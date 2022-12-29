 Skip to content
(WRAL)   About a dozen homes in Clinton, NC have been experiencing a major fruit fly invasion. "I hate it when they get in my mouth. I am tired of this and tired of crying every night." Thanks, Hillary   (wral.com) divider line
45
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get a fan and leave it on, facing you while you sleep. It blows away mosquitos, fruit flies, and whatever else is about that light.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Get a fan and leave it on, facing you while you sleep. It blows away mosquitos, fruit flies, and whatever else is about that light.


Or just eat the goddamned flies.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: jars.traptone: Get a fan and leave it on, facing you while you sleep. It blows away mosquitos, fruit flies, and whatever else is about that light.

Or just eat the goddamned flies.


Lol free protein, I guess.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just remember- Time flies like the wind. Fruit flies like a banana.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had those sombiatches in my house a couple weeks ago. A girl said to pour bleach down the drains and that worked. A week later she had them in her house and she said bleach did not work. I'd still go with the bleach, or a flamethrower.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: I had those sombiatches in my house a couple weeks ago. A girl said to pour bleach down the drains and that worked. A week later she had them in her house and she said bleach did not work. I'd still go with the bleach, or a flamethrower.


I had springtails coming up from a bathtub drain once.  Multiple small pours of bleach did nothing.  Dumping an entire gallon of bleach took care of it.  I wonder if leaving it for a few hours (so the bleach could fumigate the pipes) also helped.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: Just remember- Time flies like the wind. Fruit flies like a banana.


Do tangerines fly like a banana?
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a little dish soap in a bowl of apple cider vinegar, you'll have a bowl full of dead fruit flies in about an hour.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give them their darn fruit back sheesh
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now, we can't get in the way of job providers saving money now can we?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
had this issue in my old house. Seems a leaky pipe was seeping into the subfloor of the basement and was "pooling" up.

I must've poured several gallons of bleach down a drain that had nothing to do with the leak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


total coast to replace everything? Including sheetrock, a new floor, ceiling and paint?  $10.000
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fruit flies are easy to take care.

Put out a bowl of apple cider vinegar with a drop of unscented detergent in it, and then place some plastic wrap over the top. Poke a hole in the middle of the plastic wrap with a toothpick so the fruit flies can get in and drown.

You don't necessarily need the plastic wrap part, it just keeps them contained if you disturb the trap.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had infestations before. You gotta find the source. They have a farking nest somewhere and it must be destroyed.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh FFS.

1. Get a tall glass and add a few 10s of mL of either strong red wine or rum or whatever low cost booze you have knocking around.
2. Cover the mouth of the glass with plastic wrap.
3. poke 3-6 small holes in the plastic wrap with a fork or knife.  So long as the flies can get through the holes don't make them any bigger.
4. set where the flies are a problem.
5. replace booze when it gets full of flies.

seriously if you can't solve this how the hell do you get through life?
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: Just remember- Time flies like the wind. Fruit flies like a banana.


They made a go at my tumbler of scotch.  I didn't like that.   I accept a few to keep the cupboard spiders fed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: had this issue in my old house. Seems a leaky pipe was seeping into the subfloor of the basement and was "pooling" up.

I must've poured several gallons of bleach down a drain that had nothing to do with the leak.

[Fark user image 719x1280][Fark user image 850x1133][Fark user image 850x637]

total coast to replace everything? Including sheetrock, a new floor, ceiling and paint?  $10.000


TEN GRAND FOR THAT?!?!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About a dozen homes are in close range to the Farm Fresh Produce produce warehouse at the intersection of Russell Street and Pugh Road in Clinton, where flies swarm around towering crates of sweet potatoes.

BWAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fruit flies are pretty easy to take care of - remove their food sources (don't forget to look under counters, appliances, around trash cans) and clean out drains, they'll die off soon enough. The ones that are a real pain in the ass are the (very similar looking, but different) ones that take up residence in the roots / soil of your house plants.  Had to change out all the soil, wash the roots in soapy water and then let the plants slowly dry out to the point they almost die (mostly orchids luckily so they survived). Took over a month but it finally got rid of all the damn flies.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: steklo: had this issue in my old house. Seems a leaky pipe was seeping into the subfloor of the basement and was "pooling" up.

I must've poured several gallons of bleach down a drain that had nothing to do with the leak.

[Fark user image 719x1280][Fark user image 850x1133][Fark user image 850x637]

total coast to replace everything? Including sheetrock, a new floor, ceiling and paint?  $10.000

TEN GRAND FOR THAT?!?!


