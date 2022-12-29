 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Another couple reasons why Dolly Parton is a national treasure
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Subtonic
52 minutes ago  
All hardcore gay pornography no doubt.
 
tom baker's scarf
52 minutes ago  
if every rich person was like her no one would hate rich people.
 
OhioUGrad
51 minutes ago  
She's the perfect example of someone who uses their talent (and passion) to earn wealth and then uses that wealth to benefit everyone, while also being farking charming while doing it.
 
sonnyboy11
49 minutes ago  
I don't have anything to add, really. Just wanted to post in a Dolly Parton thread. She is frickin amazing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  
We don't deserve her.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
Starting in June 2023, every California child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail, every month, thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expansion to California!

Republicans will find something about the books that they find disgusting or grooming or some other nonsense...like it helps little kids to - ya know - read.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
48 minutes ago  
She's such a treasure that Nicholas Cage probably loses a lot of sleep scheming of ways to steal her.
 
Ragin' Asian
48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: All hardcore gay pornography no doubt.


It's called "erotica".
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if every rich person was like her no one would hate rich people.


That's exactly why I installed a plaque on my guillotine that specifically says "Not for Dolly"
 
stuffy
47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: All hardcore gay pornography no doubt.


Thats what Fascist News will tell you.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
45 minutes ago  
Farking socialists.  My sources tell me that if you play the books backwards, you'll hear a Morse code version of the speech that Stalin gave the day Disneyland opened.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
She already was a national treasure. She just keeps proving that it really is who she is, not just what she wants to seem to be.
Dolly for President in 2024!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
45 minutes ago  
reading-is-for-pussies.jpg
 
winedrinkingman
45 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Starting in June 2023, every California child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail, every month, thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expansion to California!

Republicans will find something about the books that they find disgusting or grooming or some other nonsense...like it helps little kids to - ya know - read.


The twitter comments and at least one idiot in this thread are already making up grooming stuff.  Meanwhile they are still dropping their kids off at church, under the "care" of the priests.
 
BlazeTrailer
45 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Starting in June 2023, every California child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail, every month, thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expansion to California!

Republicans will find something about the books that they find disgusting or grooming or some other nonsense...like it helps little kids to - ya know - read.


I think they besttread lightly in attacking country stars - at least without Dixie Chix like transgressions
 
Therion [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if every rich person was like her no one would hate rich people.


Not hate, and it might take longer to come to the realization that their existence is a problem... but they'd still be a problem.

Dolly's awesome (even though I suspect we differ quite a bit theologically), but when your society is extremely productive yet you have a small number of fabulously wealthy people and a large number of impoverished ones, the answer isn't charity based on the whims of the rich.
 
Tax Boy
42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: All hardcore gay pornography no doubt


Dr. Venture: Lab shmab, I'm finished with work for today. No, I wanted the boys away because I made a discovery of the... non-scientific kind.
Brock: What'd you find? Are you okay?
Dr. Venture: Oh, I'm more than okay. While perusing TV guide, I found a little - shall I say - flick, starring a one miss Dolly Parton, meow. Yeah, it seems she made a racy film called The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
Brock: Yeah, Doc, you're uh... gonna be disappointed there...
Dr. Venture: Don't ruin it for me. I've got popcorn popping and the VCR set for stun! You wanna watch it with me?
Brock: Nah, I'm cool. I gotta drive the boys to dinner.
Dr. Venture: Oh, I get it! Yeah, those kind of films are meant to be watched solo a mano.
Brock: Yeah, that's it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Republicans will find something about the books that they find disgusting or grooming or some other nonsense...like it helps little kids to - ya know - read.


Well, if they want to go head to head with Dolly...I know where I'm betting my money.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
40 minutes ago  
Aw. You're amazeballs, Dolly.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
39 minutes ago  
Literally the 4th and 5th comment. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
Can we get this woman a living sainthood already?  She's already the very picture of what Jesus told everyone followers to be (and most today seem to have conveniently ignored), might as well get her the title while she's still alive to enjoy it.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
34 minutes ago  
The books she sends are quite diverse.  A lot of dual language things.  It's a wonderful program.
 
shinji3i
34 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Literally the 4th and 5th comment. [Fark user image 425x243]


Do grown men still think they look cool if they're wearing an old that and smoking a cigar while squinting at the camera? What's the over/under on him being an incel libertarian?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Literally the 4th and 5th comment. [Fark user image 425x243]


Can't be havin' those evil book things indocrtinatin' kids into bein' edumacated, now, can we?  Readin's the first step to independent thinkin' and that's evil!
 
