 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Satire for now; live launch within six months (nsfw language)   (twitter.com) divider line
56
    More: Vintage, shot  
•       •       •

2384 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Dec 2022 at 4:30 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Twitter fail. Good.  I'm guessing it was trolling BS.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmm - this page doesn't exist.  Try searching for something else
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The link here in the comments works, but the one on the tab doesn't. Weird.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't mess with her
Greta Thunberg sings Swedish Death Metal
Youtube CLxpgRqxtEA
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She's 19. She's not a child anymore.
 
whidbey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: The link here in the comments works, but the one on the tab doesn't. Weird.


Ah, so it was pro-Greta.

My bad.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was pretty good.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hmm - this page doesn't exist.  Try searching for something else


I'm having the same issue.

Funny video, but can use an update to include the Andrew Tate thing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: jso2897: The link here in the comments works, but the one on the tab doesn't. Weird.

Ah, so it was pro-Greta.

My bad.


Well, don't be so quick on the draw next time, Hotshot. :D
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


While I agree we should give her the respect of treating her as an adult in most things, there isn't really much difference between someone in their early 20s and in the middle of their teens.  Which is why we don't let them drink...but they do anyways.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the Greta Gerwig/Lady Bird gag.  That movie sucked.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was pretty funny. The Obama fist bump was a nice touch.

/why don't you start your own global movement?
//because it is easier to shiat on someone else's
///them in a nutshell
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A+ would watch it again.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


Considering the average age of Farkers, she is a kid.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wish I understood enough about my autism when I was 19 to be as well adjusted as she is with her autism.  I would love to work with someone on the spectrum like her.  It would in inspiring.  She's one of my heroes.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


Maybe you should call the hotline.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ohh and so we're all just going to act like she did nothing wrong for body shaming that poor supercar owning man for having a small penis?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it weren't for the fact that 2020 was a hundred years long, I would decry the use of the Vintage tag for something that came out in 2019.
 
Number 216
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fantastic to have this posted after yesterdays Greta Thunberg hate brigade for her embarrassing some dipshiat
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


True. Still doesn't justify her being used as a punching bag by miserable men old enough to be her father.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was pretty choice, I must say.
 
robostapler [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been mispronouncing her last name whenever I read an article with her in it.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Link needs to be fixed. Goes to the mediaViewer which fails to load in browser.
https://www.fark.com/goto/12697742/twitter.com/simonharris_mbd/status/1608243903303401473/mediaViewer

Works fine without the mediaViewer
https://www.fark.com/goto/12697742/twitter.com/simonharris_mbd/status/1608243903303401473
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Sir, that was the real UN."
*thud*
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Sir, that was the *real* UN"

LOL
 
dracos31
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Sir, is your Facebook profile picture just an egg?"

I died.
 
guinsu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

While I agree we should give her the respect of treating her as an adult in most things, there isn't really much difference between someone in their early 20s and in the middle of their teens.  Which is why we don't let them drink...but they do anyways.


Lol American much? Drinking age is 16-18 in plenty of places outside the US. At least for beer & wine.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Conservative men & women project their feelings about climate change accountability onto one of the personalities associated with the movement.

News at 11
 
sys_64738
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

While I agree we should give her the respect of treating her as an adult in most things, there isn't really much difference between someone in their early 20s and in the middle of their teens.  Which is why we don't let them drink...but they do anyways.


No, you (USians) don't let them drink because you were founded by puritans. Greta's been legally able to drink in bars and restaurants for almost two years in her native country, and will be able to buy alcohol to take home in about a week when she turns 20.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

True. Still doesn't justify her being used as a punching bag by miserable men old enough to be her father.


Certainly, but it also means that making fun of those men for feeling threatened by a child is not exactly accurate anymore. There's so many other things to make fun of them for.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a Trump hotline for everyone here?
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/Esqueer_/status/1608582107563167744
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

guinsu: winedrinkingman: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

While I agree we should give her the respect of treating her as an adult in most things, there isn't really much difference between someone in their early 20s and in the middle of their teens.  Which is why we don't let them drink...but they do anyways.

Lol American much? Drinking age is 16-18 in plenty of places outside the US. At least for beer & wine.


Wisconsin has it's own drinking age.
 
Qchucka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


She is technically an adult, acts like an adult, is quite mature for her age even when she was younger, but 19 is a teen and still a child imo.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let's check in to see how Andrew Tate's faring in his fight with Greta...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somewhere out in the world, Al Gore is thanking FSM for giving conservatwats Greta Thunberg to use as a punching bag instead of him.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Qchucka: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

She is technically an adult, acts like an adult, is quite mature for her age even when she was younger, but 19 is a teen and still a child imo.


...if there's grass on the infield.....

/s
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wxboy: MikeyFuccon: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

True. Still doesn't justify her being used as a punching bag by miserable men old enough to be her father.

Certainly, but it also means that making fun of those men for feeling threatened by a child is not exactly accurate anymore. There's so many other things to make fun of them for.


except they were threatened by her when she was a child, and still are now. So they're still threatened by children, even if she's no longer one.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: MikeyFuccon: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

True. Still doesn't justify her being used as a punching bag by miserable men old enough to be her father.

Certainly, but it also means that making fun of those men for feeling threatened by a child is not exactly accurate anymore. There's so many other things to make fun of them for.


Who cares if it's accurate? It's funny.

And mocking grown men for getting pissy with her only gets funnier when you laugh at them for fighting with a little girl (and losing).
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

Considering the average age of Farkers, she is a kid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


nonsense! .If she were grownup she would have given up already.
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


The video used in the tweet is pretty old and was created a few years ago (2019).

Here's the original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIP2vukNOPc

The Greta Thunberg Helpline | 7.30
Youtube KIP2vukNOPc
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't understand people that get irrationally angry at some rich trust baby only famous because of her parent's connections.
 
realmolo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I quit talking to my dad a couple years ago, when he went full-on Trumper.

I sometimes think that I could forgive him if he changed his ways. I mean, he *won't*, but if he did, maybe I could forgive him.

But then I remember the absolutely filthy and cruel and stupid stuff he re-posted about Greta Thunberg (before I got his Facebook account pemanently shutdown), and I think "No, fark him forever."

Picking on nice, smart kids that want to save the world (and have *all the facts* on their side) is just...evil.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I don't understand people that get irrationally angry at some rich trust baby only famous because of her parent's connections.


Call the helpline!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.


This is from 2019, hence the tag
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: wxboy: She's 19. She's not a child anymore.

True. Still doesn't justify her being used as a punching bag by miserable men old enough to be her father.


If she inserts herself in a political discussion/debate it is only fair to treat her the same as any participant. Given the state of political discourse that means it gets nasty.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I don't understand people that get irrationally angry at some rich trust baby only famous because of her parent's connections.


You mean like Al Gore?
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.