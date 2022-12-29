 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Internet slang that needs to retire, according to these elderly millennials who would also like you zoomers to get off their lawn   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, vocabulary of young men, NYC Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, comment section of most videos today, overall vibe of the year, cast members, late August, popular phrases, Programmer Colin Morris  
•       •       •

353 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 11:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be old or not hanging around where the cool fellow kids are because I've heard of almost none of these, save for the "rent free" thing.

But anything originated or used by Andrew Tate should be taken out back and shot ... along with Andrew Tate.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I must be old or not hanging around where the cool fellow kids are because I've heard of almost none of these, save for the "rent free" thing.

But anything originated or used by Andrew Tate should be taken out back and shot ... along with Andrew Tate.


Yeah, this "slang" isn't really slang.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1990 I worked for a company that troubleshooted "internet" issues.

When someone asked what I did for a living?

I was a pot hole repair man on the information superhighway.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I must be old or not hanging around where the cool fellow kids are because I've heard of almost none of these, save for the "rent free" thing.

But anything originated or used by Andrew Tate should be taken out back and shot ... along with Andrew Tate.


I think TikTok has sorta created its own ecosystem for trends and lingo.  I only occasionally learn about these things through reddit.  For some reason there doesn't seem to be a ton of cross-spread from tiktok into wider use.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Lived in my head rent free" is the only expression I've even heard of on this list, and I'm surrounded by zoomers all day every day.

What the fark is a Rizz and why should I give two shiats?
 
IDGAF
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
blogography.comView Full Size


/Me in this thread
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol, rofl, nod.

/brawl on
Get gat
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Buzzfeed News Reporter" ..... LOL
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man. That suxxorz.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like all slang, you don't have to use it.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Based. Stop trying to make based a thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My Gen Z nephew had to explain "Rizz" to me the other day. I thought it was like jizz. I was wrong.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm so effective at giving up outdated slang that I don't even learn about them in the first place, apparently.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I cannot put into words the inanity of this 'article' that apparently needed multiple writers so I will just respond with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: "We need variations. We need spin-off phrases. We need 'this video has squatter's rights in my mind'..."

With all due respect, I am NOT sharing the squatting videos in my mind.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't know much about the others but "living in your head rent free" has got to be the most annoying. Anyone using it has the reasoning ability of an eight year old.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"____ Lives in My Head Rent-Free"

What bothers me more is "____ lives in yourhead rent-free," intended as an insult about you being pissed off about something, probably justifiably.

I am thinking in particular of MAGAts saying "Trump lives in your head rent-free," which I have seen online several times.
 
Target Builder
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Im gonna assume it's a good thing I only recognize one of those.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.