Tom-Servo
33 minutes ago  
What a Dolly Parton children's book may look like:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
She is so awesome.
 
silverjets
29 minutes ago  
Bezos could do this for every kid in America.  And Amazon stock would probably go up actually making him more  money.
 
iron_city_ap
27 minutes ago  
You can't say enough good things about her.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
tiddies
 
BlazeTrailer
22 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Exile On Beale Street: Literally the 4th and 5th comment. [Fark user image 425x243]

Do grown men still think they look cool if they're wearing an old that and smoking a cigar while squinting at the camera? What's the over/under on him being an incel libertarian?


Can't tell if the carbon footprint quip is facetious. If not, then he's not libertarian
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Subtonic: All hardcore gay pornography no doubt.

It's called "erotica".


Month One: "Giant-Breasted Tennessee Singing Velociraptor Ravaged my Butt But It Still Made Me Gay" by Chuck Tingle

/If this were true, I would sign up in a heartbeat!
//But seriously: God bless Dolly Parton!
 
the voice of raisin
17 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Farking socialists.  My sources tell me that if you play the books backwards, you'll hear a Morse code version of the speech that Stalin gave the day Disneyland opened.


ironic as Ol'Walt was a hardcore right winger who hated gays, very racist, and very classist.  or they would say now:

"Presidential material"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  
Here's a quietly wonderful thing I noticed:

If you talk to someone who was in choir or band at a majority Black HS, you'll eventually discuss those annoying fundraisers for uniforms, instruments, etc. & a SURPRISING number will casually say:

"Oh, Dolly Parton paid for ours"
- Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) October 6, 2022
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: You can't say enough good things about her.


That's no reason not to try.
 
pounddawg
13 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: All hardcore gay pornography no doubt.


And instruction manuals on DIY Sexual
Reassignment Surgery provided by Schoolastic
 
the voice of raisin
13 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Exile On Beale Street: Literally the 4th and 5th comment. [Fark user image 425x243]

Do grown men still think they look cool if they're wearing an old that and smoking a cigar while squinting at the camera? What's the over/under on him being an incel libertarian?


or just an old man yelling at an empty chair
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
13 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the Proud Boys and GQP Book Burners to declare war on Dolly.

It will be as successful as a land war in Asia.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
13 minutes ago  
As if we needed two MORE things to like about her. The original two were enough.
 
ArcadianRefugee
12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Starting in June 2023, every California child under the age of 5 will be able to receive a free book in the mail, every month, thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expansion to California!

Republicans will find something about the books that they find disgusting or grooming or some other nonsense...like it helps little kids to - ya know - read.


I hope so.

The day Reps take a stand against Dolly Parton is the day the nation,as a whole, turns against them.

/ with, obv, the exception of the magats
/ i may be exaggerating, but still: trying to vilify Dolly? good luck
 
the voice of raisin
12 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: shinji3i: Exile On Beale Street: Literally the 4th and 5th comment. [Fark user image 425x243]

Do grown men still think they look cool if they're wearing an old that and smoking a cigar while squinting at the camera? What's the over/under on him being an incel libertarian?

Can't tell if the carbon footprint quip is facetious. If not, then he's not libertarian


it's a TPUSA troll
 
the voice of raisin
10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Subtonic: All hardcore gay pornography no doubt.

And instruction manuals on DIY Sexual
Reassignment Surgery provided by Schoolastic


I'm lazy.  I'll wait for the Schoolhouse Rock video
 
the voice of raisin
9 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I'm waiting for the Proud Boys and GQP Book Burners to declare war on Dolly.

It will be as successful as a land war in Asia.


is that because she has "huge tracts"?

/sry, not sry
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  
Conservatives must absolutely hate Dolly's guts, which just makes even more lovable and easy to root for.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Conservatives must absolutely hate Dolly's guts, which just makes even more lovable and easy to root for.


Giving away books to kids is soshulizm!
 
