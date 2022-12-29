 Skip to content
(NPR)   Alternative headline: 2022 was the year it became impossible for all but the most committed sycophants and clueless idiots to see crypto as anything other than a scam, which is all it's ever been
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before "but what about fiat currencies?"
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money laundering and buying illegal drugs. That's the best use cases for cryptocurrencies and neither of them are very good or a model for a non fiat currency.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2023 will be the year of bitcoin.

/at $100
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what about the people who WANT to give their money to scammers?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you run out of fools.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. It isn't through crashing. Yet.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Wait, what about the people who WANT to give their money to scammers?


Can't they just join the GOP?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A wretched hive of scum and villany.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Money laundering and buying illegal drugs. That's the best use cases for cryptocurrencies and neither of them are very good or a model for a non fiat currency.


Because cold hard cash is never used for illegal purposes.

Crypto wasn't/isn't a scam, Subby. "Buying crypto" is a definitely a scam.

If you mined crypto, everything was fantastic, plus you could play the latest games in high detail. Don't put real money to your magic internet money
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...for it to work, it requires an ever-larger stream of people to keep buying it."

Kinda buried the lead there with this being the last sentence. It's a ponzi scheme.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still paused that there's going to be another year after this one. This is bullshiat. I didn't sign up for this.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: "...for it to work, it requires an ever-larger stream of people to keep buying it."

Kinda buried the lead there with this being the last sentence. It's a ponzi scheme.


That's, like, how most things that aren't schemes work.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...


I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Irving Maimway: Money laundering and buying illegal drugs. That's the best use cases for cryptocurrencies and neither of them are very good or a model for a non fiat currency.

Because cold hard cash is never used for illegal purposes.

Crypto wasn't/isn't a scam, Subby. "Buying crypto" is a definitely a scam.

If you mined crypto, everything was fantastic, plus you could play the latest games in high detail. Don't put real money to your magic internet money


Futurists and tech bros in the 1970s: We're going to automate work to free humanity from the shackles of capitalism, allowing us to pursue our creative and intellectual passions without constraint.

Futurists and tech bros in 2022: we're reinventing money with extra techno-babble bullshiat, and automating art so you have more time to focus on the tedium of your desk job.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.


It's your money Bro - but I would suggest toilet paper for that purpose instead.
It's cheaper. And less harmful to the planet.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...

I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.


Except you can buy BTC and actually use it for legal purposes.

It's weird how people completely ignore this in favor of turning the conversation to scams.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Herbert's Hippopotamus: "...for it to work, it requires an ever-larger stream of people to keep buying it."

Kinda buried the lead there with this being the last sentence. It's a ponzi scheme.

That's, like, how most things that aren't schemes work.


Define "most". If you own part of a company, you benefit from the profits of that company or it's growing asset. Because it is actually producing things, not just hoping people will blindly through money into a zero sum game. Bonds bear interest from the borrower. We are headed into a slower growth phase of capitalism, but we haven't reach zero yet. Crypto produces no value and isn't even a good store of value or medium of exchange. It is worthless and eventually that will be reflected in its price.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.


You sound like you lost an assload on Bored Apes and Turdcoin.

mkpcdn.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.


I have smart friends who made a lot of money off of crypto, I'm envious of them and admittedly kick myself for not getting in when they prompted me. I had one offer me bitcoin right at the very beginning and I ignored his persistence.

If I was going to flame you, it would be for your username.

/not that I don't get ripped for mine on a daily basis.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

It's your money Bro - but I would suggest toilet paper for that purpose instead.
It's cheaper. And less harmful to the planet.


I completely agree that there are problems with mining ...

There are always challenges to everything and that is one that is being addressed.

I've made 10k on investment/trade in BTC, I'm still up thousands on top of that.

But that doesn't matter ... I use BTC as well and that's what is important.

What could be bought for $5, 15 years ago is now/still worth $15,000.
(...and if BTC went to $0 tomorrow, I'd still have made out with $7000 over my initial investment.)
 
cleek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: This is what happens when you run out of fools.


Aretha Franklin - Runnin' Out Of Fools
Youtube DkwuqUyyYRE
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoblit: jso2897: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

It's your money Bro - but I would suggest toilet paper for that purpose instead.
It's cheaper. And less harmful to the planet.

