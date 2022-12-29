 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   You down with XBB (yeah you know me)   (wcvb.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat right and get what exercise you can to ameliorate the long-term health effects.

Refrain from processed fiberless foods, added sugar/HFCSs, seed oils high in omega-6, and distilled alcohol.

Long covid: Damage to multiple organs presents in young, low risk patients
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Eat right and get what exercise you can to ameliorate the long-term health effects.

Refrain from processed fiberless foods, added sugar/HFCSs, seed oils high in omega-6, and distilled alcohol.

Long covid: Damage to multiple organs presents in young, low risk patients


Don't forget the Horse Paste!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Savoy Brown - Hellbound Train (1972)
Youtube vUi2iG7BfKc
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So XbB girls are finally back?
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
whoever was having that pangolin craving i hope you're happy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shinji3i: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/not really
 
blakeosage
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does anyone really care about Covid in the US anymore?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blakeosage: Does anyone really care about Covid in the US anymore?


Yes.  But not enough of them, no
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone should be telling China they need to be worried about us.
 
