(BBC-US)   NIAGRA FALLS. Slowly it froze... step by step, inch by inch   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dropped an "A" subby
It's spelled "Niagara"
 
craigmac99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Must be all of that global warming /S
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This sounds like a PornHub description.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

craigmac99: They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.


Really, just a simple image search will cough up images from decades of Frozen Falls.

From 1885
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

craigmac99: They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.


But who can pass up a good Three Stooges reference?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Niagra freeze.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the storm as "the blizzard of the century"

/sigh
 
Biledriver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

syrynxx: craigmac99: They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.

But who can pass up a good Three Stooges reference?


Agreed:
The Three Stooges - Slowly I Turned
Youtube MYP1OBZfFK0
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

syrynxx: craigmac99: They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.

But who can pass up a good Three Stooges reference?


Or an apple core?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the storm as "the blizzard of the century"

/sigh


2022-2121 is a century.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

craigmac99: They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.


If we pretend normal things are extra special, never happens, we can ignore that things that aren't supposed to happen because of human activity is supposed to be normal, ergo, vis a vi, systemic anomaly, chew mix Gretta libs!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: You dropped an "A" subby
It's spelled "Niagara"


Looking at that headline made me think of Viagra.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

syrynxx: craigmac99: They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.

But who can pass up a good Three Stooges reference?


According to my GenX wife, anyone under 60.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The first time I was ever at the falls it was frozen solid.   I was maybe 8 years old or so, and I remember thinking "Nature is bigger than I know."

I wish someone would do a time lapse video of it freezing that wasn't jump cut to shiat and decorated with shiatty music.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby meant "Successfull and attractive African-American Falls"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

p51d007: Must be all of that global warming /S


Tell me you don't know what Global Warming is without telling me you don't know what Global Warming is.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: craigmac99: They write the article like this doesn't happen, every single year, always.

If we pretend normal things are extra special, never happens, we can ignore that things that aren't supposed to happen because of human activity is supposed to be normal, ergo, vis a vi, systemic anomaly, chew mix Gretta libs!


It's the because of "Human Activity" thing. For a Specific Event. Globally we can pretty much say Yup...humans are slightly changing the climate. Or it would be normal oscillations in global patterns that happen every 100 years or so...like the dust bowl, Florida Hurricanes, the little ice age, or NY freezing over parodically.
But a specific Tornado in a Trailer Park in Alabama...is probably 'normal' weather and not a human change event.

None of that means we should NOT be switching to cleaner power, renewable energy, and changing emission standards and move to ECV. It's just that we'll still be having oscillation from normal patterns in global weather just like we've had for thousands of years.
Plenty of other reasons to move to renewables other C Change bugaboo. Air quality, cancer, asthma, lung disease...are just a few.
Pointing to C Change as the major reason to move to Renewables, just give the people that want to keep coal/oil an easily dismissible reason to ignore improving the energy source and air quality.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: foo monkey: "New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the storm as "the blizzard of the century"

/sigh

2022-2121 is a century.


To be fair, Buffalo has already received over 100" of snowfall (yearly average is ~90"). There's still 3-4 more months of snow potential to go and they're already more than half-way to their maximum record seasonal snowfall of 175".

The death toll (34?) passed their previous record held since 1977 (29) as the deadliest storm every recorded (records go back to late ~1800's from what I can see).

Also, while they got a daily peak of 22" last week in one day, this is a number that's only been topped ~5 times since 1893, and as far as I can see, none of the other instances were severe multi-day onslaughts with 75mph wind accompaniments.

In other words, when you stack this storm from up against all the records from the last ~130 years, the combined datapoints do tend to show her statement as pretty accurate.
 
