(SFGate)   Typical mall of the 1980s featured Sears, Cinnabon, and Spencer's Gifts. Typical mall of the 2020s to feature Indica, Sativa, and Hybrids   (sfgate.com) divider line
45
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are doing that here with an old mall. Renovations for grow and retail areas. Really a smart move, unlike in California. Building a whole complex is pretty dumb, but California also seems to have farked it all up anyway.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. So there could be a reason to spend time in Barstow soon? It's always been just a pee stop with optional food.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And still Cinnabon.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cinnabon and Spencer's would probably still do pretty good business in the weed mall
 
nucal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cinnabon would still fit in well
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pot prohibition paranoia is the dumbest.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ummm, if no one else is lining up to do it, I'll gladly open a Cinnabon franchise in there...
 
tobcc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live in Kansas City, Missouri and my family lives in Boulder, Co.   More often than not when I visit, I drive.  There is no MJ allowed in Kansas.  At the border of Kansas and Colorado it is like a moon scape of brown grass and wind farms.  I have said, since it was legal in Colorado, that I should build a similar Mall just in the state line of Colorado.

My perfect business plan is to sell to tourists and truckers and see how much the Kansas Hiway Patrol will pay for me to put a camera in my lot.   I mean they will stop anyone heading east out of Colorado for whatever stupid reason in hopes of "catching" someone anyway. The pulled me over doing 82 in 75 on a perfect clear day where you can see 100 miles in any direction when there was little to no traffic.   First thing he said to me was "Do I smell Marihuana in here?" .  When I said no, pulled the 'ol " Im gonna give you a warning this time" and let me go.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boy, was I late
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Cinnabon and Spencer's would probably still do pretty good business in the weed mall


Looking forward to Just Doritos.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
there was plenty of weed smokin at the mall in the 80's... every mall had that one area where "those people" hung out.  and by "those people" i mean pot heads.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tobcc: First thing he said to me was "Do I smell Marihuana in here?" .  When I said no, pulled the 'ol " Im gonna give you a warning this time" and let me go.


"No, I only smell pig fat"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Smithhaven Mall Lake Grove NY Circa 1980 or so.

I worked at the McCory's

Fark user imageView Full Size


My mom worked at Sears for 18 years before they folded up.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They are doing that here with an old mall. Renovations for grow and retail areas. Really a smart move, unlike in California. Building a whole complex is pretty dumb, but California also seems to have farked it all up anyway.


It doesn't sound like they're building a complex, just reusing a closed outlet mall.  I suppose some people would rather just look at a derelict outlet mall.
 
abbarach
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The plans became embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that the developer had made independent campaign contributions supporting multiple council members in their last elections. Barstow's attorney said that the contributions did not appear to be a conflict of interest for any of the sitting members, according to the Daily Press.

Sure, conservatives are all in on lobbying and campaign contributions until the money goes to the WRONG people...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I miss late-80s/early-90s Spencers.  Such an absolutely random store.  The front was a combination of kitchy decorations and a smattering of adult gag gifts while the back of the store was the biggest selection of Star Trek merchandise of any place in the mall.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was the 2nd "head shop" in the Smithhaven Mall. Owned by my friend's dad.

The other one was an "eastern" shop that sold Chinese items and in the back was the counter with all the pot smoking items.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Spencer's and cinnabon definitely exist... I suspect weed will make them even stronger financially.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Ummm, if no one else is lining up to do it, I'll gladly open a Cinnabon franchise in there...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everybody come and play!
Throw every last care away!
Let's go to the mall, today!

/But don't forget the robot!
 
abbarach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: cretinbob: They are doing that here with an old mall. Renovations for grow and retail areas. Really a smart move, unlike in California. Building a whole complex is pretty dumb, but California also seems to have farked it all up anyway.

It doesn't sound like they're building a complex, just reusing a closed outlet mall.  I suppose some people would rather just look at a derelict outlet mall.


Also, the entire last paragraph:
The city stands to make a considerable amount of tax revenue if the development does receive final approval. Each manufacturing and cultivation business agreed to pay the city a $5 per square foot annual impact fee, which could run into the millions of dollars, while the development's retail and delivery businesses have agreed to pay 3% of their overall revenue to the city. The 23 pot businesses have already paid the city more than $420,000 in nonrefundable application fees.

"Sure, we could approve this use for a complex that has been closed for 20 years and has contributed NOTHING to the local economy.  Or we could clutch our pearls and
surelynotdotlive.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: cretinbob: They are doing that here with an old mall. Renovations for grow and retail areas. Really a smart move, unlike in California. Building a whole complex is pretty dumb, but California also seems to have farked it all up anyway.

It doesn't sound like they're building a complex, just reusing a closed outlet mall.  I suppose some people would rather just look at a derelict outlet mall.


I see a run on various shades of green exterior paint
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: Pot prohibition paranoia is the dumbest.


The day smoking weed is legalized in my state is the day that I quit smoking weed.

/ fark their permission slip
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The day smoking weed is legalized in my state is the day that I...Die.



Fixed it for me, I live in god-damned GA.
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I would love to see a sign across Barstow Main Street up here that says Barstow belongs to Jesus," Vail said during the Dec. 21 meeting. "I'm afraid if you put up something like this you'll be saying Barstow belongs to Satan."

Does it really have to belong to one or the other?  And by the way, if it is going to belong to Jesus, Christians should know that Jesus was cool and down with cannabis usage.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Hmmm. So there could be a reason to spend time in Barstow soon? It's always been just a pee stop with optional food.


...and bats.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can we please buy the Sears brand name and bring it back as a competitor to Amazon that doesn't suck?

searscatalog.com - make it kinda old-timey throwback to the golden era of the Sears Catalog.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*i apologize*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not a bad business idea, build a mall that caters to the late gen-x/ early millennial crowd and allows pot.

