(IFL Science)   Russia is stealing the north pole   (iflscience.com) divider line
    News, Earth's magnetic field, Earth, Magnet, titanic shift of its magnetic field, Earth's geomagnetic poles, Mantle, Solar wind, North Magnetic Pole  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 29 Dec 2022 at 11:26 AM



mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What we've discovered is that the North Magnetic Pole's position is controlled by two patches of magnetic field - one underneath Canada and one underneath Siberia - and they act as a tug of war effect controlling the location of the pole,"

Both of those gigantic land masses have enormous petroleum reservoirs, by removing sizable quantities of oil you risk altering the earth's rotational inertia.

Scientists already know that atmospheric winds  can alter the planet's axial tilt and speed of rotation

You can't continue to move trillions of barrels deep from inside the crust to the surface, pump it into the atmosphere, and expect it not to have an some significant effect on the physics of the planet.

I submitted one of the original articles for this back in 2019.

/no1curr
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What WON'T the Russians steal?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it winds up in Russia can we start calling it the North Dong in honor of the host country?
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, are they orcs or grinches? inquisitive minds want to know
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, someone needs to stop Carmen Sandiego this time.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh really?

Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it is being deflected by a pair of huge iron balls in Ukraine.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taoistlumberjak: Damn, someone needs to stop Carmen Sandiego this time.


whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something out of "Cat's Cradle."
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Sounds like something out of "Cat's Cradle."


What does Harry Chapin have to do with this?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's okay, Canada is stealing their methane from beneath the permafrost.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What kind of Southland Tales redonkulousness.....

Of all the things that isn't going to happen, that isn't going to happen the most.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: whidbey: Sounds like something out of "Cat's Cradle."

What does Harry Chapin have to do with this?


Would you believe I haven't had enough coffee to come up with a snarky reply to this?

30,000 pounds of bananas?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Those "enormous" petroleum reservoirs are near the outer edge of the crust. We've drilled about 12km down in some places. The magnetic stuff happens much deeper around the core, far away from whatever the surface dwellers might be doing.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia probably couldn't manage to steal a tray of brownies from a church bake sale
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two competing blobs?

p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Keeps moving at that rate, and they will have to start relabeling the runways at airports.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fereals
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

No.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milankovitch_cycles
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're getting their asses handed to them by Ukraine, Santa's magic elves will crush them...
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Is this theory compatible with time cube?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course. "Nicklaus" doesn't sound Norwegian to you, does it?
 
