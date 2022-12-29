 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Meanwhile, in Russia   (twitter.com) divider line
53
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

2053 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could probably cut a diamond with her nipples
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's one way to get rid of a case of scabies.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should try it naked. And film it. And then upload it to Twitter.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly done in a studio, with a warmed water pool and a green screen.  The "weather report" is for outdoors or a completely different location.

How is her coffee still liquid?  Why AREN'T her nips sticking out like she's smuggling raisins?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly she isn't through being cool.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... that cynical part of me wonders if this is Russian propaganda for the invasion in Ukraine.  "Winter's no problem for us!"

If she's in the Moscow area, that's fresh water.  And since there isn't any obvious flow it's not being kept liquid by motion.  That means that water is above 0C under the ice.  The air being -27 means very little to the ability to dive into that water without freaking out due to the cold.

Without a breeze above the ice, she'd also have time to get out and wrap up to avoid freezing.

Polar Bear clubs around the world could tell you this.

/Not that I would do it.  It still seems crazy to me.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-27Commie degrees is only -16Freedom degrees, so big deal, anybody could do that!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps if Russians were less willing to simply endure cold and misery they'd do something about their shiatty government of criminals.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


I was watching some Canadian documentary shot in Nunavut, in the winter. The interviewer was talking to one of the local Inuit, dressed in pants and a T-shirt, in -38F temperatures. The guy being interviewed admitted that yes, it was kind of cold outside.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: I was watching some Canadian documentary shot in Nunavut, in the winter. The interviewer was talking to one of the local Inuit, dressed in pants and a T-shirt, in -38F temperatures. The guy being interviewed admitted that yes, it was kind of cold outside.


If you're warm enough and there's no wind, standing outside in light clothing for a while when it's really, really cold isn't a huge deal.

If you don't move too much, you get a shell of warmed air around you that... well, it doesn't keep you warm but it dramatically slows down the rate at which you lose heat.  If you move or if there's a breeze, this changes rather quickly.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Perhaps if Russians were less willing to simply endure cold and misery they'd do something about their shiatty government of criminals.


They have several hundred years of practice in enduring cold, misery, and shiatty government. It's now even a second nature by now... it's a first one.

Having said that... the girl is kind of pretty, but in a "she will slit your throat while you sleep" way...
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Clearly done in a studio, with a warmed water pool and a green screen.  The "weather report" is for outdoors or a completely different location.

How is her coffee still liquid?  Why AREN'T her nips sticking out like she's smuggling raisins?


The cloud on exhale and steam from the coffee being blown by the wind is a pretty biatchy after effect to achieve or so I've been told by Mr. Nonsense who biatches during every movie about how if it's col .outside we should see their breath and it's not that hard to do a simple after effect BUT notes that the direction of the wind would be hard to emulate (kids a nerd, what can I say)
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


I grew up in upstate NY, Canadians doing that kind of thing was common.

We were camping in fall one time and it was above freezing but still pretty chilly, definitely warm jacket and hat weather. Took a walk around the campground and saw one group of people swimming in the lake, went over to talk to them and they were from Canada of course.
"Oh this is like spring in Alberta!" or wherever they were from.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey, she's copying something this other russian girl did years ago that went viral and helped her start a youtube channel (just checked and she fled Russia b/c of the war)

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Bloody Cold! | Dead Ringers | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube nHHl60l5nko
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foreigner - Cold As Ice (Official Music Video)
Youtube ySb1f9zWJkQ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Nordic countries of Europe as well in Eastern Europe (e.g. Ukraine, Russia, Finland, and Baltic countries), winter swimming is a traditional cultural element[1]
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: I was watching some Canadian documentary shot in Nunavut, in the winter. The interviewer was talking to one of the local Inuit, dressed in pants and a T-shirt, in -38F temperatures. The guy being interviewed admitted that yes, it was kind of cold outside.


