 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Snow's over; here comes the flood   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, California, Wind, Rain, Storm, Inch, Tropical cyclone, Central US Thursday, Weather  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 9:16 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least some of that water will end up in a lake somewhere and that'll be helpful come summertime.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when the locusts get here.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Wake me up when the locusts get here.


I'm waiting for the whole "darkness" thing. I can't wait to use my night vision goggles!
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lake Mead says THANK YOU.

trbimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel warned us.
Here Comes The Flood
Youtube 3C23LikPhWs
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We've already had three inches of rain this week in Salem, OR.  Not a record of any sort, but it got rid of the ice.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Lake Mead says THANK YOU.

[trbimg.com image 850x566]


Yup. Will be curious to see how this effects water levels in the Colorado river basin come spring. Much needed.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: Lake Mead says THANK YOU.

[trbimg.com image 850x566]


Last time I went over that dam was early 2002, and that lake was damn near full.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Peter Gabriel warned us.
[YouTube video: Here Comes The Flood]


Damn you! Beat me to it.

/shakes impotent fist of rage and shocks the monkey
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We were as cold as 6 degrees on Christmas eve, today is supposed to be a high of 57, and the rest of our 10-day forecast is largely highs in the 50s and 60s.

/Virginia
//lots of rain in the forecast, and because our water source is a well, bring it on
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least they had the standard "guy in a canoe on the flooded street" picture.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TOOL - Flood (Audio)
Youtube DZNxJWIcwCc
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: p51d007: Lake Mead says THANK YOU.

[trbimg.com image 850x566]

Yup. Will be curious to see how this effects water levels in the Colorado river basin come spring. Much needed.


Absolutely needed but probably won't affect the lake as much as you think. All that snow will melt and first need to rehydrate the soil in the upper basin instead of turning into runoff in the rivers.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Peter Gabriel warned us.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3C23LikPhWs]


It gets worse.

Peter Gabriel - Red Rain
Youtube FkLTwX0duY4
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because we do nothing about climate change (half the country doesn't even believe it) this is the new normal. Get used to it.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.