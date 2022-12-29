 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Guess who just got margin called   (techstory.in) divider line
61
    More: Amusing, Elon Musk, first margin call, CEO of Tesla, margin loan facility, recent performance of the shares, Tesla staff, stock market fluctuations, first investment advice Musk  
•       •       •

1197 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 29 Dec 2022 at 12:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ direct link is paywalled, thus the screenshot-tweet

/ also, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

/ three
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do believe this applies nicely. Things have changed.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why he sold a bunch of shares. He has the cash on hand to cover these... for now.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what that means. It's bad for Elon? I hope so.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"TURN THOSE MACHINES BACK ON!!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: I don't know what that means. It's bad for Elon? I hope so.


No, not yet. Closer... but if it stays about $100 he'll probably be just fine.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can you put up dank memes as collateral to meet a margin call?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: NateAsbestos: I don't know what that means. It's bad for Elon? I hope so.

No, not yet. Closer... but if it stays about $100 he'll probably be just fine.


From what I have read $100 a share is the magic number that changes terms of multiple large loans to give us cash now. Tesla belongs around 30-50 a share using P/E metrics and when that happens musk is out at Tesla
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: I don't know what that means. It's bad for Elon? I hope so.


From the thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size



I've been margin called a few times, but usually it's for somewhere between $100-$1000.  Not, like, billions.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's why he sold a bunch of shares. He has the cash on hand to cover these... for now.


Selling off chunks of your company that's losing value because shareholders are losing faith in your commitment to the company sounds like a bad idea to me.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: NewportBarGuy: That's why he sold a bunch of shares. He has the cash on hand to cover these... for now.

Selling off chunks of your company that's losing value because shareholders are losing faith in your commitment to the company sounds like a bad idea to me.


Fools and their money yadda yadda yadda.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Elmo using his Mastercard to pay his Discover card bill again?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: NewportBarGuy: That's why he sold a bunch of shares. He has the cash on hand to cover these... for now.

Selling off chunks of your company that's losing value because shareholders are losing faith in your commitment to the company sounds like a bad idea to me.


You can end up in a downward spiral where you have to sell stock to meet your requirements, which makes it worth less, so you have to sell more stock. Or it can be going down for other reasons, but you have to put in more and more cash to make up for it. It's not good.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: NewportBarGuy: NateAsbestos: I don't know what that means. It's bad for Elon? I hope so.

No, not yet. Closer... but if it stays about $100 he'll probably be just fine.

From what I have read $100 a share is the magic number that changes terms of multiple large loans to give us cash now. Tesla belongs around 30-50 a share using P/E metrics and when that happens musk is out at Tesla


That's accurate of course, but the market is not exactly always on point with accuracy.

It could go down to $50 or it could go to $200 from here. With this much of a drop, this quickly, that's why you're seeing a bounce. People selling puts for massive gains and covering shorts...

Where it goes from here? Probably the exact opposite of where everyone thinks it will.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should ask him when he's busy engaging/incel masturbating on twitter if he knows if the either own a tesla or would ever buy a cuck electric car that looks like a dildo.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Tesla buys back shares to raise the price to prevent additional margin calls on musk's personal loans I wonder if the SEC and/or DOJ will notice.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Tesla belongs around 30-50 a share using P/E metrics


Give it to the end of next week, it'll get there
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I don't know what that means. It's bad for Elon? I hope so.


media.gq.comView Full Size
I'll heat up lasagna.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: NewportBarGuy: NateAsbestos: I don't know what that means. It's bad for Elon? I hope so.

No, not yet. Closer... but if it stays about $100 he'll probably be just fine.

From what I have read $100 a share is the magic number that changes terms of multiple large loans to give us cash now. Tesla belongs around 30-50 a share using P/E metrics and when that happens musk is out at Tesla

That's accurate of course, but the market is not exactly always on point with accuracy.

It could go down to $50 or it could go to $200 from here. With this much of a drop, this quickly, that's why you're seeing a bounce. People selling puts for massive gains and covering shorts...

Where it goes from here? Probably the exact opposite of where everyone thinks it will.


I see a hostile takeover coming. Musk took over from the founder in a hostile takeover and him losing it in one just has poetic justice to it.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha, I love it when bad things happen to terrible people. This is one comeuppance that is particularly delicious if only because it makes his annoying fanboys shut the fark up.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more $TSLA falls, the more he needs to sell shares to maintain collateral, the more he has to sell, which drives the price down further. He has farked himself so hard he won't be able to buy a horse for his next handjob.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like watching fools face consequences for their actions, particularly in the class that is notoriously shielded from consequences.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: [Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ direct link is paywalled, thus the screenshot-tweet

/ also, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

/ three


Strongly underrated film.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: The more $TSLA falls, the more he needs to sell shares to maintain collateral, the more he has to sell, which drives the price down further. He has farked himself so hard he won't be able to buy a horse for his next handjob.


