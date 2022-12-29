 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Tik-Tok'er who accused a University of Idaho professor of the murder of four students there based on her tarot card readings is convinced she can get the Jury on her side in the defamation suit. After all she's an INFLUENCER right?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Pleading, Rebecca Scofield, TikTok personality Ashley Guillard, Cease and desist, University, Idaho, defamation lawsuit, Guillard's false statements  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me, or does her defense sound exactly the same as that of Mike Lindell?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Is it just me, or does her defense sound exactly the same as that of Mike Lindell?


Perhaps he should introduce her and her tarot cards as an expert witness in his defense
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Is it just me, or does her defense sound exactly the same as that of Mike Lindell?


You're not wrong.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
JFC I don't want to be around people ever again
 
usahole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious
 
lisaann1961
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can you imagine having to sue someone, because they're claiming that tarot cards said you were a murderer?  And because (obviously, otherwise there's no reason for a suit) people actually believe this bullshiat?

No wonder I have constant, chronic headaches.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious


Absolutely agree.
And I suspect it won't be a very long deliberation on a verdict
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Can you imagine having to sue someone, because they're claiming that tarot cards said you were a murderer?  And because (obviously, otherwise there's no reason for a suit) people actually believe this bullshiat?

No wonder I have constant, chronic headaches.


Not that it'll matter to anyone here on fark, but stuff like this tends to piss off local pagans.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ill assume the tarot card reader will representing herself in court.

Is "Insanity" an affirmative defense in this case?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If she was a cop, the professor would be in jail and waiting decades for his appeal.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm rather surprised there aren't stories of prosecutors getting convictions on tarot read evidence. I mean they introduce junk and pseudoscience evidence all the time, why not because a reverse judgement and 9 of swords was delt?

My crazy ex did tarot. She believed she was an expert. Would "read" our future. I'd ask her to do it again, since the results should be the same right?  Nope, doing it again could alter the future, and that's why you don't do two reads.
 
Klivian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lisaann1961: Can you imagine having to sue someone, because they're claiming that tarot cards said you were a murderer?  And because (obviously, otherwise there's no reason for a suit) people actually believe this bullshiat?

No wonder I have constant, chronic headaches.


There was once a murder trial that was declared a mistrial because the jury used a Ouija board "to contact the victim" to find out if the defendant was guilty.

The only reason for the mistrial was because it got mentioned to the judge. If the jury hadn't talked about it the ruling would have stood.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hopefully she has fleeced enough rubes herself to afford the judgment otherwise bankruptcy won't stop this little turd at all.
 
Liadan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious


The logistics involved in keeping your life in order when you're called for a jury suck out loud. Actually sitting on one is fascinating. Sitting on one like this would be huge fun.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"When I go to court and they see the evidence or they see how I connect the dots, then they'll make a decision as it pertains to whether they want to continue to live in blinders or believe it," Guillard told NewsNation. "If they don't, I don't care."

Get ready for some weapons grade crazy in that trial, if it makes it that far.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They never should have made it easy to get on the internet
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: lisaann1961: Can you imagine having to sue someone, because they're claiming that tarot cards said you were a murderer?  And because (obviously, otherwise there's no reason for a suit) people actually believe this bullshiat?

No wonder I have constant, chronic headaches.

Not that it'll matter to anyone here on fark, but stuff like this tends to piss off local pagans.


a Shanda for the goyim
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: lisaann1961: Can you imagine having to sue someone, because they're claiming that tarot cards said you were a murderer?  And because (obviously, otherwise there's no reason for a suit) people actually believe this bullshiat?

No wonder I have constant, chronic headaches.

Not that it'll matter to anyone here on fark, but stuff like this tends to piss off local pagans.


All two of them in this case?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious


Forever ago I had jury duty and it was a malicious wounding/attempted murder trial.  It was all blah blah blah crap until we learned his weapon of choice was a car door.  Ooooo ok this got better.  Did he door slam the guy? Then we found out no he tore the car door off the car in question and used it as a melee weapon.

It was mostly a blur after that as we all pictured him ripping a car door off and beating a guy with it.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's representing herself with tarot cards.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Weaver95: lisaann1961: Can you imagine having to sue someone, because they're claiming that tarot cards said you were a murderer?  And because (obviously, otherwise there's no reason for a suit) people actually believe this bullshiat?

No wonder I have constant, chronic headaches.

Not that it'll matter to anyone here on fark, but stuff like this tends to piss off local pagans.

All two of them in this case?


Sure, let's go with that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"TikTok personality Ashley Guillard"

I am so glad not to live in a future time where there are cameras in toilet bowls looking up and the term "personality" is used to describe the event that bring celebrity to the participant.

//it was bad enough wading through a sea of Tea Party Favorites.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Is it just me, or does her defense sound exactly the same as that of Mike Lindell?


She'd be better off with the Tucker Carlson "nobody should believe my bullshiat" defense.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least she used scientifical tools to guess who the murderer was. You oughtta see Fark peeps assplaining who shot who every time we have a mass shooting like that
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "When I go to court and they see the evidence or they see how I connect the dots, then they'll make a decision as it pertains to whether they want to continue to live in blinders or believe it," Guillard told NewsNation. "If they don't, I don't care."

Get ready for some weapons grade crazy in that trial, if it makes it that far.


Also, she may not think she's gonna care now, but after they don't believe it - and they won't - she's gonna care.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Klivian: lisaann1961: Can you imagine having to sue someone, because they're claiming that tarot cards said you were a murderer?  And because (obviously, otherwise there's no reason for a suit) people actually believe this bullshiat?