For running through the Arctic under-dressed I'd recommend a film "Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner", looks like it's on Netflix...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting another window accident.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


Whomever installed the HVAC system when they remodeled/expanded this house somehow done farked up. The thermostat is downstairs. we have no basement. heat runs through ducts between floors. First floor kitchen/dining/living room heat vents are overhead. Our 700 square foot bedroom/walk in closet resides above the garage. Above the furnace, the ducts split to the bedroom and the rest of the house, without any way to control how much goes toward each.

Downstairs is all tiled. Heat rises, not falls. So downstairs doesn't heat up well while upstairs does. So, if i don't set the thermostat down to 60 degrees in winter, the furnace will keep going. Set 65 or above, we've ended up where our bedroom heated to 80.

And yes, when it was below zero last week, we had windows open in our bedroom to keep the temperature stable.

We bought an electric fireplace/tv stand for downstairs. That helps. But when we're sick or they're off to work and im working in my office upstairs all day, i'm not leaving that on downstairs.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Oh and 60 to 65 is comfortable)
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My penis would invert itself into my body and my testiculars would be hiding behind my bladder
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


I measure the cold in how fast my hands feel like they're burning. I've learned to tell the difference between -20 and -30 that way. Doesn't matter if it's f or c, it's basically the same.

It's not a bragging point. Its comiserating. shiat sucks. Having your car freeze because you didn't plug it in sucks. Having a shovel snap in half sucks. Shoveling shiat that's gonna melt in a few months anyway sucks. Winter sucks.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wim Hof nods approvingly.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


It's actually America's favorite pastime. "We don't have any of that commie free health care! You get rich or die of the flu, like God intended!" "Damn liberals trying to get muh kids edjumicated with they pronouns!" "Yeah some school kids got killed (probably crisis actors anyway) but I'll still got the 2A and muh AR! Try to come get em! Freedom!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like the Katniss Everdeen makeup.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
probably warmer in the water then in the air.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I like the Katniss Everdeen makeup.


Jennifer Lawrence did it first...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Devo - "Through Being Cool"
Youtube u_HH_jher3c
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.

Whomever installed the HVAC system when they remodeled/expanded this house somehow done farked up. The thermostat is downstairs. we have no basement. heat runs through ducts between floors. First floor kitchen/dining/living room heat vents are overhead. Our 700 square foot bedroom/walk in closet resides above the garage. Above the furnace, the ducts split to the bedroom and the rest of the house, without any way to control how much goes toward each.

Downstairs is all tiled. Heat rises, not falls. So downstairs doesn't heat up well while upstairs does. So, if i don't set the thermostat down to 60 degrees in winter, the furnace will keep going. Set 65 or above, we've ended up where our bedroom heated to 80.

And yes, when it was below zero last week, we had windows open in our bedroom to keep the temperature stable.

We bought an electric fireplace/tv stand for downstairs. That helps. But when we're sick or they're off to work and im working in my office upstairs all day, i'm not leaving that on downstairs.


Not sure if you're renting or whatever, but couldn't you splice a length of thermostat cable and run it upstairs to put the thermostat in a better spot?

Just take a picture of the terminal connections before you remove thermostat from the old cable, so you can rewire the same way.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Here is his daughter.
 
pdieten
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


It means you're strong enough to overcome situations that others can't tolerate. We like to joke that the cold and snow keep the riff-raff out.

If nothing else it does keep out the fire ants and kudzu and other things that don't tolerate freezing.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Clearly done in a studio, with a warmed water pool and a green screen.  The "weather report" is for outdoors or a completely different location.

How is her coffee still liquid?  Why AREN'T her nips sticking out like she's smuggling raisins?


That is an excellent point.  I was thinking hot spring.  The water where she is is could be coming out hot and warm, but it is cool around the edges where the ice is.  Hot springs are a major part of Russian culture, to the point that I am willing to bet that they have artificial ones.  But you are right about the tea, it should be frozen if this is the case.  Unless the weather app is for someplace further away.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x300]


th.bing.comView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: My penis would invert itself into my body and my testiculars would be hiding behind my bladder


Unless I'm mistaken, she has none of those things, so there's nothing to worry about.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Jack Sabbath: Clearly done in a studio, with a warmed water pool and a green screen.  The "weather report" is for outdoors or a completely different location.

