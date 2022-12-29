 Skip to content
(Slate)   Dark Sky was the app that let everyone pretend to be a weatherman. But weathermen hated it because it made everyone realize they're completely clueless. And now, the weathermen have won   (slate.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 5:12 PM



Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was always crap.  In the US, RadarScope, Wind Speed, Weather Radio, mPING and Deep Weather are the go to apps for iOS. You work with the Storm Prediction Center and with its Mesoscale Discussions, not against it or on your own. The Deep Weather discussions go into model divergence, which is where most of your problem areas will be.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I loved Dark Sky, it was eerily spot-on accurate for me since its release date. It was worth every penny. I'm glad Apple bought it. The way this piece reads I would have submitted: Dark Sky, the worst weather app, except for all the others.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally never heard of it till now.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interdasting read, but was I supposed to have ever heard of it? ( ._.)
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Literally never heard of it till now.


me neither, thought it was a Sci Fi channel show or something.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Literally never heard of it till now.


gameshowhost: Interdasting read, but was I supposed to have ever heard of it? ( ._.)


I WAS TYPING AND YOU POSTED THAT
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: Literally never heard of it till now.


It was kinda weather nerd stuff for most of it's lifetime, but it has it's stans.  From what I have heard secondhand, the author pretty much has it right.  Sometimes crazy spot on, sometimes completely the fark off.  I'd guess it was working well for the less complicated situations and crapped out when it got truly byzantine, which is pretty much what the author is saying.  Makes sense considering what they were presenting
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it that hard to just bookmark weather.gov?  For people in the USA, of course.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still use weather underground. It rebounded from the ownership by those assholes at The Weather Channel.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i use dark sky only for the radar. i use the national weather service for forecasts. every other weather site is a carnival barker trying to monetize your eyeballs
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: logieal: Literally never heard of it till now.

It was kinda weather nerd stuff for most of it's lifetime, but it has it's stans.  From what I have heard secondhand, the author pretty much has it right.  Sometimes crazy spot on, sometimes completely the fark off.  I'd guess it was working well for the less complicated situations and crapped out when it got truly byzantine, which is pretty much what the author is saying.  Makes sense considering what they were presenting


So no better than normal weather forecasting. Got it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of it. Use weather underground.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Dark Sky for the overall forecast, and quick way to spin the globe to see weather patterns generally.
Right now I'm a fan of Windy.com
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just use the app put out by my country's national weather service.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Never heard of it. Use weather underground.


I wish IBM would quit making that app worse. Mostly slower, buggier and with more ads
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard of it, but I've heard of Slate, and sunby isn't going to get me to read one of their crap articles.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the cool kids use WTForecast now
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOAA app.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: logieal: Literally never heard of it till now.

It was kinda weather nerd stuff for most of it's lifetime, but it has it's stans.  From what I have heard secondhand, the author pretty much has it right.  Sometimes crazy spot on, sometimes completely the fark off.  I'd guess it was working well for the less complicated situations and crapped out when it got truly byzantine, which is pretty much what the author is saying.  Makes sense considering what they were presenting


I got that it was better than meteorologists for next two rolling hours but got iffy after that.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I use this app called "a window"
/s

Is That Rain?
Youtube E9BAmCzRriI
 
jimpapa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
on my pc and phone.
best radar app ever!!

https://www.rain-alarm.com/
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: NOAA app.

[media.tenor.com image 248x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah this.   We go straight to the NOAA/NWS sites to get it straight from them instead others that also use the same source.

Years ago, Santorum tried to get NOAA/NWS to not be free but have to go through some weather site/app that belonged to a supporter of his.  Americans already pay for NOAA/NWS.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MSN weather has been pretty good. Wouldn't have found that out if work didn't default Bing and Edge. I learned pretty early most weather is only useful for 8 hours unless you get your sophisticated super computer stuff. Even then. Sure would be nice if the News channels would put that out, and not just have it be the prized possessions of train companies.

The week before this storm there was supposed to be a mega double whammy, so this week and last week. 2 weeks ago was underwhelming nothing, but this week was not undersold. I think the weather threads on Fark every 4 hours is proof of that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I heard about it when I went to build a weather station, and found out that Apple had bought them so their API - which had been very popular for folks doing projects like that - got cut off from the public once Apple's deal went through.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

madgonad: The Weather Channel.


The [AD] Weath[AD]er Channe[AD]l is only[AD] good f[AD]or one th[AD]ing.

\the web turned out to be the worst thing imaginable for that network
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: It was always crap.  In the US, RadarScope, Wind Speed, Weather Radio, mPING and Deep Weather are the go to apps for iOS. You work with the Storm Prediction Center and with its Mesoscale Discussions, not against it or on your own. The Deep Weather discussions go into model divergence, which is where most of your problem areas will be.


I use Drive Weather all the time on subscription for large truck and RV driving.   It has features to let you know what the weather will be when you get to that spot on your route.  Super handy for wind speed and direction for high profile vehicles.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here: Ventusky
 
guinsu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Foolkiller: NOAA app.

[media.tenor.com image 248x232] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yeah this.   We go straight to the NOAA/NWS sites to get it straight from them instead others that also use the same source.

Years ago, Santorum tried to get NOAA/NWS to not be free but have to go through some weather site/app that belonged to a supporter of his.  Americans already pay for NOAA/NWS.


God, he is such a tool. For all the hate Ted cruz rightfully gets, I think he is more unlikable
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm outside on bike rides a lot and need to easily know what is going to affect me in the next 30 minutes or so, so I use radar only apps a lot where I can quickly see which way the storm is moving. The current one I like is RadarX
 