Well, he still mostly owns SpaceX which is worth well north of $100B and he can always go for an IPO of that.

One thing is for sure, he has his next grift already lined up.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: One thing is for sure, he has his next grift already lined up.


But he burned most of his public goodwill to get here, or whatever he had left, going off and being a very super adult user owner of twitter.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?


He needs to maintain a certain amount of cash as collateral for the loan.  His cash value has fallen below that collateral, so now he needs to find more money somewhere, probably by selling stock.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?


No. It means that the agreement he has with lenders says that if the value of his collateral falls to a certain point, his lenders can notify him he needs to put up additional collateral.  That's what a margin call is.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: NewportBarGuy: One thing is for sure, he has his next grift already lined up.

But he burned most of his public goodwill to get here, or whatever he had left, going off and being a very super adult user owner of twitter.


Oh, for sure. He torched a huge portion of the sucker investors who bought calls and shares at every level higher. He'll never replicate the 4,000% TSLA journey, but he'll never go broke.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is behind a paywall and nobody but Barron's seems to be reporting this, but I have been told by some who know far better than I that this report is very much erroneous and that while this would've been possible under the terms as reflected during the negotiations for the financing deal, the terms of the final financing agreement removed the possibility for making such a margin call.  We'll see if this report gets retracted or corrected.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: browneye: It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?

He needs to maintain a certain amount of cash as collateral for the loan.  His cash value has fallen below that collateral, so now he needs to find more money somewhere, probably by selling stock.


It reflects the amount of value in his margin account. That can be cash or equity. I think Elmo's problem here is an equity issue with Tesla stock, not a cash problem.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: browneye: It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?

He needs to maintain a certain amount of cash as collateral for the loan.  His cash value has fallen below that collateral, so now he needs to find more money somewhere, probably by selling stock.


It reflects the amount of value in his margin account. That can be cash or equity. I think Elmo's problem here is an equity issue with Tesla stock, not a cash problem
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: but he'll never go broke


He's got something much more painful, public humiliation.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*For egotistical dipshiats like him, public humiliation is not more painful than poverty and I am aware of that.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: bobtheme: browneye: It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?

He needs to maintain a certain amount of cash as collateral for the loan.  His cash value has fallen below that collateral, so now he needs to find more money somewhere, probably by selling stock.

It reflects the amount of value in his margin account. That can be cash or equity. I think Elmo's problem here is an equity issue with Tesla stock, not a cash problem.


I phrased that wrong.  You are correct.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: NewportBarGuy: That's why he sold a bunch of shares. He has the cash on hand to cover these... for now.

Selling off chunks of your company that's losing value because shareholders are losing faith in your commitment to the company sounds like a bad idea to me.


That's not what's happening. He sells of a lot of Tesla stock every year because his Tesla CEO compensation are cheap stock options worth billions.

For example, last year he sold or gifted $22 billion in Tesla stock but ended the year with more than he started with because of stock options worth $29 billion. I think it was $6 or $7 a share.

There is a lawsuit saying his Tesla compensation isn't valid (something something responsible to shareholders) but who knows if that'll go anywhere.

More hopeful is just as Tesla finished building up too much capacity for current demand, Oops, demand in China is dropping. I haven't seen U.S. numbers but his behavior along with legit competitors and the government NOT choosing Tesla charging stations as a national default can't be good for the future.

Bwahahahahahahaha.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Irving Maimway: The more $TSLA falls, the more he needs to sell shares to maintain collateral, the more he has to sell, which drives the price down further. He has farked himself so hard he won't be able to buy a horse for his next handjob.

Well, he still mostly owns SpaceX which is worth well north of $100B and he can always go for an IPO of that.
One thing is for sure, he has his next grift already lined up.



Is SpaceX profitable, or does it just receive government contracts?

Starlink's a money-loser, and the rest appears to be subsidized.

The technology's fantastic (Thanks, Gwynne Shotwell!), but where's the 'investor magnet'?

It seems more likely that Musk will sell his share of SpaceX privately, then move to a jungle compound in Belize so he can more easily swim with whales and stuff.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is the point when they send him off to colonize Mars?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: NewportBarGuy: Irving Maimway: The more $TSLA falls, the more he needs to sell shares to maintain collateral, the more he has to sell, which drives the price down further. He has farked himself so hard he won't be able to buy a horse for his next handjob.

