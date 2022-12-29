 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Utah residents discover rabbits fark like rabbits   (abc4.com) divider line
19
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why surrender them when you can just eat them?
Seems much easier and more delicious.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's a remedy for this
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reincarnated as a rabbit? You won.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we know what's up, doc
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Mormons fark like ...?

never mind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living vicariously threw their pets?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffy - Once More, with Feeling - I've Got a Theory / Bunnies / If We're Together
Youtube gISEekxuEgk
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patcarew: And Mormons fark like ...?

never mind.


Child traffickers?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

patcarew: And Mormons fark like ...?

never mind.


Missionaries?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why surrender them when you can just eat them?
Seems much easier and more delicious.


I don't know about the "delicious" part, but you could say that of any pet.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They don't have any 'special garments' that get in the way.
 
whidbey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
an increase in rabbit hoarding in the community this year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, for Frith's sake!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
call  Australia
 
lefty248
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read that as "farkers fark like rabbits", then I remembered that this is Fark.
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Clara Peller 1983 Jartran Moving Company Commercial
Youtube PQMffbIfk3w


Clara Pellar was a national treasure.
 
