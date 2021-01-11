 Skip to content
(NPR)   Easy tips for how to keep your house just clean enough that guests won't realize you've completely given up on yourself   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Dry cleaning, Cleanliness, Dust, Want, Washing, Need, Bathroom, Taryn Williford  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You need an all-purpose cleaner, a disinfectant and a window cleaner,

Chemical cleansers from multinational chemical companies like SC Johnson, Dow, P&G, DuPont  contain compounds that are likely very toxic to your mitochondria.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mistahtom:

Fewer than 5% of these chemicals have been tested for developmental toxicity. In the 1980s, 5-10% of children lived with a chronic illness. As of 2018, 40% of children, 50% of teens, 60% of adults under age 65, and 90% of adults over 65 live with a chronic illness. Several studies now report the presence of dozens to hundreds of manmade chemicals and pollutants in placenta, umbilical cord blood, and newborn blood spots.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start in the kitchen and bathrooms first. Make sure bathrooms first and don't switch the rags between rooms.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get married!

My wife made me clean all the time.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KISS and plastic on your furniture:
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't ever invite anyone over.

How difficult is that?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Get married!

My wife made me clean all the time.


It was better when they would "nest" as girlfriends and clean your bathroom for you.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Get married!

My wife made me clean all the time.


followed up by "don't have kids"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent about 4 hours cleaning and I had cramps in muscles I didn't use in months. Work in scrubbing as a part of your exercise routine.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keep old toothbrushes as cleaning tools.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've moved to a casual point of acceptance with my messiness:
Installing a trapdoor in front of the front. Who cares what the guests think? They're in the alligator pit for a reason!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That all-purpose cleaner will work on most surfaces in your home.


Then it's not really ALL-purpose then, is it?

IS IT??
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's simple. Just hire a maid to come over and cleanup every few days.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't invite people 'round and go to your friends house instead of them coming to yours?

Problem solved!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x399]


Hey, I can still see a pathway on top of the books, around the officemax box, some slight gymnastics using the dining table as a vault point, and a thorough padded landing on the adjacent trash bag...

That's just a lack of commitment...
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
then then then then then then then then
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pressure washer and a shop vac.

/remember to remove the filter
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That's just a lack of commitment...


it's a real house on Long Island back in the early 2000's. There was this woman on Craigslist's Rants and Raves who had her children taken away from her because she couldn't keep a clean house.

She blamed CPS for taking the kids and wouldn't take the blame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guests?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Guests?


You know, people that can tolerate being around you for short periods without being paid.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: It's simple. Just hire a maid to come over and cleanup every few days.


as someone who has never had maid service, how much is it to have weekly maid service?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Start in the kitchen and bathrooms first. Make sure bathrooms first and don't switch the rags between rooms.


I'm reminded of a great letter to Ann Landers or Dear Abby years ago on how a family stopped drop-in guests from showing up at mealtimes. After the meal, they set the plates down for the dogs to lick clean, when they were done, put them straight back in the cabinets.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: Somaticasual: That's just a lack of commitment...

it's a real house on Long Island back in the early 2000's. There was this woman on Craigslist's Rants and Raves who had her children taken away from her because she couldn't keep a clean house.

She blamed CPS for taking the kids and wouldn't take the blame.

[Fark user image 600x401]


That is.. arguably pretty bad. Suddenly feeling much better about my flagrant lack of housekeeping skills.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is.. arguably pretty bad.


The mom would post on Craigslist rants and raves how CPS took her kids away all the time. Death threats to the agents and family court judges too. She never accepted blame.

I haven't been on there in a while, not sure she still posts there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x399]


Da fuq is going on here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mistahtom: You need an all-purpose cleaner, a disinfectant and a window cleaner,

Chemical cleansers from multinational chemical companies like SC Johnson, Dow, P&G, DuPont  contain compounds that are likely very toxic to your mitochondria.


I bet your flat smells like ass and patchouli.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Tom-Servo: It's simple. Just hire a maid to come over and cleanup every few days.

as someone who has never had maid service, how much is it to have weekly maid service?


They come once every 2 weeks and we pay them $140 a visit, this is in the Boise area. We take the dog to daycare for the day and get him a bath and then sit back and wreck the place for 2 more weeks.
 
jimjays
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: Somaticasual: That is.. arguably pretty bad.

The mom would post on Craigslist rants and raves how CPS took her kids away all the time. Death threats to the agents and family court judges too. She never accepted blame.

I haven't been on there in a while, not sure she still posts there.


I used that tactic trying to discourage the poor guy that asked my father's blessing to marry my sister. Said the judge had set marriage as a condition of her kids' return. Likewise told him of her time in prison and her former life as a stripper. Father was greatly amused. What turned out to be my BIL, not so much.

(Later learned the poor guy had spent half the day in a bar building up courage for what he expected to be a difficult talk with Father. That was smooth as pie--I suspect Father was happy to lessen his financial burden--but her suitor hadn't anticipated my being there and had received no warning on what to expect from me.)
 
HappyInsomniac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:

Da fuq is going on here?

Broken foot bath filled with spaghetti-o's?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: Hyjamon: Tom-Servo: It's simple. Just hire a maid to come over and cleanup every few days.

as someone who has never had maid service, how much is it to have weekly maid service?

They come once every 2 weeks and we pay them $140 a visit, this is in the Boise area. We take the dog to daycare for the day and get him a bath and then sit back and wreck the place for 2 more weeks.


thanks and that is still ouch to our budget if that rate is similar to what is around me. $300 a month is a bit much for me to not pickup and run a vacuum.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HappyInsomniac: Some Junkie Cosmonaut:

Da fuq is going on here?

Broken foot bath filled with spaghetti-o's?


Possibly one of the less disturbing options
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Salmon: Get married!

My wife made me clean all the time.

followed up by "don't have kids"


separated now and still clean the house whenever I visit, all because I want it clean for the kid.

/wife's a "free spirit", ie. farking slob.
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't have kids. Hand to God, they will throw their trash on the floor with the trashcan within arms reach. My toddler is better at cleaning up after himself than my teenagers are.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: Hyjamon: Tom-Servo: It's simple. Just hire a maid to come over and cleanup every few days.

as someone who has never had maid service, how much is it to have weekly maid service?

They come once every 2 weeks and we pay them $140 a visit, this is in the Boise area. We take the dog to daycare for the day and get him a bath and then sit back and wreck the place for 2 more weeks.


I just wipe stuff and bought robot mops and vacuums. It's all the effort they will put in for $140 a visit.
 
trasnform
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: Somaticasual: That's just a lack of commitment...

it's a real house on Long Island back in the early 2000's. There was this woman on Craigslist's Rants and Raves who had her children taken away from her because she couldn't keep a clean house.

She blamed CPS for taking the kids and wouldn't take the blame.

[Fark user image 600x401]


There's a point where not cleaning up is actually more work, from the looks of it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. Kick the pile of cum socks under the bed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

trasnform: There's a point where not cleaning up is actually more work, from the looks of it.


here she is cleaning up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