Well, he still mostly owns SpaceX which is worth well north of $100B and he can always go for an IPO of that.
One thing is for sure, he has his next grift already lined up.


Is SpaceX profitable, or does it just receive government contracts?

Starlink's a money-loser, and the rest appears to be subsidized.

The technology's fantastic (Thanks, Gwynne Shotwell!), but where's the 'investor magnet'?

It seems more likely that Musk will sell his share of SpaceX privately, then move to a jungle compound in Belize so he can more easily swim with whales and stuff.


It doesn't matter if it's profitable from the standpoint of squeezing money out of it, which is how I was referring to it. He has long-term contracts and space is sexy. That alone could sell shares at a premium for an IPO.

There was talk years ago, by him, about doing an IPO for SpaceX only open to TSLA shareholders. So, you'd have to buy that stock in order to buy the other stock.

He's one of the greatest stock manipulators of all time. That's why I cashed my puts. I have no idea what the next step is with this. Could literally go anywhere.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: snowblur: NewportBarGuy: Irving Maimway: The more $TSLA falls, the more he needs to sell shares to maintain collateral, the more he has to sell, which drives the price down further. He has farked himself so hard he won't be able to buy a horse for his next handjob.

Well, he still mostly owns SpaceX which is worth well north of $100B and he can always go for an IPO of that.
One thing is for sure, he has his next grift already lined up.


Is SpaceX profitable, or does it just receive government contracts?

Starlink's a money-loser, and the rest appears to be subsidized.

The technology's fantastic (Thanks, Gwynne Shotwell!), but where's the 'investor magnet'?

It seems more likely that Musk will sell his share of SpaceX privately, then move to a jungle compound in Belize so he can more easily swim with whales and stuff.

It doesn't matter if it's profitable from the standpoint of squeezing money out of it, which is how I was referring to it. He has long-term contracts and space is sexy. That alone could sell shares at a premium for an IPO.

There was talk years ago, by him, about doing an IPO for SpaceX only open to TSLA shareholders. So, you'd have to buy that stock in order to buy the other stock.

He's one of the greatest stock manipulators of all time. That's why I cashed my puts. I have no idea what the next step is with this. Could literally go anywhere.


At the IPO Price... which would most likely be 100% lower than the first trade at market price.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing gives me greater Schadenfreude than knowing both Elon and Zuckerbot have both lost over $100 billion this year due to thinking they could do no wrong.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Nothing gives me greater Schadenfreude than knowing both Elon and Zuckerbot have both lost over $100 billion this year due to thinking they could do no wrong.


If you really want to bend your noodle consider that both of them are spending fortunes based on the idea of humanity's failure. Musk wants to colonize Mars and Zuck wants VR so we can live without ever going outside. Both require a dystopia on Earth to make sense.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great movie

Also, haha Elno muskrat
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: bobtheme: browneye: It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?

He needs to maintain a certain amount of cash as collateral for the loan.  His cash value has fallen below that collateral, so now he needs to find more money somewhere, probably by selling stock.

It reflects the amount of value in his margin account. That can be cash or equity. I think Elmo's problem here is an equity issue with Tesla stock, not a cash problem.


He can sell that sweet duster. That should cover it, right?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But he got to say some rando had tiny testicles the other day, so he's got that going for him.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: gilgigamesh: bobtheme: browneye: It this some kind of high-end business-speak for saying that Musk has a loan that he failed to make payments on and the PTB are calling him out on it?

He needs to maintain a certain amount of cash as collateral for the loan.  His cash value has fallen below that collateral, so now he needs to find more money somewhere, probably by selling stock.

It reflects the amount of value in his margin account. That can be cash or equity. I think Elmo's problem here is an equity issue with Tesla stock, not a cash problem.

He can sell that sweet duster. That should cover it, right?


He always wears the duster with no shirt and a sh*t-ton of cologne, it's ruined
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Irving Maimway: The more $TSLA falls, the more he needs to sell shares to maintain collateral, the more he has to sell, which drives the price down further. He has farked himself so hard he won't be able to buy a horse for his next handjob.

Well, he still mostly owns SpaceX which is worth well north of $100B and he can always go for an IPO of that.

One thing is for sure, he has his next grift already lined up.


But will the IPO be worth that amount if he is still involved?  The street is gonna go all, um dude, you totally farked over two companies in the last year.  Gonna go for three?
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.