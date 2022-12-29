 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Statue of a Northern California meat-packing magnate in a Sacramento Park was "decapitated" recently. Police are trying to determine if any local youths were engaged in "cloud talk" nearby   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Great Depression, California, California Gold Rush, Sacramento, California, meat-packing magnate, Sacramento City Historian Marcia Eymann, Northern California, part of the California Gold Rush  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 11:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't do it nobody saw me you can't prove a thing!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Took me a second, as I haven't seen that Simpsons ep in over a decade.

Well done, subby
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what befell the nearly century-old granite statue of Charles Swanston in Sacramento's William Land Park on Monday. Swanston traveled west from Ohio as part of the California Gold Rush and quickly realized he'd make more money as a butcher, according to Sacramento City Historian Marcia Eymann.

Frank Zappa - Cosmik Debris
Youtube wtx4ZJ1cwI0
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police are investigating whether the vandal - or vandals - had a beef with the Swanstons or if it was a random act.

Well wasn't that a sensible chuckle.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There can be only one

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cloud Talk with Martok?
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh man I did not get the joke until I read it a second time. I fell like I need to turn in my badge, gun, and 90's kid credentials now.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Cloud Talk with Martok?


Nothing like a bowl of Qaplah Kush and a raktajino, I always say.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Farking magnates. How do they work?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media-amazon.com image 850x478]


We would have also accepted Emil Faber.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.