I completely agree that there are problems with mining ...

There are always challenges to everything and that is one that is being addressed.

I've made 10k on investment/trade in BTC, I'm still up thousands on top of that.

But that doesn't matter ... I use BTC as well and that's what is important.

What could be bought for $5, 15 years ago is now/still worth $15,000.
(...and if BTC went to $0 tomorrow, I'd still have made out with $7000 over my initial investment.)


I made way more on my lottery scratcher investment.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

You sound like you lost an assload on Bored Apes and Turdcoin.

[mkpcdn.com image 850x872]


I've lost nothing in cryptocurrencies. I've never been scammed nor have I scammed anyone else.

I'm down on my last investment of $500 as purchased above the current BTC worth but still ahead on my initial BTC savings account.

1 BTC = $16,000 + right now.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
IT'S THE FUTURE (of comedy)
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

I have smart friends who made a lot of money off of crypto, I'm envious of them and admittedly kick myself for not getting in when they prompted me. I had one offer me bitcoin right at the very beginning and I ignored his persistence.

If I was going to flame you, it would be for your username.

/not that I don't get ripped for mine on a daily basis.


Well, that might be a worse reason to flame me, meany!

/Hoblit is my actual name! :)
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hoblit: jso2897: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

It's your money Bro - but I would suggest toilet paper for that purpose instead.
It's cheaper. And less harmful to the planet.

I completely agree that there are problems with mining ...

There are always challenges to everything and that is one that is being addressed.

I've made 10k on investment/trade in BTC, I'm still up thousands on top of that.

But that doesn't matter ... I use BTC as well and that's what is important.

What could be bought for $5, 15 years ago is now/still worth $15,000.
(...and if BTC went to $0 tomorrow, I'd still have made out with $7000 over my initial investment.)

I made way more on my lottery scratcher investment.


Yeah, clearly you should stick to that strategy :)
 
patrick767
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Another Government Employee: Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...

I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.

Except you can buy BTC and actually use it for legal purposes.

It's weird how people completely ignore this in favor of turning the conversation to scams.


There are still very few businesses willing to accept any crypto as payment. Almost all the money that's been poured into crypto is from speculators, not from people wanting to actually use the currencies to legally buy stuff. It's a scam.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hoblit: jso2897: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

It's your money Bro - but I would suggest toilet paper for that purpose instead.
It's cheaper. And less harmful to the planet.

I completely agree that there are problems with mining ...

There are always challenges to everything and that is one that is being addressed.

I've made 10k on investment/trade in BTC, I'm still up thousands on top of that.

But that doesn't matter ... I use BTC as well and that's what is important.

What could be bought for $5, 15 years ago is now/still worth $15,000.
(...and if BTC went to $0 tomorrow, I'd still have made out with $7000 over my initial investment.)

I made way more on my lottery scratcher investment.


Yeah but have you ever tried making lottery money....while on blockchain?
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I think people are starting to think of crypto as this big scam that they would not want anything to do with," White says.

That's because crypto is a big scam.

And that poses an existential problem for crypto, she adds. Because, for it to work, it requires an ever-larger stream of people to keep buying it.

If only there was a term for this sort of thing, something kind of "scheme" perhaps...
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hoblit: jso2897: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

It's your money Bro - but I would suggest toilet paper for that purpose instead.
It's cheaper. And less harmful to the planet.

I completely agree that there are problems with mining ...

There are always challenges to everything and that is one that is being addressed.

I've made 10k on investment/trade in BTC, I'm still up thousands on top of that.

But that doesn't matter ... I use BTC as well and that's what is important.

What could be bought for $5, 15 years ago is now/still worth $15,000.
(...and if BTC went to $0 tomorrow, I'd still have made out with $7000 over my initial investment.)


I'm just not smart enough to convince myself that I can make money out of nothing.
I am old - and I've seen a few scams - I survived the gold scam, the silver scam, and the collector diamond scam, and a dozen others that earnest believers insisted were my ticket to wealth and ease. They are all the same, and the self-deluded people who con themselves into them are all the same, and the thought process they use to con themselves is always the same..
You cannot make money out of nothing (or anything else, for that matter), unless you are a government, and have an army, and are prepared to back that money up.. And the Crypto-Clowns don't.
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iToad: A wretched hive of scum and villany.