How is her coffee still liquid?  Why AREN'T her nips sticking out like she's smuggling raisins?

That is an excellent point.  I was thinking hot spring.  The water where she is is could be coming out hot and warm, but it is cool around the edges where the ice is.  Hot springs are a major part of Russian culture, to the point that I am willing to bet that they have artificial ones.  But you are right about the tea, it should be frozen if this is the case.  Unless the weather app is for someplace further away.


Hot spring with floating ice?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Petey4335: Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.

Whomever installed the HVAC system when they remodeled/expanded this house somehow done farked up. The thermostat is downstairs. we have no basement. heat runs through ducts between floors. First floor kitchen/dining/living room heat vents are overhead. Our 700 square foot bedroom/walk in closet resides above the garage. Above the furnace, the ducts split to the bedroom and the rest of the house, without any way to control how much goes toward each.

Downstairs is all tiled. Heat rises, not falls. So downstairs doesn't heat up well while upstairs does. So, if i don't set the thermostat down to 60 degrees in winter, the furnace will keep going. Set 65 or above, we've ended up where our bedroom heated to 80.

And yes, when it was below zero last week, we had windows open in our bedroom to keep the temperature stable.

We bought an electric fireplace/tv stand for downstairs. That helps. But when we're sick or they're off to work and im working in my office upstairs all day, i'm not leaving that on downstairs.

Not sure if you're renting or whatever, but couldn't you splice a length of thermostat cable and run it upstairs to put the thermostat in a better spot?

Just take a picture of the terminal connections before you remove thermostat from the old cable, so you can rewire the same way.


Its easy to do that. Part of our bedroom closet has a hole that goes right into the utility room. Because coax went in the bedroom closet for some reason? Well... every room in this house has coax running to it...

I could put the thermostat in the bedroom closet or outside that closet: but that takes work.I'll write that down at the bottom of the long honey do list i already have 😞
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You could probably cut a diamond with her nipples


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.


Canadians are worst. When I encounter them on the border they invariably bring up their 8 weeks of vacation. I leave before they bring up healthcare.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Petey4335: NearCanuck: Petey4335: Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.

Whomever installed the HVAC system when they remodeled/expanded this house somehow done farked up. The thermostat is downstairs. we have no basement. heat runs through ducts between floors. First floor kitchen/dining/living room heat vents are overhead. Our 700 square foot bedroom/walk in closet resides above the garage. Above the furnace, the ducts split to the bedroom and the rest of the house, without any way to control how much goes toward each.

Downstairs is all tiled. Heat rises, not falls. So downstairs doesn't heat up well while upstairs does. So, if i don't set the thermostat down to 60 degrees in winter, the furnace will keep going. Set 65 or above, we've ended up where our bedroom heated to 80.

And yes, when it was below zero last week, we had windows open in our bedroom to keep the temperature stable.

We bought an electric fireplace/tv stand for downstairs. That helps. But when we're sick or they're off to work and im working in my office upstairs all day, i'm not leaving that on downstairs.

Not sure if you're renting or whatever, but couldn't you splice a length of thermostat cable and run it upstairs to put the thermostat in a better spot?

Just take a picture of the terminal connections before you remove thermostat from the old cable, so you can rewire the same way.

Its easy to do that. Part of our bedroom closet has a hole that goes right into the utility room. Because coax went in the bedroom closet for some reason? Well... every room in this house has coax running to it...

I could put the thermostat in the bedroom closet or outside that closet: but that takes work.I'll write that down at the bottom of the long honey do list i already have 😞


I understand that!

The list has become more like a cloud. As I move around our place, I'm reminded of all the things that need to be done. 2 feet of snow has hidden a bunch of them, but they're there lurking and biding their time.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

toraque: Perhaps if Russians were less willing to simply endure cold and misery they'd do something about their shiatty government of criminals.


