 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Meanwhile in China, impromptu homage to the Blues Brothers   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Truck, English-language films, Automobile, Henan, Yellow River, Fog, massive pileup, Rescue  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new Oldsmobiles are in early?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads article*

Oh, I thought two men on a mission from God had to deal with Zhengzhou Nazis.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China or the Grapevine?  Unable to determine based solely on picture
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Driving at night wearing sunglasses is never a good idea.
 
nickolas66
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They broke my watch!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Boom boom boom boom
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: China or the Grapevine?  Unable to determine based solely on picture


China, obviously.

If they were heading up that grapevine hill, they'd have passed those cars like they was standing still.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only one fatality? That's pretty insane.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CNN correspondent IP Freely reporting from the Yellow river?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The pileup took place on a bridge that was shrouded in heavy morning fog"

Looks like the fog fled the scene afterward.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Both Blues Brothers movies may have still wrecked more cars.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In China, the use of unnecessary violence is always approved.
 
abbarach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More than 200 cars and only one fatality?  They're gonna have to work on those numbers, why in Texas we can kill 5 with only 70 vehicles involved
At least 5 dead after massive 70+ vehicle pileup on icy Texas highway
Youtube Jxgx1ziqNSo


I guess it is a little more impressive for China if you look at per-capita numbers when you consider that there are only 45 cars per 100 households in China, while the USA seems to be around 188 cars per 100 households from what I can find.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Only one fatality? That's pretty insane.


And probably about as accurate as the COVID death rate numbers they report. That whole country has gone Floridian with all forms of less than favorable incident reporting, IMHO.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've heard their fire departments train for this.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: China or the Grapevine?  Unable to determine based solely on picture

China, obviously.

If they were heading up that grapevine hill, they'd have passed those cars like they was standing still.


You're gone drive me to drinkin'....If you keep on drivin' that Hot Rod Lin Chin..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abbarach: More than 200 cars and only one fatality?  They're gonna have to work on those numbers, why in Texas we can kill 5 with only 70 vehicles involved
[YouTube video: At least 5 dead after massive 70+ vehicle pileup on icy Texas highway]

I guess it is a little more impressive for China if you look at per-capita numbers when you consider that there are only 45 cars per 100 households in China, while the USA seems to be around 188 cars per 100 households from what I can find.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just like us... face in the phone, not paying attention..
 
abbarach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ragin' Asian: Only one fatality? That's pretty insane.

And probably about as accurate as the COVID death rate numbers they report. That whole country has gone Floridian with all forms of less than favorable incident reporting, IMHO.


I mean, if you compare and contrast the picture vs the video of the Texas crash I posted, there's a pretty big discrepancy in the types of vehicles involved.  China is mostly passenger cars whereas Texas had a much higher proportion of semis and larger trucks.  Passenger vehicles are pretty safe these days if you can stipulate that the collisions are mostly with other passenger cars and with vehicles all going the same direction with a maximum speed differential of 0 to free flowing highway speed (and I'm betting most vehicles were going less than full highway speed at the time).  In the Chinese still shot you see a lot of body damage but it looks like the passenger cabins are mostly intact and most people should have been able to exit their vehicles under their own power.  In the Texas video you see a lot more mangled cars pinned between trucks where the passenger compartment is just mangled.

Just based on that I wouldn't find the number from the Chinese crash unbelievable.  I'd also be curious to see the number of vehicles in the Chinese crash that actually made contact with another vehicle; I'm guessing it's well less than 300.  It appears that average speed in the Chinese one was much lower.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abbarach: fragMasterFlash: Ragin' Asian: Only one fatality? That's pretty insane.

And probably about as accurate as the COVID death rate numbers they report. That whole country has gone Floridian with all forms of less than favorable incident reporting, IMHO.

I mean, if you compare and contrast the picture vs the video of the Texas crash I posted, there's a pretty big discrepancy in the types of vehicles involved.  China is mostly passenger cars whereas Texas had a much higher proportion of semis and larger trucks.  Passenger vehicles are pretty safe these days if you can stipulate that the collisions are mostly with other passenger cars and with vehicles all going the same direction with a maximum speed differential of 0 to free flowing highway speed (and I'm betting most vehicles were going less than full highway speed at the time).  In the Chinese still shot you see a lot of body damage but it looks like the passenger cabins are mostly intact and most people should have been able to exit their vehicles under their own power.  In the Texas video you see a lot more mangled cars pinned between trucks where the passenger compartment is just mangled.

Just based on that I wouldn't find the number from the Chinese crash unbelievable.  I'd also be curious to see the number of vehicles in the Chinese crash that actually made contact with another vehicle; I'm guessing it's well less than 300.  It appears that average speed in the Chinese one was much lower.


It's not even passenger vehicles, it's that the cargo trucks shown are more what would be considered a medium-duty truck in the US, not a Class-8 tractor trailer.  If the cargo trucks are physically lighter then the damage they cause to other vehicles will be reduced.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Jake, I gotta pull over."
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.