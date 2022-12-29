 Skip to content
(CTV News)   If you only read this story's headline and the first half of the article, you might not think things would turn out like they did   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A buddy took out a wooden telephone poll back in high school, 1976. $400. That was a lot of money.

TFA pole must be ultra deluxe metal thing.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The fark is a "hydro pole?" A standpipe?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Insurance companies lie through their teeth to try to avoid paying claims?  Who knew?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hobnail: The fark is a "hydro pole?" A standpipe?


It's actually made of water. Physics in Canada are weird.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$40K for a telephone pole? in 2008 my wife took out two and a fire hydrant and it was less than $6K.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My car got totaled last year. I was fine but my vehicle was totaled and the other driver (at fault, ran a very obvious red) was a crazy hot mess of a woman who didn't want to speak to her insurance agent.

After the insurance started dragging their feet as a result I told the claims rep if she didn't admit fault soon they would only get to deal with me through an attorney. Miraculous they accepted fault the next morning
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hobnail: The fark is a "hydro pole?" A standpipe?


Most electricity in Canada is hydroelectric. Thus utility poles carrying electric lines are "hydro poles".

Canada and their goofy language eh? Buncha hosers.
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: $40K for a telephone pole? in 2008 my wife took out two and a fire hydrant and it was less than $6K.


Yeah replacing a utility pole should cost 1/10th that. Someone's ripping off the insurance company.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, he just threw away the bills rather than forwarding them to his insurance and wondered why after nine months they threaten collections?
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hobnail: The fark is a "hydro pole?" A standpipe?


In Ontario and Quebec most electricity is produced by hydro-electric dams. Right now the public/private corp that delivers power and mantains high voltage lines across the province in called Hydro One. Previously generation, transmission and marketing of electricity was all controlled by a public (crown) corp called Ontario Hydro.

Hence the calling of a power/electricity pole as 'hydro pole'.

/the more you know!
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: My car got totaled last year. I was fine but my vehicle was totaled and the other driver (at fault, ran a very obvious red) was a crazy hot mess of a woman who didn't want to speak to her insurance agent.

After the insurance started dragging their feet as a result I told the claims rep if she didn't admit fault soon they would only get to deal with me through an attorney. Miraculous they accepted fault the next morning


I would have bartered with her.
 
