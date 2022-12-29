 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Screw it, we'll just drive home
43
43 Comments     (+0 »)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This whole story is bizarre, but the most bizarre aspect is how Southwest is telling people "Sorry, you already checked your bag. So, even though we canceled your flight and told you we won't be getting you to your destination for a week, we ain't returning your bag -- it's getting a round trip flight and will be delivered to you a week from now."

Well, that and the one airport where Southwest called the airport police to threaten passengers with a trespassing arrest for waiting on line to get rebooked.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.


Is that the modern version of what killed the electric trolly car?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.


Well here's the deal with the rails. They can have ice and mentally ill assholes on the tracks that can cause delays and even full shutdowns.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile at the car rental company...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son was visiting from Austin.  Tuesdays flight out of STL cancelled, next flight Friday they said.  He already had a rental, he just drove back yesterday.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.


Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
price surge in 3...2...1...now!

if you don't mind smelly bathrooms, smelly passengers, possibly getting lice, there is always the dirty dog.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandi_fish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't pillows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHNCEJ4DtpA
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 10 footer from U-Haul will seat 3
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?


Ever since that one dude beheaded and ate someone on a Greyhound, it's been off my radar.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: This whole story is bizarre, but the most bizarre aspect is how Southwest is telling people "Sorry, you already checked your bag. So, even though we canceled your flight and told you we won't be getting you to your destination for a week, we ain't returning your bag -- it's getting a round trip flight and will be delivered to you a week from now."

Well, that and the one airport where Southwest called the airport police to threaten passengers with a trespassing arrest for waiting on line to get rebooked.


It is strange that the problem did not occur when it was stupid cold, snowing AND temperatures were below zero Fahrenheit, but days later.

/ My brother and Dad are in Louisiana right now, so....
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?


Yeah. It's nicer than a Southwest flight, which I know isn't saying much, but that's why I would never fly SWA either ...

When it comes to spending a week at an airport begging for a rental car or getting home in a day or two on a bus, I'd do what is required even if it means putting up with ... those people who ride Greyhounds on the regular.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?


The bus was fine, the bus stations in Oakland and LA were the scary part.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: [Fark user image 425x231]


Came here for this...re-watched it the other day while actually kind of stuck in a similar situation.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.

Is that the modern version of what killed the electric trolly car?


Ugh! Everytime I took a bus, or subway train, there was always that one mentally ill window licker who wouldn't leave people alone.
One guy pooped in the middle of the floor of the bus and another one the guy desided to smoke whatever the heck it was that smelled like cat pee.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag took some 3 hour trucker juice and is now missing and presumed high af.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a joke. It's around a 7-8 hour drive from our house to Atlanta. For around 2 years, it would have been faster to have driven to Atlanta instead of trying to use the airport. It's nearly a 20 hour drive from here to our son's house. Several times in that span it would have been faster to have driven straight through than to go through Atlanta airport. Air flight has become so clogged with delays, it is often merely laziness that makes flight preferable to driving.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?

Yeah. It's nicer than a Southwest flight, which I know isn't saying much, but that's why I would never fly SWA either ...

When it comes to spending a week at an airport begging for a rental car or getting home in a day or two on a bus, I'd do what is required even if it means putting up with ... those people who ride Greyhounds on the regular.


They are nicer than Southwest. But...I always get stuck next to someone who clearly has an untreated case of gangrene and has to take their shoes off and show you.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you tried throwing even more money at the airlines?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.


Riding with the unwashed general public is not fun.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadromanoff: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Riding with the unwashed general public is not fun.


These are SWA passengers. They already were the unwashed public.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Munden: iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?

Ever since that one dude beheaded and ate someone on a Greyhound, it's been off my radar.


holy shait, I just looked up what happened and the dude was found not guilty due to mental illness, sent to a high security mental facility, and then given a full unsupervised release in 2015.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Riding with the unwashed general public is not fun.


You just described flying in coach on domestic airlines.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.


Or rent a Uhaul. The one way drop off fee is usually less than a rental car. Yeah it'll be uncomfortable and slow and take a ton of gas. But you won't wait in line 3 hours to get it and there will likely be one available.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.


Per person, of course.  If you're a family of 4+ a rental may be cheaper.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Munden: iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?

Ever since that one dude beheaded and ate someone on a Greyhound, it's been off my radar.


Oh come on, don't let the food options turn you away. What do you expect, bag lunches?


alice_600: Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.

Well here's the deal with the rails. They can have ice and mentally ill assholes on the tracks that can cause delays and even full shutdowns.


It's true that the US would benefit from a more robust national rail system and building/improving it is not an unattainable feat.  However, there are advantages and drawbacks to everything.

Rail is far from invulnerable to ice and snow; in fact it's probably easier to deal with that at airports, where runways and aircraft can be dealt with without having to handle hundreds of miles of track. Rail isn't really a solution at all here.

To really move people seamlessly, we would need to build dedicated lengths of track alongside existing ones to avoid competition with freight.  Freight is probably (??) a bigger money maker for the railroads than moving people, as freight contracts are predictable and can sit around for a while, whereas people tend to book or cancel whenever they want and can't just sit at a terminal for 4 days with no food or water.

