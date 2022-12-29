 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Tree surgeon cuts down tree to bring light to a house, brings back Jesus Christ instead   (thesun.ie) divider line
37
    More: Weird, Jesus, Messiah, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Apprentice tree surgeon Callum Johnson, Son of God  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 10:21 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, it's Jesus Christ, get in the car!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Treesus Christ.  I like that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So anytime the visage of a generic hippy shows up on anything, we immediately assume it's that of Jesus?  A little presumptuous, I'd say.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Looks more like Grizzly Adams.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not Jesus.  More like that bearded guy who opened Monte Python show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's not what Jesus looked like.

This is more likely what Jesus looked like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks more like Robert Redford to me.

ilarge.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It cannot be said enough.

Organized religion is a mental disorder.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warthog: That's not what Jesus looked like.

This is more likely what Jesus looked like.

[Fark user image 425x315]


To be fair, the one in the article is closer to the 'right' color for what Jesus would have looked like.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tommy Chong?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like Treesus is blowing out a bong load to me.
 
azsteved
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was seeing Bob Ross
 
TK-593
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Warthog: That's not what Jesus looked like.

This is more likely what Jesus looked like.

[Fark user image 425x315]


If he existed*
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


i thought it was kenny rogers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Minktastic Mink!: [Fark user image 425x352]Looks more like Grizzly Adams.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, we're all just skipping over the fact that this tree surgeon is SIXTEEN years old?!

WTF, England?!  He should be working down the mines at that age, not cutting down trees!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 422x437][Fark user image 385x422]

i thought it was kenny rogers


Kenny Loggins
 
lisaann1961
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like Rasputin to me.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Minktastic Mink!: [Fark user image image 425x352]Looks more like Grizzly Adams.


Someday Christians around the world will realize that these apparitions were all about Barry Gibb:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TK-593: Warthog: That's not what Jesus looked like.

This is more likely what Jesus looked like.

[Fark user image 425x315]

If he existed*


I'm an atheist, but see no reason to doubt the existence of Jesus as a historical figure.  There is too much written about him.

All the adjacent supernatural mythos -- that's where I'm highly skeptical.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the real point is, isn't white Jesus some European prince from 1300AD or something?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, we're all just skipping over the fact that this tree surgeon is SIXTEEN years old?!

WTF, England?!  He should be working down the mines at that age, not cutting down trees!


I also can't believe they cut down a healthy tree just to improve the view from a house.  Around here, where we are fighting to keep tree cover, tree surgeons would frown upon those shenanigans.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's Kim Thayil.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks more like this to me
washingtonpost.comView Full Size

just with the mouth covered.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Minktastic Mink!: [Fark user image 425x352]Looks more like Grizzly Adams.


Precisely !
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have to laugh at all these people who think that images of the Zig Zag man are Jesus.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, we're all just skipping over the fact that this tree surgeon is SIXTEEN years old?!

WTF, England?!  He should be working down the mines at that age, not cutting down trees!


We are, indeed, skipping over that point. Additionally, we also are skipping how, had the tree killed the boy, the news would still center on the face of Jesus on a tree stump.
 
d.giro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aremmes: Looks more like Robert Redford to me.

[ilarge.lisimg.com image 850x477]


Wait, that's not Zach Galifianakis? Every time I saw that gif I thought it was the Snuggler.
 
gregario
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Poplar is very soft
 
matterri
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks more like Bob Ross.

See? There are Happy Little Trees!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plot twist: it was actually Mohammad.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear God, please save little Timmy from brain cancer.

fark that! No time. I figured out how to make a tree into an etch-a-sketch!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Warthog: That's not what Jesus looked like.

This is more likely what Jesus looked like.

[Fark user image image 425x315]


You're arguing over what a fictional character looks like.
 
Tedlick [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He is Resin!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.