No wonder I have constant, chronic headaches.

There was once a murder trial that was declared a mistrial because the jury used a Ouija board "to contact the victim" to find out if the defendant was guilty.

The only reason for the mistrial was because it got mentioned to the judge. If the jury hadn't talked about it the ruling would have stood.


You watch Qi as well.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is gonna be a slam-dunk case for Prof. Scofield.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You're no Miss Cleo.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You're no Miss Cleo.


"Mmm, dat's what me thought!"
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious

Forever ago I had jury duty and it was a malicious wounding/attempted murder trial.  It was all blah blah blah crap until we learned his weapon of choice was a car door.  Ooooo ok this got better.  Did he door slam the guy? Then we found out no he tore the car door off the car in question and used it as a melee weapon.

It was mostly a blur after that as we all pictured him ripping a car door off and beating a guy with it.


I got called for jury duty last summer. Before I was to start, they sent me some materials, including an 80-name witness list and a three-month trial schedule. The charge was attempted murder, with a rarely used insanity defense. Fortunately I was able to get a deferment. Would have been fascinating, but three months would have upended my life and career.

They convicted him (they say the insanity defense is rarely used and even more rarely successful, so that tracks). This is the case: https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/local/2021/08/04/rutherford-nj-stabbing-trial-guilty-verdict-jersey-city-man/5488009001/

After the deferment, I came back in the fall for a minor traffic accident civil case and the parties actually settled in the middle of the first day of voir dire, so I was done.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: At least she used scientifical tools to guess who the murderer was. You oughtta see Fark peeps assplaining who shot who every time we have a mass shooting like that


It's about as good as a reddit investigation.
 
matterri
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weaver95: usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious

Absolutely agree.
And I suspect it won't be a very long deliberation on a verdict


I served on a jury once. We had a case similar to this. We took a vote while one juror was in the bathroom. When she was done, we said, "Let's go tell the judge we've reached a verdict."

"What do you mean? We haven't even voted yet." she said.

"Yeah, we voted while you were in the bathroom. It was unanimous."

"But I didn't vote!"

"What do you think?"

"Full of shiat."

"Still unanimous!"
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kb7rky: This is gonna be a slam-dunk case for Prof. Scofield.


Challenge: An Idaho jury.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: ArkAngel: Is it just me, or does her defense sound exactly the same as that of Mike Lindell?

Perhaps he should introduce her and her tarot cards as an expert witness in his defense


Pillows with tarot card designs!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ashley Guillard has stated that she has physical evidence of Scofield's guilt.

i guess she will introduce the cards as just that, or maybe the game of life, or some dice.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious

Forever ago I had jury duty and it was a malicious wounding/attempted murder trial.  It was all blah blah blah crap until we learned his weapon of choice was a car door.  Ooooo ok this got better.  Did he door slam the guy? Then we found out no he tore the car door off the car in question and used it as a melee weapon.

It was mostly a blur after that as we all pictured him ripping a car door off and beating a guy with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: kb7rky: This is gonna be a slam-dunk case for Prof. Scofield.

Challenge: An Idaho jury.


...good point...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "When I go to court and they see the evidence or they see how I connect the dots, then they'll make a decision as it pertains to whether they want to continue to live in blinders or believe it," Guillard told NewsNation. "If they don't, I don't care."

Get ready for some weapons grade crazy in that trial, if it makes it that far.


That's good. It'll make it easier to handle when you lose all of your money.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious

Absolutely agree.
And I suspect it won't be a very long deliberation on a verdict


I assume you think the jury will find for the Professor quickly, since they will be sensible people who would never be convinced by this kind of bullshiat.

Your faith in humanity is disturbing.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How much does TickTalking pay?

Enough for a $400,000+ judgment that is non-dischargeable in bankruptcy?

Can't pay that well.
 
AeAe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess tarot card "evidence" is going to be inadmissible in court.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: usahole: Jury duty can suck, but if you got to do it, being on that jury would be hilarious

Forever ago I had jury duty and it was a malicious wounding/attempted murder trial.  It was all blah blah blah crap until we learned his weapon of choice was a car door.  Ooooo ok this got better.  Did he door slam the guy? Then we found out no he tore the car door off the car in question and used it as a melee weapon.

It was mostly a blur after that as we all pictured him ripping a car door off and beating a guy with it.


You heard this guy's case??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: How much does TickTalking pay?

Enough for a $400,000+ judgment that is non-dischargeable in bankruptcy?

Can't pay that well.


Google says the average salary of an influencer is $40k a year.

About $39k too much if you ask me.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She has a future in the GOP as an attorney
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTP 2: Ashley Guillard has stated that she has physical evidence of Scofield's guilt.

i guess she will introduce the cards as just that, or maybe the game of life, or some dice.


I sure hope after it's all said and done, the jury is able to untangle the Labyrinth of false statements, and the influencer becomes very Sorry when the sad game of Life that she had been playing turns into a Pit. And I doubt I have a Monopoly on this thought either.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Texas TikToker Insists a Jury Will Take Her Side"

Of course she does. Much like conspiracy theories, people who believe in things like tarot cards, horoscopes, Ouija boards, etc. are oblivious to how ignorant they sound. All her friends and family have long ago learned to just nod their heads in agreement whenever she starts in on her bullshiat, giving her a false sense of acceptance.
 
