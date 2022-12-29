 Skip to content
(NPR)   Burna Boy opens up about his connection to his fans, what it means to be a Nigerian rapper, and, presumably, shaving   (npr.org) divider line
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I tried to make a burma shave joke to a group of younger people and none of them had even heard of it.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mission of Burma - That's When I Reach For My Revolver
Youtube ZaQqshZbtEQ
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he also a Nigerian Prince? I'm still waiting for my money!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a fabulous interview that totally isnt full of hogwash and branding BS
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where farkers pile in to profess their ignorance of yet another worldwide arena filling act? Last week y'all pretended you'd never heard of Bad Bunny FFS.
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: I tried to make a burma shave joke to a group of younger people and none of them had even heard of it.


I'm not surprised. I'm over 50 and have only seen it as the butt of jokes, never a legit advertisement. I don't even remember the last time I've seen a joke based on it. There's probably been one or two on fark, but not anywhere else.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark is Burna Boy?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take 32 - Jamie Lidell - The City
Youtube XTmD4MyGzCI
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rpm: Enigmamf: I tried to make a burma shave joke to a group of younger people and none of them had even heard of it.

I'm not surprised. I'm over 50 and have only seen it as the butt of jokes, never a legit advertisement. I don't even remember the last time I've seen a joke based on it. There's probably been one or two on fark, but not anywhere else.


They still had the signs some places when I was a kid. But my dad was military and we drove the whole damn country it felt like.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Who the fark is Burna Boy?


Just the latest and greatest way to irritate parents with music. That's all


He will be a billionaire soon for providing this service
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Who the fark is Burna Boy?


A scammer who knows not to use his own phone?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I tried to make a burma shave joke to a group of younger people and none of them had even heard of it.


You could make a burma shave joke to middle age people and they might never have heard of it. Not shocking that young people haven't.
 
