(The Smoking Gun)   When stopped he stated: "We've got a thing that's called radar love, We've got a wave in the air, Radar love"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
24
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Coming On Strong - Brenda Lee
Youtube IEtbin9pwSc
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
RIP Barbecued Iguana
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

offacue: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IEtbin9pwSc]


He shoulda said "I'm Sorry".
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
BEEP BEEP ~ THE LITTLE NASH RAMBLER ~ The PLAYMATES ~ ANIMATION
Youtube enqNl7tdLR4
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gods how I learned to hate this song. Thanks, Schlock 105 for making me hate Pink Floyd, The Doors, Led Zepplin, Van Halen, AC/DC, and a half dozen other acts you played ad nauseum in-between Skynyrd shiat.

/sometimes you get trapped listening to what the bosses listen to.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Radar love has caused more speeding tickets than any other song. Case dismissed.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: a sheriff's deputy spotted the suspect vehicle as it flew past him...

Bloodrock D.O.A.
Youtube XhtoRlVUPo0
 
The Brains
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Gods how I learned to hate this song. Thanks, Schlock 105 for making me hate Pink Floyd, The Doors, Led Zepplin, Van Halen, AC/DC, and a half dozen other acts you played ad nauseum in-between Skynyrd shiat.

/sometimes you get trapped listening to what the bosses listen to.


Classic Rock Radio has ruined many, many great songs.

107.7 THE EAGLE!!!!

PLAYING THE SAME 20 SONGS FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ministry - Jesus Built My Hotrod (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube GXCh9OhDiCI
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
and this article is a great object lesson for why you dont store your weed next to your registration/insurance.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UristBloodofArmok: and this article is a great object lesson for why you dont store your weed next to your registration/insurance.


Or how about: Only do one illegal thing at a time.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rob Zombie - Dragula
Youtube EqQuihD0hoI


/working on a whole "Operating to Endanger" playlist here
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
D.O.A.-To Hell An' Back
Youtube HX2yKjdOkbQ
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dude should have spent less on buying weed and more on courting a GF...

Depeche Mode - Behind The Wheel (Official Video)
Youtube VEAuMiKqP-4
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It should be a crime to not name the song, assuming that info was available in the report. If it wasn't in the report, that should be a crime all by itself.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s1.cdn.autoevolution.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: UristBloodofArmok: and this article is a great object lesson for why you dont store your weed next to your registration/insurance.

Or how about: Only do one illegal thing at a time.


Or how about, speeding, reaching into the glovebox for something while the cop is standing there, and it's a big bag of pot and you get two misdemeanors ... because you're white as fark.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
.... Honda going 120 ok....
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You boys like Mexico?!!!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bit of a change-of-pace for the "Operating to Endanger" playlist:

Rush - Red Barchetta (Live (1981/Canada)
Youtube PjjNvjURS-s
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sammy Hagar - I Can't Drive 55 (1984) (Remastered) HQ
Youtube EDuSc0J28ns
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcos P: .... Honda going 120 ok....


Like that Hyundai Rodney King was driving doing 110. (bear in mind, that was back when Hyundais were crapboxes)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: .... Honda going 120 ok....


Lol

I got my 1998 Honda Accord vtec up to 128 when i was a very dumb teenager
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A 19-year-old motorist who admitted driving his Honda 120 mph on an Iowa interstate told cops that he floored the vehicle last night "because a good song came on his stereo"

Soo... a voice in his car was driving his heel?
 
