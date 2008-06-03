 Skip to content
(Some Meaty Urologist)   Suddenly, pillars of light   (wtaj.com)
19
    Interesting, Sunrise, Ice, amazing photo of light pillars, Sun, Snow, Light, Lighting  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aliens? Pink Floyd concert? Are these the same answer?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I figured it out.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"My time coming any day, don't worry 'bout me, no. Been so long I felt this way, I'm in no hurry no. Rainbows end down that highway where ocean breezes blow. My time coming, voices saying, they tell me where to go...don't worry 'bout me no".
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's not aliens or god, it's d-bags with too many lights.  light pollution is as bad as water and air pollution.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's not aliens or god, it's d-bags with too many lights.  light pollution is as bad as water and air pollution.


you left out noise pollution.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x853]


what's the dog's fark handle?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whelp, that's it. The Rapture was kind of a bust and I think a lot of people are going to be very disappointed this morning.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: asciibaron: it's not aliens or god, it's d-bags with too many lights.  light pollution is as bad as water and air pollution.

you left out noise pollution.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Up to the house, we got feather pillars on our beds. We like nice things.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was quick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x853]


It's just that sitcom episode where God and the devil couldn't get along, so they divided the Earth in half with a line down the middle, and each had to stay on their own side.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Whelp, that's it. The Rapture was kind of a bust and I think a lot of people are going to be very disappointed this morning.


I'm disappointed every morning. But for different reasons.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: It's just that sitcom episode


I think this is a yearly occurrence when the Sun and Earth is perfectly aligned during one of the equinoxes.

Same thing happens in NYC too.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: 'm disappointed every morning


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: AppleOptionEsc: 'm disappointed every morning

[Fark user image image 850x628]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: steklo: AppleOptionEsc: 'm disappointed every morning

[Fark user image image 850x628]

[Fark user image 425x239]


Sadly, it matters in the exact moment I think it matters. And to me, that's torture.

Sure on my death bed I'll be saying, "Gee Stek, your job of 20 years sucked the ever-living life out of you and here you are moments away from death, nice going"
 
