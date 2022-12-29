 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Suddenly Comic Sans has a purpose   (arstechnica.com) divider line
24
    Operating system, Mac OS X, Mac OS, Mac OS 9, iOS system font, Apple Inc., Typography, Graphical user interface  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it was the most appropriate font for reporting TFG's words of "wisdom"/extraordinarily dark comedy routine.
 
lectos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wingdings would work better
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean besides your resume?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was invented as a font to make it easier for dyslexic people to read without getting caught up on words as much. Its always had a purpose, but idiots love making fun of any kind of disability they can get away with
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: You mean besides your resume?


Crap. No wonder no one is responding to my resume. I used Arial.

Damn it.
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: HighlanderRPI: You mean besides your resume?

Crap. No wonder no one is responding to my resume. I used Arial.

Damn it.


I use one of the cursive fonts on my resume so the readers think I have good penmanship.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: HighlanderRPI: You mean besides your resume?

Crap. No wonder no one is responding to my resume. I used Arial.

Damn it.


Which one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: It was invented as a font to make it easier for dyslexic people to read without getting caught up on words as much. Its always had a purpose, but idiots love making fun of any kind of disability they can get away with


Really?
Dyslexic ✔
Hate Comic Sans✔
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ive never had anything against comic sans. I(n fact it a very good identifier and filter for dick blossoms. No the people who use it. The dick blossoms are the ones who come undone whenever they see it
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd be happy just unfattening the TIME FONT on the lock screen.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: You mean besides your resume?


I'm saving that for my letter of resignation.

/fark the corporate world, beehotch!
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: It was invented as a font to make it easier for dyslexic people to read without getting caught up on words as much. Its always had a purpose, but idiots love making fun of any kind of disability they can get away with


Comic Sans was created for Microsoft Bob. The fact that it is a Sans-serif fonts are easier for dyslexics to read was purely incidental.

But go ahead and stoke your righteous indignation if it makes you feel better about yourself.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
blog.scottlogic.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ive never had anything against comic sans. I(n fact it a very good identifier and filter for dick blossoms. No the people who use it. The dick blossoms are the ones who come undone whenever they see it


It's a stupid font.  Face it.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think we should all save our font-hate for the truly deserving Papyrus.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Muta: steklo: HighlanderRPI: You mean besides your resume?

Crap. No wonder no one is responding to my resume. I used Arial.

Damn it.

I use one of the cursive fonts on my resume so the readers think I have good penmanship.


I always use wingdings.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Oblig:

[Fark user image image 700x484]


Also:
Papyrus - SNL
Youtube jVhlJNJopOQ
 
EponymousCowHerd [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'd be happy just unfattening the TIME FONT on the lock screen.


Press and hold on the Lock Screen and hit "Customize". There are several fonts to choose from now in iOS 16. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EponymousCowHerd: whidbey: I'd be happy just unfattening the TIME FONT on the lock screen.

Press and hold on the Lock Screen and hit "Customize". There are several fonts to choose from now in iOS 16. [Fark user image 390x750]


Dear lord, much better.   Thanks. : )
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: San Francisco typeface

Yup, that is worse than comic sans, although they are both sans serif, which is fonts for farkered toddlers. Actual studies of fonts show that sans serif reduces how much a person learns by reading, and reduces how seriously they consider the content of the owrds. Essay grades of sans serif are over ten percent lower than the same essay with serif fonts. The aesthetics are absolutely terrible, and the research also shows that practically nobody who believes they read only-for-content truly can avoid the sans serif bias.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: HighlanderRPI: You mean besides your resume?

Crap. No wonder no one is responding to my resume. I used Arial.

Damn it.


Arial sucks.

Any font that a lower-case "L" and capital "I" look daned near identical is shiat.


IllllIllIIIl


Nice.
 
docsigma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: You mean besides your resume?


Eh, could be worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