Food court with Sbarros, that cheap Chinese place, and Chic fill-a before we all realized how f*cked up they were. A full arcade, one of those stores with the 3D poster things and holograms, a huge laser tag place. shiatty movie theater. Like Mallrats come to life if the 2020's.
 
abbarach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hammettman: "I would love to see a sign across Barstow Main Street up here that says Barstow belongs to Jesus," Vail said during the Dec. 21 meeting. "I'm afraid if you put up something like this you'll be saying Barstow belongs to Satan."

Does it really have to belong to one or the other?  And by the way, if it is going to belong to Jesus, Christians should know that Jesus was cool and down with cannabis usage.


"God created man and woman and all life on Earth except for that Devil's Lettuce!"

I prefer to believe that weed and chocolate are proof that God exists, and he wants us to be happy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tobcc: I live in Kansas City, Missouri and my family lives in Boulder, Co.   More often than not when I visit, I drive.  There is no MJ allowed in Kansas.  At the border of Kansas and Colorado it is like a moon scape of brown grass and wind farms.  I have said, since it was legal in Colorado, that I should build a similar Mall just in the state line of Colorado.

My perfect business plan is to sell to tourists and truckers and see how much the Kansas Hiway Patrol will pay for me to put a camera in my lot.   I mean they will stop anyone heading east out of Colorado for whatever stupid reason in hopes of "catching" someone anyway. The pulled me over doing 82 in 75 on a perfect clear day where you can see 100 miles in any direction when there was little to no traffic.   First thing he said to me was "Do I smell Marihuana in here?" .  When I said no, pulled the 'ol " Im gonna give you a warning this time" and let me go.


Kansas.  My parents visited me out here from Missouri some years ago.  After Oregon had legal pot.  They wanted to visit the local pot store.  My Dad had foot/heel issues and they considered getting some kind that might have been aided, but decided against that because they had to drive through farking Kansas.

When he went into his final illness, the grandkids were able to get him some edibles (in Missouri and not legal) that helped him.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bill and Ted's excellent adventure-Mayhem at the mall
Youtube H2DeBG7pAXU
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abbarach: Or we could clutch our pearls and
[surelynotdotlive.files.wordpress.com image 544x450]


Which is utterly stupid.  Making it a legal, regulated commodity and for sale only to those over 21 makes it harder for kids to get.

I don't know how it is now, but back when I was an 16-20 year old young'un and states were in the process of raising their drinking ages to 21, a lot of my contemporaries smoked weed rather than drinking alcohol because they couldn't buy booze in a liquor store but their dealer would gladly sell them an eighth or a quarter.
 
Peter_B_Risen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who doesn't want to play video games when they're stoned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess it's appropriate that an outlet mall would have been slightly irregular, but this bothers me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abbarach: Devil's Lettuce


Jazz Lettuce
Youtube E1VEb6-EpVY
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Peter_B_Risen: Who doesn't want to play video games when they're stoned.


Fark user imageView Full Size


oh,so many "lost" hours spent here as well with many coins.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abbarach: hammettman: "I would love to see a sign across Barstow Main Street up here that says Barstow belongs to Jesus," Vail said during the Dec. 21 meeting. "I'm afraid if you put up something like this you'll be saying Barstow belongs to Satan."

Does it really have to belong to one or the other?  And by the way, if it is going to belong to Jesus, Christians should know that Jesus was cool and down with cannabis usage.

"God created man and woman and all life on Earth except for that Devil's Lettuce!"

I prefer to believe that weed and chocolate are proof that God exists, and he wants us to be happy.


The tree of knowledge was a metaphor for marijuana.
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Such a dumb idea. There isn't much of a population around Barstow to make it profitable. People driving North on the 15 from SoCal would likely have purchased from a shop near them that they already frequent. This is on top of the fact that there is a huge glut of product in CA. One place I like to go has been having a sale for a few months now on a variety of flower. The one thing they have in common: all were cultivated and packaged over a year ago. The sad part is that they would rather sell a crappy, sub-par product versus taking the stuff off the shelf and incurring a financial loss (not sure if they can write it off for tax purposes).

The only thing that could make it profitable are out-of-staters taking the product East to resell illegally. But even that seems like a stretch.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Can we please buy the Sears brand name and bring it back as a competitor to Amazon that doesn't suck?

searscatalog.com - make it kinda old-timey throwback to the golden era of the Sears Catalog.


How about Service Merchandise?  That was Amazon before Amazon.

/The new Oldsmobiles are in early this year
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't recall Cinnabon being around in the 80s. Apparently they opened their first store on Dec of 1985, and their first franchise in Aug 1986, but I don't recall seeing them until the 90s.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as they have that one store with nunchuks, butterfly knives, incense, fake jade statuettes, blacklight posters, and novelty zippos, then I'm totally down to hang out at the weed mall like it's 1997 again.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So they approved a giant Dave and Busters with no central plan other than a mall o stuff that sells pot. Are they high?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Make with the disco pants and haircuts already...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

S'moreSchnapps: Such a dumb idea. There isn't much of a population around Barstow to make it profitable. People driving North on the 15 from SoCal would likely have purchased from a shop near them that they already frequent. This is on top of the fact that there is a huge glut of product in CA. One place I like to go has been having a sale for a few months now on a variety of flower. The one thing they have in common: all were cultivated and packaged over a year ago. The sad part is that they would rather sell a crappy, sub-par product versus taking the stuff off the shelf and incurring a financial loss (not sure if they can write it off for tax purposes).

The only thing that could make it profitable are out-of-staters taking the product East to resell illegally. But even that seems like a stretch.


OK then you don't have to shop there, hm?
 
