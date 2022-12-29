 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   ♫ Brave Sir Putin ran away. Bravely ran away, away; when Ukraine reared its ugly head, he bravely to his bunker fled. When launching submarines of doom, he bravely did it via Zoom. Yes, brave Sir Putin turned about, and Sovietly chickened out ♫   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has there been any confirmation on Putin's health?
He sure seems to be doing a lot of hiding these days.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kalibr missiles are almost a million bucks a pop.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brilliant headline subby
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not the movie that this is
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damnit...  headline led me to think Russia was retreating out of Ukraine.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To whom it may concern:
I know shipping's been a biatch through the holiday season, but could you please expedite those Patriot Missile Systems by upgrading the delivery method to Overnight Delivery?


Xoxo,

V. Zelenskyy
PS: I'm still aliiiiiiiiiiiive!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: While Putin has largely been hiding out in his bunker in recent weeks after canceling his traditional public appearances, on Thursday he announced Russia will build four new nuclear submarines to "ensure the country's security in the years ahead."

I wonder if Putin imagines he'll still be alive by the time those "four new nuclear submarines" are launched, if they ever even are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well now if its Kalibr missiles the Russians are depending upon to continue behaving like orcs then I think we all know where the gremlins will cause the next "careless smoking" incident. This is what happens when you try to telegraph strength from a position of weakness.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Christmas in Russia occurs one day after January 6th in the US.  That must mean something.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: To whom it may concern:
I know shipping's been a biatch through the holiday season, but could you please expedite those Patriot Missile Systems by upgrading the delivery method to Overnight Delivery?


Xoxo,

V. Zelenskyy
PS: I'm still aliiiiiiiiiiiive!


About those Patriot missiles...
First we heard: "They're 100% accurate."
Then we heard: "They couldn't hit the broad side of a barn."
Then we heard: Nothing.

What is the truth?
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's going to get drunk and fall off his bunker's balcony soon.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know the squealer when i see them and
Youtube ZjIwRTsRIPE
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: To whom it may concern:
I know shipping's been a biatch through the holiday season, but could you please expedite those Patriot Missile Systems by upgrading the delivery method to Overnight Delivery?


Xoxo,

V. Zelenskyy
PS: I'm still aliiiiiiiiiiiive!


I feel fantastic and I'm
Still alive
While you're dying I'll be
Still alive
And when you're dead I will be
Still aliveStill aliveStill alive
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalibr missiles are almost a million bucks a pop.


Was it one of these?

https://mobile.twitter.com/Remoteflying/status/1608475504566501379
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
H
T
M
L
Fail.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

H
T
M
L
Fail.
T
M
L
Fail.


Always preview before posting a Copy/Paste. That regularly but randomly mess with formatting.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putin must be thinking, I don't know why they aren't shelling the shiat out of us. I'd shell the shiat out of me. I'd shell me so hard.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
* messes
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The Exit Stencilist: To whom it may concern:
I know shipping's been a biatch through the holiday season, but could you please expedite those Patriot Missile Systems by upgrading the delivery method to Overnight Delivery?


Xoxo,

V. Zelenskyy
PS: I'm still aliiiiiiiiiiiive!

About those Patriot missiles...
First we heard: "They're 100% accurate."
Then we heard: "They couldn't hit the broad side of a barn."
Then we heard: Nothing.

What is the truth?


IIRC, they did a hell of a job countering Iraqi missile attacks during the original Gulf war, back when Iraq still had an arsenal of US & Western weapon stockpiles

They might not be considered cutting edge now, but they should provide a solid enough defense against the missiles Putin is shooting at them with
 