Have you seen the cost of drywall lately????
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Savages, all of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
take out the trash, dummy
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Fruit flies are pretty easy to take care of - remove their food sources (don't forget to look under counters, appliances, around trash cans) and clean out drains, they'll die off soon enough. The ones that are a real pain in the ass are the (very similar looking, but different) ones that take up residence in the roots / soil of your house plants.  Had to change out all the soil, wash the roots in soapy water and then let the plants slowly dry out to the point they almost die (mostly orchids luckily so they survived). Took over a month but it finally got rid of all the damn flies.


So, *reads article*
About a dozen homes are in close range to the Farm Fresh Produce produce warehouse at the intersection of Russell Street and Pugh Road in Clinton, where flies swarm around towering crates of sweet potatoes.

...if they just nuke the towering crates of sweet potatoes from orbit, they should be good to go.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone posting fly trap remedies are missing the big picture. Fruit flies will return as long as there is a food source. Farm Fresh has a giant food source constantly replenished and is actively restocking fruit flies. The only problem these families have is being poor in rural NC, if they just had money they wouldn't live near a produce distribution warehouse.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill a few and mount their heads on pikes. The rest will quickly get the message.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: I had those sombiatches in my house a couple weeks ago. A girl said to pour bleach down the drains and that worked. A week later she had them in her house and she said bleach did not work. I'd still go with the bleach, or a flamethrower.


I had a problem with them this summer as well. It wasn't as bad as the article but it was still annoying as fark.
Pretty sure they came from something I got at the farmers market.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Lumber Jack Off: Fruit flies are pretty easy to take care of - remove their food sources (don't forget to look under counters, appliances, around trash cans) and clean out drains, they'll die off soon enough. The ones that are a real pain in the ass are the (very similar looking, but different) ones that take up residence in the roots / soil of your house plants.  Had to change out all the soil, wash the roots in soapy water and then let the plants slowly dry out to the point they almost die (mostly orchids luckily so they survived). Took over a month but it finally got rid of all the damn flies.

So, *reads article*
About a dozen homes are in close range to the Farm Fresh Produce produce warehouse at the intersection of Russell Street and Pugh Road in Clinton, where flies swarm around towering crates of sweet potatoes.

...if they just nuke the towering crates of sweet potatoes from orbit, they should be good to go.


shiat catches fire all the time...
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Fruit flies are pretty easy to take care of - remove their food sources (don't forget to look under counters, appliances, around trash cans) and clean out drains, they'll die off soon enough. The ones that are a real pain in the ass are the (very similar looking, but different) ones that take up residence in the roots / soil of your house plants.  Had to change out all the soil, wash the roots in soapy water and then let the plants slowly dry out to the point they almost die (mostly orchids luckily so they survived). Took over a month but it finally got rid of all the damn flies.


Where are you finding good soil? I have this problem and it's coming from the bagged soil itself. I've bought various types at both big box stores and local nurseries...all infested.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: hobnail: Lumber Jack Off: Fruit flies are pretty easy to take care of - remove their food sources (don't forget to look under counters, appliances, around trash cans) and clean out drains, they'll die off soon enough. The ones that are a real pain in the ass are the (very similar looking, but different) ones that take up residence in the roots / soil of your house plants.  Had to change out all the soil, wash the roots in soapy water and then let the plants slowly dry out to the point they almost die (mostly orchids luckily so they survived). Took over a month but it finally got rid of all the damn flies.

So, *reads article*
About a dozen homes are in close range to the Farm Fresh Produce produce warehouse at the intersection of Russell Street and Pugh Road in Clinton, where flies swarm around towering crates of sweet potatoes.

...if they just nuke the towering crates of sweet potatoes from orbit, they should be good to go.

shiat catches fire all the time...


Spontaneous yambustion. It's just not widely reported.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: TEN GRAND FOR THAT?!?!


we had to fix/repair three rooms that were ruined by the water damage. The plumber was a huge expense to fix/repair the busted pipes.

Sadly I don't have the photos to show the new rooms...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's probably genetic.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Quit whinging and pull yourself up by those famous red state bootstraps.  I'm sure your meemaw used to make pie or something from them.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Everyone posting fly trap remedies are missing the big picture. Fruit flies will return as long as there is a food source. Farm Fresh has a giant food source constantly replenished and is actively restocking fruit flies. The only problem these families have is being poor in rural NC, if they just had money they wouldn't live near a produce distribution warehouse.


No you definitely want to set those saucers of vinegar out to lure them over to your house.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby, you spelled Monica wrong.

