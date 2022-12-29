 Skip to content
NOAA is cutting off one of its feet   (noaa.gov)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw this in "Saw".
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we stick to four pecks to the bushel. That's where I draw the line.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Americans loosing feet is pretty common.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does one foot wash the other?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to start the new year off on the right foot?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many property line disputes were a result of this discrepancy.

I guess this is going to resolve all those "My neighbors tree dumped leaves in my yard and ate my cat." small claims court cases.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know the source of all my headaches in the upcoming new year ahead of time, I guess.

/Surveyor
//Parent
///Chronic under-hydrator
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i KNEW it, one foot IS bigger than the other.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Minor Catastrophe: I wonder how many property line disputes were a result of this discrepancy.

I guess this is going to resolve all those "My neighbors tree dumped leaves in my yard and ate my cat." small claims court cases.


At 1/100th of a foot per mile... probably none
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Minor Catastrophe: I wonder how many property line disputes were a result of this discrepancy.

I guess this is going to resolve all those "My neighbors tree dumped leaves in my yard and ate my cat." small claims court cases.


I once knew a guy whose cat got out and ate the neighbors' cats and small dogs.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"From this point forward, surveyors will refer to the international foot as simply the foot."

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: Good to know the source of all my headaches in the upcoming new year ahead of time, I guess.

/Surveyor
//Parent
///Chronic under-hydrator


You oughta drink more when using your kids as surveying measuring tools.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eliminating the US survey foot in favor of the international foot will screw up shoe and sock sizes for years to come.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So off by 1" every 100 miles.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Eliminating the US survey foot in favor of the international foot will screw up shoe and sock sizes for years to come.


Yeah, because shoes from China and Vietnam already have such great quality control for sizing.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Eliminating the US survey foot in favor of the international foot will screw up shoe and sock sizes for years to come.


This reads like an angry council member in SimCity

You'll rue the day you altered my foot!
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How about they put that foot up the ass of the fossil fuel industry.
 
nucal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm more a fan of this foot
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Minor Catastrophe: I wonder how many property line disputes were a result of this discrepancy.

I guess this is going to resolve all those "My neighbors tree dumped leaves in my yard and ate my cat." small claims court cases.

At 1/100th of a foot per mile... probably none


Exactly, 1/100th of a foot per mile is one part per 528,000, which is orders of magnitude more precise than any legal surveying standard I've found.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Or NOAA could just go with meters or something.

/Crazy talk, i know
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Good to know the source of all my headaches in the upcoming new year ahead of time, I guess.

/Surveyor


I am right there with you.  I do a lot of CAD work in a surveying firm...this is going to cause headaches.
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WTF is this woke bullshiat?! We don't need no stinking "international" foot! Surely a US foot is superior! U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!
 
Thingster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Good to know the source of all my headaches in the upcoming new year ahead of time, I guess.

/Surveyor
//Parent
///Chronic under-hydrator


If you're a surveyor and didn't already know about this, you haven't been keeping up with anything.

This has been long in the making, and has been a big push over the last 5 years to make sure everyone knows the survey foot is getting retired.

For single lot surveys it isn't going to matter, but anything tied to a coordinate system it becomes a big deal.
 
TK-593
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: So off by 1" every 100 miles.


No that would be 1' every 100 miles.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Minor Catastrophe: I wonder how many property line disputes were a result of this discrepancy.

I guess this is going to resolve all those "My neighbors tree dumped leaves in my yard and ate my cat." small claims court cases.

At 1/100th of a foot per mile... probably none


Depends...if you are referencing something to a State Plane coordinate system, which is an X/Y coordinate system with the 0,0 origin defined many many miles away, it can equate to around a 20' difference.  (More relevant to site layouts than property surveys though)
 
