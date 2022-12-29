 Skip to content
(Boston 25 News)   Electronics purchasers wind up with shingles, presumably aren't old enough for the vaccine to be recommended   (boston25news.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought enough tiles to do my master bathroom over and ended up with a half a pallet of MacBook pros.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boy, aren't the roof contractors going to be surprised!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Always pick centered or stretch for your background.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A pox of chickens on them!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They said construction costs have skyrocketed but $700 for 2 roofing tiles? Holy shiat.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, after the whole Circuit S**tty bankruptcy sell-off and the story about the spaghetti-sauce camcorder, I will open and inspect big-ticket items at the cash register, all the while, telling the cashier, "It's not I don't trust y'all, but..."

Boss at work bought a welder off Craig's List, and when he got it to the shop, I noticed it was rather light. It was a display model, and had no guts -- just the housing and external fittings, etc...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well I bought a flat screen a few years ago and it looked like an oven door
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [i.kym-cdn.com image 422x346]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's an oddly specific swap, but okay...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It shouldn't be difficult to track down the missing hardware. It'll log in and identify itself whenever someone tries to register it online.
Just find which serial numbers you need and have the system flag them.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.