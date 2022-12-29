 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   On this date, in 1170, Henry II's hiat contract on meddlesome priests was completed. The Sun was there (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Vintage, Archbishop of Canterbury, assassination of Thomas Becket, Thomas Becket, Henry II of England, Canterbury Cathedral, King Henry II, Canterbury, King Henry  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 5:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Henry's error was in not killing every last one of them
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO WILL RID ME OF THIS TROUBLESOME FILTER??!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got by the filter.  Boobiess, now this.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live with my mom
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas Beckett is one of the first historical examples of "What happened to you, man?  You used to be cool"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: WHO WILL RID ME OF THIS TROUBLESOME FILTER??!


Hmm - not something I can do for you immediately.  Should take about 4 knights
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henry wasnt waiting for him to Godot on his own.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta side with Henry on this although everyone, including Henry's wife Elanor of Aquitaine and mother Matilda, warned him not to appoint Becket as the Archbishop of Canterbury because he couldn't be trusted. Henry was a capable leader up to this point and did a lot of work fixing the damage caused by King Stephen during The Anarchy. He never really recovered his position after Beckett was killed. It didn't help that three of his sons were just as power hungry as Beckett.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he was a meddlesome priest.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All I know for sure is Nicholas Cage's ancestor was often seen lurking nearby.
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who Will Rid Me Of This Turbulent Priest? Blackadder S1E03
Youtube 2rNopZDwahg
 
DaMoGan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A lot of shiat gets hiat around here.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Well, he was a meddlesome priest.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I would have gotten away with it, if not for those meddling priests!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady J: WHO WILL RID ME OF THIS TROUBLESOME FILTER??!


wait... was it supposed to be turbulent?
am I... a dumbass?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I gotta side with Henry on this although everyone, including Henry's wife Elanor of Aquitaine and mother Matilda, warned him not to appoint Becket as the Archbishop of Canterbury because he couldn't be trusted. Henry was a capable leader up to this point and did a lot of work fixing the damage caused by King Stephen during The Anarchy. He never really recovered his position after Beckett was killed. It didn't help that three of his sons were just as power hungry as Beckett.


Yeah, Beckett was clearly in the wrong, and no one would have batted an eye if he was Duke of Cornwall and Henry set in motion the same set of events - or just walked up to the Duke and ganked him.
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can we get rid of fiddling priests?

Fiddle About
Youtube LmjGOcF5Tyw
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I gotta side with Henry on this


why is this so funny?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those knights soon came to regret being so chevalier
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tyrosine: I gotta side with Henry on this although everyone, including Henry's wife Elanor of Aquitaine and mother Matilda, warned him not to appoint Becket as the Archbishop of Canterbury because he couldn't be trusted. Henry was a capable leader up to this point and did a lot of work fixing the damage caused by King Stephen during The Anarchy. He never really recovered his position after Beckett was killed. It didn't help that three of his sons were just as power hungry as Beckett.


I'd argue all 4 of his sons were power hungry. Geoffrey* wasn't any great shakes either.

* I'm assuming you left out Geoffrey from your list because what kind of stupid name is that?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.