"They've also announced they will be pivoting to "CeDeFi". Yes, that is indeed short for "centralized decentralized finance". No, I am not joking."

lol...
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.


Ouch! Rub blockchain on your burns. Nobody knows what blockchain can do.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

patrick767: Hoblit: Another Government Employee: Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...

I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.

Except you can buy BTC and actually use it for legal purposes.

It's weird how people completely ignore this in favor of turning the conversation to scams.

There are still very few businesses willing to accept any crypto as payment. Almost all the money that's been poured into crypto is from speculators, not from people wanting to actually use the currencies to legally buy stuff. It's a scam.


Hey psst... your ignorance is showing.

/and that's just the 'major' ones
//there are a lot of smaller retailers that do also
///and it has potential for even smaller businesses to trade internationally without credit card vendors
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: 2023 will be the year of bitcoin.

/at $100


The Linux Desktop will be ready for it.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

Ouch! Rub blockchain on your burns. Nobody knows what blockchain can do.


Bro, it can run 7 while transactions per second! I love using but coin to buy shiat and finding out two weeks later whether I spent $27 or $30,000. Truly, this is the future!
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Another Government Employee: Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...

I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.

Except you can buy BTC and actually use it for legal purposes.


Which makes sense to do since actual money doesn't exist

Using bitcoin to buy things is like using roller skates instead of a car for transportation. Sure you can do it, but why?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

patrick767: "I think people are starting to think of crypto as this big scam that they would not want anything to do with," White says.

That's because crypto is a big scam.

And that poses an existential problem for crypto, she adds. Because, for it to work, it requires an ever-larger stream of people to keep buying it.

If only there was a term for this sort of thing, something kind of "scheme" perhaps...


BTC has been around for 15 years and there are retailers who accept it as payment...which doesn't sound like a scam to me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

Ouch! Rub blockchain on your burns. Nobody knows what blockchain can do.


It is an interesting toy, and other than a confidence scam, that's likely to be all it ever is.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Phil McKraken: Hoblit: Oh ... is this the thread where everybody chits on something they know very little about?

Yes, there have been scams and some people are scammers.

That does not make cryptocurrencies a scam.

There have been scam cryptocurrencies but that does not make ALL cryptocurrencies a scam.

Now, I fully expect to be flamed to the fullest.

Ouch! Rub blockchain on your burns. Nobody knows what blockchain can do.

Bro, it can run 7 while transactions per second! I love using but coin to buy shiat and finding out two weeks later whether I spent $27 or $30,000. Truly, this is the future!


In all seriousness, it's wild how much of this infrastructure seems to be tech-fetishists putting the cart before the horse, and rushing out half-baked ideas without being like "okay, is this actually any better than the things we already have?" or "Is this a problem that actually needs fixing, and is it worth the new problems that it creates?"

Like, its not the future... it's just a dumb, unfinished concept that speculative investors like to bet on. That's it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hoblit: patrick767: Hoblit: Another Government Employee: Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...

I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.

Except you can buy BTC and actually use it for legal purposes.

It's weird how people completely ignore this in favor of turning the conversation to scams.

There are still very few businesses willing to accept any crypto as payment. Almost all the money that's been poured into crypto is from speculators, not from people wanting to actually use the currencies to legally buy stuff. It's a scam.

Hey psst... your ignorance is showing.

/and that's just the 'major' ones
//there are a lot of smaller retailers that do also
///and it has potential for even smaller businesses to trade internationally without credit card vendors


I've seen this 100 times.  None of those companies accept Bitcoin.  They accept Bitpay, which are dollar denominated gift cards that you can buy with Bitcoin.

Do you really expect people to believe that Starbucks accepts Bitcoin?  Everyone knows they don't.  We can all walk down the street and verify.