/ just don't swallow
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sodom and Gorgonzola: Lumber Jack Off: Fruit flies are pretty easy to take care of - remove their food sources (don't forget to look under counters, appliances, around trash cans) and clean out drains, they'll die off soon enough. The ones that are a real pain in the ass are the (very similar looking, but different) ones that take up residence in the roots / soil of your house plants.  Had to change out all the soil, wash the roots in soapy water and then let the plants slowly dry out to the point they almost die (mostly orchids luckily so they survived). Took over a month but it finally got rid of all the damn flies.
Where are you finding good soil? I have this problem and it's coming from the bagged soil itself. I've bought various types at both big box stores and local nurseries...all infested.


Mine comes from my plants.  I have all kinds of soil in the pots--purchased, stuff I dug up, dirt that someone dumped (we have really bad soil here, so you notice it).
I wonder if this is something new.  I've had plants, potted plants, things growing in my house for years, and this is a new problem.  I covered my trash better, dumped some of my potting soil, tried drowning them, but they still exist.  I can get them almost down to zero, but when it warms up, they're back.  I quit trying to compost in a bin in the house, because the flies love that stuff.
I can't completely get rid of them, as long as I have plants.  Even now, when they're "gone," I can see a few when I water the plants, or I can see one flying around.  They're not living outside now.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember in Jr. High when someone knocked over the 5ft. tall rolling cart filled with the Biology class fruitfly experiments in those glass bottles.......holy hell did those things get everywhere.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Spiders and Lizards naturally eat them... make sure they aren't a hazard to you and your family, and let them live as needed.

Spider-bro handles the insect invaders pretty solidly.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I had those sombiatches in my house a couple weeks ago. A girl said to pour bleach down the drains and that worked. A week later she had them in her house and she said bleach did not work. I'd still go with the bleach, or a flamethrower.


Those were not fruit flies if they are in your drain. From Wikipedia:
.
Psychodidae, called drain flies, sink flies, filter flies, sewer flies, or sewer gnats.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Subby, you spelled Monica wrong.

/ just don't swallow


No, it was Becky!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Duncan said. "The ideal solution would be for the property owner to find a way to get rid of the flies through pesticides and the like."
Or, now I know this might sound crazy, have the health department force the business to maintain proper storage and sanitation.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: cyberspacedout: Subby, you spelled Monica wrong.

/ just don't swallow

No, it was Becky!


She didn't inhale.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bought the bananas from Costco again?
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: had this issue in my old house. Seems a leaky pipe was seeping into the subfloor of the basement and was "pooling" up.

I must've poured several gallons of bleach down a drain that had nothing to do with the leak.

[Fark user image image 719x1280][Fark user image image 850x1133][Fark user image image 850x637]

total coast to replace everything? Including sheetrock, a new floor, ceiling and paint?  $10.000


Ten bucks is ten bucks
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had this problem two or three times this year with fruit flies. We got a sundew carnivorous plant and put it on the kitchen window sill and haven't had an issue since. I replaced the over the sink bulb with a grow bulb and potted the plant in a wicking pot that I keep topped off with distilled water.
 
Sodom and Gorgonzola
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Sodom and Gorgonzola: Lumber Jack Off: Fruit flies are pretty easy to take care of - remove their food sources (don't forget to look under counters, appliances, around trash cans) and clean out drains, they'll die off soon enough. The ones that are a real pain in the ass are the (very similar looking, but different) ones that take up residence in the roots / soil of your house plants.  Had to change out all the soil, wash the roots in soapy water and then let the plants slowly dry out to the point they almost die (mostly orchids luckily so they survived). Took over a month but it finally got rid of all the damn flies.
Where are you finding good soil? I have this problem and it's coming from the bagged soil itself. I've bought various types at both big box stores and local nurseries...all infested.

Mine comes from my plants.  I have all kinds of soil in the pots--purchased, stuff I dug up, dirt that someone dumped (we have really bad soil here, so you notice it).
I wonder if this is something new.  I've had plants, potted plants, things growing in my house for years, and this is a new problem.  I covered my trash better, dumped some of my potting soil, tried drowning them, but they still exist.  I can get them almost down to zero, but when it warms up, they're back.  I quit trying to compost in a bin in the house, because the flies love that stuff.
I can't completely get rid of them, as long as I have plants.  Even now, when they're "gone," I can see a few when I water the plants, or I can see one flying around.  They're not living outside now.


Yeah, the damn things go dormant in winter and reappear come spring. I've tried soap spray, letting the plants dry out until they're super wilted, hydrogen peroxide... nothing works. I have sticky traps everywhere because trapping them is the only thing that helps.
 
