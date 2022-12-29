 Skip to content
(Today)   If you're Southwest Airlines, is the best way to notify paying customers their flight has been cancelled A) Call the cops and threaten to arrest them for trespassing or ....nevermind - it's Southwest, no surprise here   (today.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope that cop had back up close by because them folks looked mad as fark.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that by the time this is all sussed out, this will be one of many regrets that Southwest has about how the situation was handled.

As far as the cop is concerned, just another fascist thug reveling in being able to act like a fascist thug.

/no good apples
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest Airlines did not comment to NBC News, saying in a statement that they did not have any information to authenticate the encounter with the officer.

There's literally video of the encounter.
Stop playing dumb Southwest.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest: You're now free to move around the jail cell.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robinson then filmed an officer telling people they had to leave and go to the "unsecured side" outside the security checkpoint and talk to Southwest representatives at the ticket counter.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/can't actually remember if that change came at the same time, but I love the gif too much to pass on the opportunity.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was United who was bad:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record, being an asshole to a large number of tired, hungry and incredibly pissed off people is not a good idea.

That's how you get riots.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Nashville International Airport. Those passengers should have waited for the CIA, not the local police.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: [Fark user image image 425x356]


Problem is management dares not show their farking face because they know they farked up big time.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I never chose Southwest for my travel needs.

Likewise, I quit United as they treated my brother and sister-in-law poorly over several trips in and out of their Denver hub. Assimilating Continental Airlines only made my opinion of United worse.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Sergeant Angle: [Fark user image image 425x356]

Problem is management dares not show their farking face because they know they farked up big time.


The lowest man on the totem pole is the only person who could be yelled at by design. More companies are just assigning someone manager without any powers or pay raise
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A live view of the C-Suite at SWA currently:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig cop bastard.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard


Note that these are VOLUNTARY commitments and may be changed, modified, revoked, or not honored at any time, for any reason.

The USA has no lawful mandate for compensating travelers for delays.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flew Southwest through BNA last month so definitely not getting a kick out of this farkery.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard

Note that these are VOLUNTARY commitments and may be changed, modified, revoked, or not honored at any time, for any reason.

The USA has no lawful mandate for compensating travelers for delays.


It's not voluntary, it's literally a Department of Transportation regulation.
IANAL but she is:
Know the FINE PRINT for Southwest! #shorts
Youtube jlItmnS2nHM
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I thought it was United who was bad:

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x470]


I dunno if the guy from the famous incident on United really deserved the ass beating, but a lot of people flying definitely do. They certainly got the word out: don't fark up on a Untied flight. 

Regarding Southwest, if "corporations are people," then they should get the death penalty for sure. What a shiatshow. Some other carrier could pick up their piece of shiat flying Ford Pintos for really cheap.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever does PR for Southwest sure sucks at their job.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: [Fark user image 425x356]


That is correct, but management isn't picking up the phone (or at the airport).
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard


Those are lists for "controllable delays". SWA will just say the weather caused uncontrollable delays.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Flushing It All Away: Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard

Note that these are VOLUNTARY commitments and may be changed, modified, revoked, or not honored at any time, for any reason.

The USA has no lawful mandate for compensating travelers for delays.

It's not voluntary, it's literally a Department of Transportation regulation.
IANAL but she is:
[YouTube video: Know the FINE PRINT for Southwest! #shorts]


For luggage, there is some middle ground, but no, for delays or cancellations ...

[Transportation.gov] Contrary to popular belief, for domestic itineraries airlines are not required to compensate passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled. As discussed in the chapter on overbooking, compensation is required by law on domestic trips only when you are "bumped" from a flight that is oversold.

The page you linked before are all voluntary commitments they have made, but are subject to being modified or cancelled at anytime. The DOT can take action for those failed commitments, but you won't see a dime.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: For the record, being an asshole to a large number of tired, hungry and incredibly pissed off people is not a good idea.

That's how you get riots.


Difficulty: TFG not instigating them.

In another thread, a lawyer asked what law they were breaking and the cop couldn't answer. That's what happens when you have someone who knows the law enough and knows how to file a lawsuit quick enough not to get "I'm arresting you for reasons!" like in other instances.