Maybe someone in here who actually works for the railroad can enlighten us.  I'm pretty sure there's more to it than Fields, GM and airlines cockblocking an American version of Shinkansen.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.


Here is the proposed route map for Amtrak for 2035 after improvements and expansions funded in the recent infrastructure bill are implemented (new routes in light blue):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?


Did 8,000+ miles on 'em back in the '90s.  Including one that became a GREYHOU_D outside Cheyenne during the 1990 strike, when somebody put a shotgun slug into the front of it.
 
Sebas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.

Here is the proposed route map for Amtrak for 2035 after improvements and expansions funded in the recent infrastructure bill are implemented (new routes in light blue):

[Fark user image 801x416]


That is going to be a lot of work to complete in one Infrastructure Week!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.

Here is the proposed route map for Amtrak for 2035 after improvements and expansions funded in the recent infrastructure bill are implemented (new routes in light blue):

[Fark user image 801x416]



Rockland, Maine?   Oh that's brilliant.  Commuter rail for summer tourists who already took a boat to Bar Harbor.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have sympathy for the business travelers who spent Xmas at MDW or DIA, but not the families
who dropped thousands of dollars for what was always going to be a shiat show.  Save your money, idiots.

But still, on their behalves, fark SWA.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Or rent a Uhaul. The one way drop off fee is usually less than a rental car. Yeah it'll be uncomfortable and slow and take a ton of gas. But you won't wait in line 3 hours to get it and there will likely be one available.


reminds me of a story of two college girls trying to get home. Since they were under 25 they could not rent a car. So they went to the home depot, rented one of their trucks and drove home.
 
Strangiato
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: [Fark user image 311x162]


Nice reference. +1,000,000. Hopefully everyone's drive home turns out better.

I've been covering for a coworker during my week off this week, while he is currently in his third day driving home from TX to PA.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dbirchall: iheartscotch: Flushing It All Away: It's amazing to me how many people are avoiding the clear answer: busses.

Greyhound will get you to just about any small town from any airport in North America for like $65.

Have you ever been on a Greyhound bus?

Did 8,000+ miles on 'em back in the '90s.  Including one that became a GREYHOU_D outside Cheyenne during the 1990 strike, when somebody put a shotgun slug into the front of it.


Were you decapitated at any point?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alice_600: RandomInternetComment: Weaver95: Gee, sure would be nice to have a rail system that could move people across the country during winter storms.....
Oh, right. SWA and other airline companies lobby hard to sabotage public transportation systems.
We might wanna do something about that.

Is that the modern version of what killed the electric trolly car?

Ugh! Everytime I took a bus, or subway train, there was always that one mentally ill window licker who wouldn't leave people alone.
One guy pooped in the middle of the floor of the bus and another one the guy desided to smoke whatever the heck it was that smelled like cat pee.


Haven't had the bus experience, but riding DC's metro is nearly impossible at certain times of the day/week without someone either a) jumping on the train, blasting a recorded background track, and singing or rapping while asking for cash, b) someone with an ankle monitor coming up to you and asking for money because they're "from the streets," c) someone breaking down and screaming incoherent nonsense--on my most recent trip into the city in August, it was a guy who loudly insisted everyone on the train was a rapist--or at the very least, d) getting sneezed or coughed on by someone who has no idea they should try to cover their nose/mouth.

Not enough people in the pro-rail crowd get this: the problem with public transportation is the public. It's not that every bus or train rider is an asshole; it's that in any group of 100 people, there's always at least one asshole the other 99 would be better off without. And that one asshole invariably ends up representing the entire system, because nobody remembers the other 99 who weren't a problem. If you want to fix that, it's not just a matter of rail infrastructure--videos of women getting groped on European trains are unfortunately common, too, among other problems. At least on an airline there's a steward or stewardess to complain to, and people get thrown off for bad behavior. There are even lifetime bans in some cases. Introduce that to buses and trains, and enforce it, and you might be onto something. The behavior enforcement on airplanes probably does have something to do with it usually being a less, erm, eventful experience than a subway or bus.

Bonus: a quick Google search says that Greyhound does in fact have bus conduct rules, but a specific search for "Greyhound Bus lifetime ban" got this article somehow.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did that once on a plane. Pilot couldn't land in Burlington. Diverted to Plattsburgh ffs.
I stood up and asked who wants to go to Burlington? Hands went up?
Who wants to go tonight.
Some hands stayed up.
Who has a credit card?
Couple hand still up.
Who has a company credit card?
2 hands.

I got a ride that night


Leadership skills.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

khatores: To really move people seamlessly, we would need to build dedicated lengths of track alongside existing ones to avoid competition with freight. Freight is probably (??) a bigger money maker for the railroads than moving people, as freight contracts are predictable and can sit around for a while, whereas people tend to book or cancel whenever they want and can't just sit at a terminal for 4 days with no food or water.


This is a huge part of the issue with passenger rail in the US.  Amtrak only owns the rails in the Northeast Corridor.  Everywhere else, they're running on rails owned by freight railroads, who give priority to freight over passenger.
 
