(Oddity Central)   Some like to think of the Swiss as being at the forefront of modern medicine, sadly their hospitals still use a Medieval prayer called 'The Secret' to prevent patients from bleeding   (odditycentral.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it causes no harm, no big deal.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: If it causes no harm, no big deal.


But it does cause harm, using that instead of proven, modern medical techniques.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: AirForceVet: If it causes no harm, no big deal.

But it does cause harm, using that instead of proven, modern medical techniques.


It sounds like it's just in addition to modern medical techniques; which is fine, it it gives a bit of stress relief to someone that is of a religious background.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds bleeding stupid.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The Family" also has "a secret".

/ Religion is a mental disease.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: AirForceVet: If it causes no harm, no big deal.

But it does cause harm, using that instead of proven, modern medical techniques.


I'm fairly certain they don't just give up when the prayer doesn't work.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: AirForceVet: If it causes no harm, no big deal.

But it does cause harm, using that instead of proven, modern medical techniques.


It is used in addition to proven techniques, not instead. But I do think it is harmful as it can re-enforce some people's belief in the supernatural and increase the probability that someone will use "magic" instead of real medicine, possibility on a minor that cannot choose..
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like, the deodorant.
 
