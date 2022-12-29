 Skip to content
(The Verge)   So, you think the power button on your phone is for shutting it off? I laugh at you   (theverge.com)
30
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember the obscure TV show "max Headroom"? Turning off your TV and disconnecting from social media was considered a serious crime, at least in that fictional society. The "off button" was actually a major plot point.

Strange days indeed.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mine brings up a menu that includes power off, screenshots, etc. I also read the manual and went through every single option in the phone settings before doing anything. most phones are pretty permissive by default.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: most phones are pretty permissive by default.


So basically you're saying that all cell phones are slutty?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Tr0mBoNe: most phones are pretty permissive by default.

So basically you're saying that all cell phones are slutty?


if you buy them $1000 worth of gifts first.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Weaver95: Tr0mBoNe: most phones are pretty permissive by default.

So basically you're saying that all cell phones are slutty?

if you buy them $1000 worth of gifts first.


Noted!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Tr0mBoNe: most phones are pretty permissive by default.

So basically you're saying that all cell phones are slutty?


Mine is a total tramp.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stock photo of what the author may look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember trying to turn on my first expensive cell phone in 1999; I tried everything except hitting the button that would do it. The one marked "END."
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Anyone remember the obscure TV show "max Headroom"? Turning off your TV and disconnecting from social media was considered a serious crime, at least in that fictional society. The "off button" was actually a major plot point.

Strange days indeed.


Not to mention this obscure movie and the book that inspired it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Suddenly, my $40 potatophone seems more attractive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Slow news day? We're now getting articles telling us how to turn off our phones?
 
theropod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What combination of buttons do I press to read Fark in dark mode?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

theropod: What combination of buttons do I press to read Fark in dark mode?


Dark Fark legions, RISE UP!
 
Kar98
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Slow news day? We're now getting articles telling us how to turn off our phones?


Yesterday, there was an... article? essay? about a guy proudly wearing two wristwatches.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

theropod: What combination of buttons do I press to read Fark in dark mode?


Install the extension "Dark Reader"?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Weaver95: Tr0mBoNe: most phones are pretty permissive by default.

So basically you're saying that all cell phones are slutty?

Mine is a total tramp.


I once asked Siri for a BJ and she answered, "I'm not that kind of assistant."
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I can't be bothered to learn how to shut off my phone!  I am a victim!  Worse, I got paid for writing this shiatty story!"
 
tommyl66
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And where is the antennae on the damn thing? When I'm in a bad cell service area I need to extend the antennae to get a better signal but they took that away from us, too!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ha.  If you think "Power Off" really turns the phone off, I have news for you.

/remembers when phone batteries were removable
//and when belts had onion loops
 
basscomm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theropod: What combination of buttons do I press to read Fark in dark mode?


Darkreader
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Weaver95: Anyone remember the obscure TV show "max Headroom"? Turning off your TV and disconnecting from social media was considered a serious crime, at least in that fictional society. The "off button" was actually a major plot point.

Strange days indeed.

Not to mention this obscure movie and the book that inspired it.

[Fark user image image 570x320]


If you were a high party member, you could turn off your TV, but only for a short while.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The trouble with a power button just turning the phone off immediately is that it's WAY too easy to hit it by accident.

I have a Chromebook like that.  For some reason they decided to put the power button right where the backspace is on some keyboards.  And it has happened too many times that I'm in the middle of making a post and I shut the farking machine off by accident!!

So yeah...  The power button should not be an immediate shut off.  It should only bring up a menu for options.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kar98: Walker: Slow news day? We're now getting articles telling us how to turn off our phones?

Yesterday, there was an... article? essay? about a guy proudly wearing two wristwatches.


Who are you calling essay? How do you know I'm 1/256 Hispanic?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And what's the deal with airline food?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Power button on mine works just fine.

/Hello Moto.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd like the ability to remove my phones' battery back, personally.
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: And what's the deal with airline food?


The service carts are stuck in airports along with Southwest bags.
 