It also reveals the theatre of the TSA. No one to pull the "causing a disturbance in an airport" card. Again, lawyer.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard


My brother was on a south west fought that got canceled. They made an announcement to go to a kiosk to get hotel vouchers.
He was last in line, and as he steps up, the agents slams the shutter closed without saying a word. He wonders wtf and bangs on the shutter.
The lady opens up and says "what you do want? " He says "a voucher, obviously. " She says "ain't none left" and slam it shut again.  He bangs it again and she opens and says "What??" He asks "Well what am I supposed to do? " she days "I don't know.  Sleep in a chair. Ain't my problem." Slams shutter closed and then leaves.
 
cob2f
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Name. Badge number.
 
undernova
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BNA is a direct reflection of what happened the night before on lower Broadway, and the kind of people who believe Nashville has something to offer that's worth their travel dollars.

/people who bring babies without hearing protection into incredibly loud bars
//people who will pay $9 for a Mic Ultra
///the common clay of the New West
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus christ, the Southwest hate is worse than Elon hate.

My lord.  Shut up.

Lots of flights are getting cancelled, people are being idiots, they told a cop to direct people where to go.

This is the most non-story story ever.

Go get mad at something else, ya idiots.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jake3988: Jesus christ, the Southwest hate is worse than Elon hate.

My lord.  Shut up.

Lots of flights are getting cancelled, people are being idiots, they told a cop to direct people where to go.

This is the most non-story story ever.

Go get mad at something else, ya idiots.


A company IT failure combined with bad weather stranding thousands for days is news.  Ain't no one twisting your arm to read the threads.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cob2f: Name. Badge number.


Why bother?  Cops are here to protect corporations and property, which is exactly what they were doing. Any complaints will be sent to the circular file.

/acab
//abacab too
///abacus too, just because
 
T Baggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a hunch the lawyer did know the flight was canceled, and wouldn't leave when asked, because after police told her it was canceled, she wouldn't leave when asked.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard


See that word "Controllable" right at the top? That's the operative word. Also, these are all voluntary commitments. None of these have ever been honored. Ever.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard

My brother was on a south west fought that got canceled. They made an announcement to go to a kiosk to get hotel vouchers.
He was last in line, and as he steps up, the agents slams the shutter closed without saying a word. He wonders wtf and bangs on the shutter.
The lady opens up and says "what you do want? " He says "a voucher, obviously. " She says "ain't none left" and slam it shut again.  He bangs it again and she opens and says "What??" He asks "Well what am I supposed to do? " she days "I don't know.  Sleep in a chair. Ain't my problem." Slams shutter closed and then leaves.


was hoping for more of a Penthouse forums kind of story here.

/I know what she was supposed to do.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Southwest Airlines did not comment to NBC News, saying in a statement that they did not have any information to authenticate the encounter with the officer.

There's literally video of the encounter.
Stop playing dumb Southwest.


Narrator: They aren't playing.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Walker: Southwest is hoping people don't know about this, and a lot of them don't seem to know about this, since they are sleeping in airports, but Southwest is required by law to provide you with a hotel, transportation to the hotel, meals, etc. until they get you on a plane, however many days that takes:
[Fark user image 850x960]
Also if your bag is lost or delayed you can go out and buy $3800 worth of new stuff, save the receipts, and they have to reimburse you.

Domestic Baggage Liability
For DOMESTIC flights, DOT regulation allows airlines to limit their liability for a lost, damaged, or delayed bag. Airlines are free to pay more than the limit, but are not required to do so.
The maximum liability amount allowed by the regulation is $3,800.

https://www.transportation.gov/lost-delayed-or-damaged-baggage

https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard

See that word "Controllable" right at the top? That's the operative word. Also, these are all voluntary commitments. None of these have ever been honored. Ever.


I've certainly gotten hotel rooms and meal vouchers from the legacy carriers. And I've been moved to a different carrier because of a delay, although not recently & there are fewer carriers than there used to be.

Also some of these may be part of the conditions of carriage, so difficult to change for tickets already sold.

That said, I don't expect much of the above from Southwest. Particularly not after the last week of evidence.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can always count on cops to come along and escalate the situation.

/in the US anyway
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are they trying to out-Hertz Hertz?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I thought it was United who was bad:

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x470]


No, those are the guys that kill dogs and break guitars.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Southwest Airlines did not comment to NBC News, saying in a statement that they did not have any information to authenticate the encounter with the officer.

There's literally video of the encounter.
Stop playing dumb Southwest.


They're not playing.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

undernova: BNA is a direct reflection of what happened the night before on lower Broadway, and the kind of people who believe Nashville has something to offer that's worth their travel dollars.

/people who bring babies without hearing protection into incredibly loud bars
//people who will pay $9 for a Mic Ultra
///the common clay of the New West


It's sometimes the only stop between the Great Lakes and Atlanta on good music tours (not country) if you live in the very general area. But that's about it.
 
