(Mirror.co.uk)   EXCLUSIVE: Man who became a dog for £12,480 worries his friends will think he's 'weird'   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
spops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that it's not a sex thing is the weirdest aspect of this.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've got a habit you think is weird, keep it to yourself and do it in private. Go wild, enjoy yourself.

You don't have to tell your friends.

You definitely don't have to tell the Mirror.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention Whore.  The costume is for others to see, not for him.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spops: The fact that it's not a sex thing is the weirdest aspect of this.


It is now....

Zip....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genus reassignment in his future?
 
adj_m
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sigh .... God damn, you people are farking weird.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spops: The fact that it's not a sex thing is the weirdest aspect of this.


Furries usually aren't about the sex thing AIUI.

(Well not only about the sex)
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, and just getting this out of the way:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He wants his 12,000 pounds back because he still can't lick his own balls.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's actually a pretty cool costume and he's not hurting anyone. I don't know why anyone's mad about it.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't know why he'd be worried about being perceived as weird.  There's no need to worry, he definitely will be.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If one of my friends did this I would say "wow that's a lot of money" and move on
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll say this, pretty good dog costume.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Has he (?) mastered pissing on a fire hydrant yet ?   Does he know about electric fences yet ?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LaViergeNoire: That's actually a pretty cool costume and he's not hurting anyone. I don't know why anyone's mad about it.


What about the twenty six puppies it took to make the costume?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is he housebroken?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: LaViergeNoire: That's actually a pretty cool costume and he's not hurting anyone. I don't know why anyone's mad about it.

What about the twenty six puppies it took to make the costume?


*twelve puppies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
The Stooges perform "I Wanna Be Your Dog" at the 2010 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Youtube HSUyF4LIAiY
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm glad I've never cared about fursuits.

*gently strokes his buttplug fox tail*
 
