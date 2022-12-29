 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Lawmakers create old man day, Celebrate by telling people to get off the lawn   (wcvb.com) divider line
    New Hampshire, Manchester, New Hampshire  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two decades already? Happy to see we saw it before it was gone. We didn't go out of our way or anything, just pleasantly surprised to see as we drove along.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is America. Every day is Old Man Day.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we send soup back at the deli today?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd really like an Old Man Day.  But no effing way I'm moving to New Hampshire.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"...a day of remembrance for when the Old Man decided to come down."

Call it Gravity Day.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I liked Darren McGavin.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also: "decided"?  O_o
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hooray for pareidolia day!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So this day is named after me?  I'm honored!!!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please no.  This is silly.  It was a neat regional landmark while it existed, but it feels like a proposal for middle-aged people trying to cling to what their past felt like and insist others who never experienced it try to develop those same feelings.
 
tobcc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bunch of snowflakes.  Back in my day we didnt need no days off, we worked, and LIKED IT.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Happy "There used to be a rock that looked like a guy over there, no seriously it really did look like a guy" day!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Betty Boop, The Old Man Of The Mountain - 1933
Youtube v1iujW0Wz2k
 
