% of border patrol agents.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Border guards are typically the easiest to corrupt, and we hired a bunch of them in a hiring surge without a lot of due diligence. So I'm so utterly shocked this has happened.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monreal-Rodriguez previously pleaded guilty to bribery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms, and conspiracy to provide firearms to a convicted felon, for his role in three separate conspiracies in two federal criminal cases,

He's a real industrious go-getter.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Border Patrol: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube NnW5EjwtE2U
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is like calling an exterminator and they step on one ant
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Border guards are typically the easiest to corrupt, and we hired a bunch of them in a hiring surge without a lot of due diligence. So I'm so utterly shocked this has happened.


Fark is weird, hypocritical. Perhaps not you individually. We have threads full of bragging about Farker's illegal drug use and how awesome illegal drugs are, then we have threads admonishing smuggling.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never get rich being an honest Border Patrol Agent.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When the Border Patrol sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems to us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists.  And some, I assume are good people.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Theeng: Border guards are typically the easiest to corrupt, and we hired a bunch of them in a hiring surge without a lot of due diligence. So I'm so utterly shocked this has happened.

Fark is weird, hypocritical. Perhaps not you individually. We have threads full of bragging about Farker's illegal drug use and how awesome illegal drugs are, then we have threads admonishing smuggling.


Username checks out
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Theeng: Border guards are typically the easiest to corrupt, and we hired a bunch of them in a hiring surge without a lot of due diligence. So I'm so utterly shocked this has happened.

Fark is weird, hypocritical. Perhaps not you individually. We have threads full of bragging about Farker's illegal drug use and how awesome illegal drugs are, then we have threads admonishing smuggling.


This guy wasn't smuggling in pot. Or any other drug. He was selling guns to prohibited persons.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can't run guns into Mexico as a government agent! Obama isn't president anymore.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Theeng: Border guards are typically the easiest to corrupt, and we hired a bunch of them in a hiring surge without a lot of due diligence. So I'm so utterly shocked this has happened.

Fark is weird, hypocritical. Perhaps not you individually. We have threads full of bragging about Farker's illegal drug use and how awesome illegal drugs are, then we have threads admonishing smuggling.


It's almost as if we're not a singular person but a diverse group of individuals
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only 12 subby. Only twelve.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guns for drugs is the Mexican program for getting these dangerous weapons of American streets. In exchange, needy addicts get access to the drugs they desperately need. Thanks border patrol, it's a win win for everyone.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet he was a progressive.
 
