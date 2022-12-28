 Skip to content
(NYPost)   German TicToker who bought a $15 router at Goodwill and found a millionaire's very dirty secrets has some advice for you: Delete all your personal information from your electronic devices before donating them to Goodwill   (nypost.com) divider line
22
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the online security of New York Post readers is predicated entirely on warnings from AARP, and instantaneously undone when that "nice young man from Microscope or whatever it is called us and let us know we had a virus and we let him delete it for us remotely."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he found all this hidden information on a $15 router but he's not sharing any of it because he's too good a person for that. And even though he'll provide juicy tidbits about what's on it to spice up his post, which went viral even though that was totally not his goal in all this, he plans to delete everything. But also to find the man's family because they might want the router back. And even though he's not going to use anything he found for bad purposes he's going to start visiting more thrift stores in an effort to repeat this event. My word, wouldn't it be crazy if it happened again?

I also particularly like how TFA's headline uses the "I bought..." construction, as if it's the writer herself who discovered this router. But, no...she's just summarizing a now-viral TikTok post and its anonymous responses.

I almost get this feeling that the New York Post is entirely unreputable.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would you  buy stuff like that at Goodwill? It's gonna be junk.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!!!!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't have any idea that routers stored information. I'm gonna have to be careful when I go to sell my DeWalt.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I didn't have any idea that routers stored information. I'm gonna have to be careful when I go to sell my DeWalt.


This one had an integrated HD for Apple Time Machine backups
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnson: Nick Nostril: I didn't have any idea that routers stored information. I'm gonna have to be careful when I go to sell my DeWalt.

This one had an integrated HD for Apple Time Machine backups


Yeah, it is a little more than just a router.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Use encryption. It's not that farking hard people.

/I too found one of Hunter Biden's laptops at my local thrift store
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Why would you  buy stuff like that at Goodwill? It's gonna be junk.


$15 to set up grandpa with a router, so he can use his better than nothing machine to look at facebook, read email, and watch youtube?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He found the porn stash of some dude. Amazing.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Why would you  buy stuff like that at Goodwill? It's gonna be junk.


It had an Apple logo on it.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I didn't have any idea that routers stored information. I'm gonna have to be careful when I go to sell my DeWalt.


I tried to retrieve the data from mine, but all I got was a constant screeching sound and a cloud of wood splinters.

/Norm says: wear your hearing protection. And goggles.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This story has just... too much. and makes me think it's a viral hoax. Oh yeah, also the guy's a millionaire 🤷🏼‍♂

which was like the final piece of flair it needed for the algorithm to get an erection
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: He found the porn stash of some dude. Amazing.


Unless there's something illegal there, who gives a rat's ass? And that includes the original owner.

\anyone who wants to look through my porn history deserves what they get
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh that kind of router.  I just asked my oscillating tool if it had been eavesdropping.
 
rpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Johnson: Nick Nostril: I didn't have any idea that routers stored information. I'm gonna have to be careful when I go to sell my DeWalt.

This one had an integrated HD for Apple Time Machine backups


*wooosh*

dewalt.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As old Ben Franklin used to say "There ain't no porn like German millionaire porn."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Okay, it wasn't just a router, it was an Apple Time Machine router, which does versioned backups - so basically, you can restore a file to any previous state.

So, yeah...don't donate those. Indeed, the correct thing to do with backup disks your disposing of is to shred them.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Johnson: Nick Nostril: I didn't have any idea that routers stored information. I'm gonna have to be careful when I go to sell my DeWalt.

This one had an integrated HD for Apple Time Machine backups

Yeah, it is a little more than just a router.


ty. I had the same question. best guess I had was it some static html page(s) for logging into the domain? I wouldn't think that routers had too much memory to store that many secrets without something like an HD built into it.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I didn't have any idea that routers stored information. I'm gonna have to be careful when I go to sell my DeWalt.


That is what I was thinking.  The Internet of Things is stupid, why does a power tool need to know anything at all but "on" or "off"?
 
thornhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: I have this man's bank account number," the TikToker said.

This TikToker may want to sit down for this one: Back during the days when people used checks, everyone you wrote a check to had your bank account and routing numbers because they're printed on the checks. You have likely provided them to a dozen or so companies for making ACH payments.

Bank account numbers are not sensitive data.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It would have been more of a headline if he managed to get the old Time Capsule to boot. I went through two of those farking things on my home network after my original NAS died. Great idea, terrible longevity.
 
