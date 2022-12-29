 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   The era of legal, recreational weed sales begins in NYC ...even though you've been able to get it on any block like forever   (gothamist.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Been legal in VA for years yet we still have no legal place to buy it.
Don't hold your breath waiting for Youngkin and his lackeys to set that up.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Making it legal has taken all the fun out of it. Fentanyl baby!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
JFC. Even the unlicensed dispensaries are charging $360 per metric ounce. If legal dispensaries can't match that given the plunge in wholesale prices, New York's legalization program might be even more farked up than California's.
 
tom247365
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: JFC. Even the unlicensed dispensaries are charging $360 per metric ounce. If legal dispensaries can't match that given the plunge in wholesale prices, New York's legalization program might be even more farked up than California's.


"Metric ounce" 🤯
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I heard Jackie Gleason once bought weed.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Enjoy, you NY wankers!
Cypress Hill - Hits from the Bong (Official Audio)
Youtube eMK4cfXj5c0
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: JFC. Even the unlicensed dispensaries are charging $360 per metric ounce. If legal dispensaries can't match that given the plunge in wholesale prices, New York's legalization program might be even more farked up than California's.


How many kilopounds are in a metric ounce?
 
flamingboard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: JFC. Even the unlicensed dispensaries are charging $360 per metric ounce. If legal dispensaries can't match that given the plunge in wholesale prices, New York's legalization program might be even more farked up than California's.


This is intentional so they can still arrest poor people for black market weed while the rich people can buy all they want legally.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: common sense is an oxymoron: JFC. Even the unlicensed dispensaries are charging $360 per metric ounce. If legal dispensaries can't match that given the plunge in wholesale prices, New York's legalization program might be even more farked up than California's.

How many kilopounds are in a metric ounce?


About three millistones.
 
Froman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's cool about the way NYC is doing this is they are giving justice-involved people first crack at the licenses. It doesn't make up for unfair policing and an unfair law in the first place but at least it helps alleviate the problem they ran into on the west coast where essentially, white people waiting for the green light cashed in while Black people who were left economically disadvantaged by their drug related convictions got to watch.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Making it legal has taken all the fun out of it. Fentanyl baby!


No joke, I've had older gay men bemoan the fact that gay sex is legal now because it was apparently so much more "fun" when it had to be seedy and clandestine.

/OK gay boomers
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wait what?

i went last summer and multiple people were smoking it openly on the street
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Froman: justice-involved people


you mean ex-cons? i work for convicts, you can call them ex-cons, it's ok
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Enjoy, you NY wankers!
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eMK4cfXj5c0]


Cypress Hill - Dr. Greenthumb (Official Music Video)
Youtube lj9FVlEtknU
 
Gonz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Been legal in VA for years yet we still have no legal place to buy it.
Don't hold your breath waiting for Youngkin and his lackeys to set that up.


I'll give Richmond credit- they made it simpler to get access to dispensaries. It's overpriced, but it's legal. Between that and 4 plants at a time, it ain't bad.

I'm also biased because I moved here after a decade and a half in Texas. It's nice to know that a bowl in my backyard isn't risking prison.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Froman: justice-involved people

you mean ex-cons? i work for convicts, you can call them ex-cons, it's ok


It's a step up from "Persons of Jail".
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The tobacco shop down the street here that I stop at for cigarette supplies (as it's now cheaper to a pouch of tobacco I can get 4 packs out of, papers, and filters than it is 2 packs of smokes in NYS) has been selling weed for months now.

It's a bit surreal to walk into a shop and ask if they've got eighths in stock.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I liked the old New York City method. When I went there for work I would go to a park near my hotel and sit on a bench. Soon someone selling joints would come by followed by a guy with a cooler selling beers. I'd smoke my joint and drink my beer and another guy would come by and take the empty bottle. Now they want me to find a store?
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*...cheaper to buy a pouch...

/Hasn't even toked today even :(
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of the last acts I did before the pandemic lockdown was to schedule a large pickup from the courier service I used for smoke (all legal purchase here now, not so much them.)

It was super unusual since she told me to pop into her car (meaning they were short staffed since the cover usually drove the car and the courier made the exchange.)

After we traded she asked the most honest question I've ever been asked, "are we all going to die?"

I didn't have a good answer for her. But I was honest with what I knew about COVID at the time.

Then we got dispensaries and I decided more money was worth not having the human factor play into my weed purchases.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drdank: moothemagiccow: Froman: justice-involved people

you mean ex-cons? i work for convicts, you can call them ex-cons, it's ok

It's a step up from "Persons of Jail".


"Persons experiencing incarceration"
 