What's our excuse?
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: So... that cynical part of me wonders if this is Russian propaganda for the invasion in Ukraine.  "Winter's no problem for us!"

If she's in the Moscow area, that's fresh water.  And since there isn't any obvious flow it's not being kept liquid by motion.  That means that water is above 0C under the ice.  The air being -27 means very little to the ability to dive into that water without freaking out due to the cold.

Without a breeze above the ice, she'd also have time to get out and wrap up to avoid freezing.

Polar Bear clubs around the world could tell you this.

/Not that I would do it.  It still seems crazy to me.


I doubt it's propaganda...it's just normal "hey it's so cold" stuff.  It looks like they cut a section out of the ice. The water below the ice would be liquid, because the surface of the water only freezes to a certain point. There's also some light ice forming on the water (from the outside in, as it tends to do) and she has some on her head.

Ice swimming is a fairly popular activity in cold climates and supposedly has some health benefits. It's probably a useful acclimation for people who don't always have access to quality hot water heaters.

Jack Sabbath: Clearly done in a studio, with a warmed water pool and a green screen.  The "weather report" is for outdoors or a completely different location.

How is her coffee still liquid?  Why AREN'T her nips sticking out like she's smuggling raisins?


Despite sanctions, I'm pretty sure Russians have thermos technology and also silicone nipple covers, both of which would be common equipment in a very cold climate.
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: toraque: Perhaps if Russians were less willing to simply endure cold and misery they'd do something about their shiatty government of criminals.

What's our excuse?


Hunter Biden's laptop
 
gregario
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You could probably cut a diamond with her nipples


I saw no evidence of said nipples. Believe me, I looked.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

khatores: Unsung_Hero: So... that cynical part of me wonders if this is Russian propaganda for the invasion in Ukraine.  "Winter's no problem for us!"

If she's in the Moscow area, that's fresh water.  And since there isn't any obvious flow it's not being kept liquid by motion.  That means that water is above 0C under the ice.  The air being -27 means very little to the ability to dive into that water without freaking out due to the cold.

Without a breeze above the ice, she'd also have time to get out and wrap up to avoid freezing.

Polar Bear clubs around the world could tell you this.

/Not that I would do it.  It still seems crazy to me.

I doubt it's propaganda...it's just normal "hey it's so cold" stuff.  It looks like they cut a section out of the ice. The water below the ice would be liquid, because the surface of the water only freezes to a certain point. There's also some light ice forming on the water (from the outside in, as it tends to do) and she has some on her head.

Ice swimming is a fairly popular activity in cold climates and supposedly has some health benefits. It's probably a useful acclimation for people who don't always have access to quality hot water heaters.

Jack Sabbath: Clearly done in a studio, with a warmed water pool and a green screen.  The "weather report" is for outdoors or a completely different location.

How is her coffee still liquid?  Why AREN'T her nips sticking out like she's smuggling raisins?

Despite sanctions, I'm pretty sure Russians have thermos technology and also silicone nipple covers, both of which would be common equipment in a very cold climate.


You know climate is harsh then people replace natural nipples with silicone ones
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iToad: Rapmaster2000: I was in Nashville last week and it was 1 degree outside.  The hotel (Sheraton Downtown) was having trouble staying warm.  Our room was 59 degrees and the lobby was probably 45 degrees.  Here comes Canada Man in shorts yammering about how this is nothing and it's way colder where he lives in Canada.

I'm not sure how "where I live is miserable" became a bragging point.

I was watching some Canadian documentary shot in Nunavut, in the winter. The interviewer was talking to one of the local Inuit, dressed in pants and a T-shirt, in -38F temperatures. The guy being interviewed admitted that yes, it was kind of cold outside.


You can tell, because of the pants rather than shorts.


In college I knew a guy from Vermont. I saw him in long pants outside ONE day, when there had been about 18" of snow and the school was having trouble getting the sidewalks cleared.  I never saw him wear a coat, nor any shirts except short sleeved T-shirts.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Long live the errant knee
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.