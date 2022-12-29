 Skip to content
(National Day Calendar)   Tick Tock, motherfarkers
7
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Tick Tock Day has been banned motherfarkers.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tick Tock Day, observed annually on December 29th, reminds us to complete any unfinished business that might need addressing before the end of the year."

Go fuck yourself right out the door.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh good. I've been putting off donating to my normal charities. Today I will.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

August11: "Tick Tock Day, observed annually on December 29th, reminds us to complete any unfinished business that might need addressing before the end of the year."

Go fark yourself right out the door.


If it's waited this long, it can wait to February or March.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrBallou: August11: "Tick Tock Day, observed annually on December 29th, reminds us to complete any unfinished business that might need addressing before the end of the year."

Go fark yourself right out the door.

If it's waited this long, it can wait to February or March.


He, interesting that the swear word reverts to filtered if it gets quoted. What the fuck is up with that!
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You call it Tick Tock Day, I call it fark that shiat Day, and use it to think about all the work I have to do that I don't care about
 
swankywanky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
static1.personality-database.comView Full Size
 
