(Riverfront Times)   Or don't explain why it's called the Magic Chef Mansion as if that might be important   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yikes
 
RailProf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's St. Louis. everyone already knows.

Where'd subby go to HS anyway?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was owned by the owner of the Magic Chef stove company.

Tourist trap now:  http://magicchefmansion.com/about/
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll do it.

Subby, "Why is it called the Magic Chef Mansion?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The storied Magic Chef Mansion is getting a $1.6 million glow-up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: It was owned by the owner of the Magic Chef stove company.

Tourist trap now:  http://magicchefmansion.com/about/


I lived near St. Louis for 30+ years and never heard of that place. Then again I never went to Compton Heights either.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because they started the Cuisinart company?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"because a magic chef lives there, tommy"
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: rnatalie: It was owned by the owner of the Magic Chef stove company.

Tourist trap now:  http://magicchefmansion.com/about/

I lived near St. Louis for 30+ years and never heard of that place. Then again I never went to Compton Heights either.


Straight outta Compton Heights, a magic chef that can slice and dice...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not very CSB, but when I started at a multidirectional Missouri college in my then homeless poverty, I rented a home with friends who were in a rock band, and one other guy who, like me, was not in the band. It should have been affordable but band guys. We bought a bunch of cheap used shiat to outfit the neglected rental house, including a Magic Chef refrigerator that was too cold in the fridge part (freeze eggs), and too warm in freezer part. It also delivered regular severe shocks with no pattern.

It inspired an inhouse parody song to the tune of Magic Bus that for some made the stages where this somewhat popular local band played with no explanation to the audience. Magic Chef ... ain't got no egg racks, Magic Chef ... don't touch the back [dangerously hot]
 
