(Metro)   Congrats, you have aggressive lung cancer. Sorry, meant to say Merry Christmas. Only some of you have aggressive lung cancer. We good?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But I only came in for a dental exam?

/just kidding, they don't do that in England
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should save that shiat for April Fools.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The computer obviously screwed up.  Must've been the Pentium FDIV thing.
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'd think people would realize the text was obviously in error. It's clearly addressed to another doctor.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Feliz Navidad you're dying of Cancer!
 
synithium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not quite up to the same level as this classic....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good times tho.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the twelfth day of Christmas, the hospital gave to me
Twelve gorgor posts
Eleven shots of Tramadol
Ten types of tumors
Nine prefrontal lobotomies
Eight servings of lime Jell-0
Seven prostate exams
Six eight thousand dollar band-aids
Five farking Advil
Four cases of MRSA
Three shots of saline
Two unwanted surgeries
and a bill for a vasectomy
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: They should save that shiat for April Fools.


Every single day is April Fools Day when you're an incompetent idiot, or organization, who consistently farks up.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: Feliz Navidad you're dying of Cancer!


I was thinking of a Ruby Rod announcement of the winner of the Gemini-Crockett contest to PHLOSTON PARADISE!!!
The Fifth Element: The Ruby Rhod Show Scene (HD CLIP)
Youtube OGfYLRCJZ1c
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ouch, just reading that I can almost feel the deep bowel shock one gets on receipt of really bad news


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
mandatory.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NCSB:

Had something similar to a buddy of mine. He got a call from the doc assistant with an urgent message that he needed to stop drinking immediately because he was like a drink away from complete liver failure and that he needs to come in for a full workup.

Appointment is scheduled, doc walks in... And it turns out they were trying to reach his dad who saw the same PCP.  They both had the same exact same, down to the middle name, without a Jr. or II at the end to differentiate them.

Sadly the father has outlived his son even while being an alcoholic with a liver that was shutting down almost a decade ago
 