This is one of the strangest beliefs about Bitcoin - that it's acceptance will increase its price.  This makes no sense.  A dollar is accepted in far more places than Bitcoin.  Why isn't a dollar the price of 16,000 Bitcoins?
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I do enjoy reading about all the crypto success stories...which are denominated in USD. To date, for all the different times different people here have asked, no bro has been able to clearly articulate a use case for crypto that is superior to regular currency. One guy a few weeks back had that "but...DIGITAL WALLETS!" thing which was funny. They usually just fall back on Cult Mantra #3: "you just don't understand".
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hoblit: patrick767: "I think people are starting to think of crypto as this big scam that they would not want anything to do with," White says.

That's because crypto is a big scam.

And that poses an existential problem for crypto, she adds. Because, for it to work, it requires an ever-larger stream of people to keep buying it.

If only there was a term for this sort of thing, something kind of "scheme" perhaps...

BTC has been around for 15 years and there are retailers who accept it as payment...which doesn't sound like a scam to me.


Okay, but what is it better at than USD, and why isn't it pushing USD out of that application?

/besides ransom payments
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Hoblit: Another Government Employee: Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...

I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.

Except you can buy BTC and actually use it for legal purposes.

Which makes sense to do since actual money doesn't exist

Using bitcoin to buy things is like using roller skates instead of a car for transportation. Sure you can do it, but why?


Because anybody can obtain BTC where not everyone can get a credit card vendor.

Right now transaction fees are much lower than fiat ones, but I concede that could easily change.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hoblit: BTC has been around for 15 years and there are retailers who accept it as payment...which doesn't sound like a scam to me.


This is an "interesting" comment. What, exactly, do you think a scam "sounds like"?
I'll tell you what a scam sounds like, kiddo - it sounds like "not-a-scam" to a dumb person.
That's how they got your money.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: This is what happens when you run out of fools.


The universe will run out of hydrogen for forming new stars before we run out of fools.  It's the only inexhaustible resource.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It has potential as a concept, but I'm certainly not investing in it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hoblit: patrick767: Hoblit: Another Government Employee: Tarl3k: Yup, if you didn't realize crypto was a scam from the start, you were the sucker that was the target of the grift.  There are *multiple* historical examples of how this was a con...I mean, it's not like grifters have used get-rich-quick schemes to steal money multiple times throughout human history...

I'll admit I poked around the scam a little a few years ago just to see if it might have legs. But I was never able to build a simulation for it that was rational. It was then I realized it was only for greedy fools and only the first few generations would profit.

Except you can buy BTC and actually use it for legal purposes.

It's weird how people completely ignore this in favor of turning the conversation to scams.

There are still very few businesses willing to accept any crypto as payment. Almost all the money that's been poured into crypto is from speculators, not from people wanting to actually use the currencies to legally buy stuff. It's a scam.

Hey psst... your ignorance is showing.

/and that's just the 'major' ones
//there are a lot of smaller retailers that do also
///and it has potential for even smaller businesses to trade internationally without credit card vendors

I've seen this 100 times.  None of those companies accept Bitcoin.  They accept Bitpay, which are dollar denominated gift cards that you can buy with Bitcoin.

Do you really expect people to believe that Starbucks accepts Bitcoin?  Everyone knows they don't.  We can all walk down the street and verify.

This is one of the strangest beliefs about Bitcoin - that it's acceptance will increase its price.  This makes no sense.  A dollar is accepted in far more places than Bitcoin.  Why isn't a dollar the price of 16,000 Bitcoins?


My apologies for any inaccurate information. I had not realized that. (showing my ignorance)But I wouldn't argue that Bitpay is 'completely something else'.

However, I have spent a lot of BTC while out and about at different retailers so I happen to know that there are a lot of them out there.

The question you ask isn't something I can answer... you're looking for a detailed report. That'll be your homework, not mine. Because  do not know why the dollar isn't worth the price of 16,000 BTC any more than you do.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hoblit: BTC has been around for 15 years and there are retailers who accept it as payment...which doesn't sound like a scam to me.

This is an "interesting" comment. What, exactly, do you think a scam "sounds like"?
I'll tell you what a scam sounds like, kiddo - it sounds like "not-a-scam" to a dumb person.
That's how they got your money.


By this logic, anything and everything is a scam... kiddo.
 
